Grimes & Company Inc decreased Infosys Technologies Limited (INFY) stake by 91.87% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Grimes & Company Inc sold 349,592 shares as Infosys Technologies Limited (INFY)’s stock declined 7.54%. The Grimes & Company Inc holds 30,935 shares with $315,000 value, down from 380,527 last quarter. Infosys Technologies Limited now has $40.39B valuation. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.23. About 5.21M shares traded. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 22.14% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.14% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 16/05/2018 – Scandinavian Investors Buy PPL, Southern; Sell Infosys: 13F; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS- ANTICIPATES COMPLETION OF SALE OF KALLIDUS, SKAVA, PANAYA BY MARCH 2019; 14/03/2018 – INFOSYS WILL OPEN HARTFORD TECH, INNOVATION HUB, CREATE 1K JOBS; 13/04/2018 – INDIA’S INFOSYS INFY.NS EXEC SAYS US TAX REFORMS SHOULD TRANSLATE TO CLIENT SPENDING; 05/03/2018 – INFOSYS WINS CONTRACT FROM ALLISON TRANSMISSION: STATEMENT; 12/03/2018 – Infosys Announces Intends to Voluntarily Delist From Euronext Paris and Euronext London Exchanges; 31/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS CO EXTENDS ALLIANCE WITH MICROSOFT FOR CLOUD-BASED DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION SOLUTIONS; 29/03/2018 – Rediff: Infy chief’s 4-point growth strategy; 14/03/2018 – Rep. Larson: Larson Welcomes Infosys’ Announcement of Plans to Create a Technology and Innovation Hub in Hartford; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS TO DISSOLVE FINANCE AND INVESTMENT COMMITTEE

Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) had a decrease of 3% in short interest. TRX’s SI was 3.67 million shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 3% from 3.79 million shares previously. With 107,100 avg volume, 34 days are for Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX)’s short sellers to cover TRX’s short positions. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.0047 during the last trading session, reaching $0.35. About 23,903 shares traded. Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) has risen 47.78% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.78% the S&P500. Some Historical TRX News: 13/03/2018 Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation: 2018 – Good Political and Economic Climate for Investing in Tanzania; 13/04/2018 – TANZANIAN ROYALTY EXPLORATION CORP – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.01

Among 5 analysts covering Infosys (NYSE:INFY), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Infosys had 5 analyst reports since July 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $17 target in Monday, July 16 report. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $10 target in Friday, September 14 report. As per Tuesday, November 27, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. Goldman Sachs downgraded Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) on Wednesday, October 17 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Neutral” on Monday, July 16.

Analysts await Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) to report earnings on January, 11. They expect $0.13 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.13 per share. INFY’s profit will be $568.93 million for 17.75 P/E if the $0.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by Infosys Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Grimes & Company Inc increased Vanguard Ftse Developed Market (VEA) stake by 8,398 shares to 523,298 valued at $22.64 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Albemarle Corp. (NYSE:ALB) stake by 4,034 shares and now owns 55,117 shares. Spdr Blackstone/Gso Senior Loa (SRLN) was raised too.

Tanzanian Royalty Exploration Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company has market cap of $45.61 million. It holds interest in the Buckreef project located in the Geita District of the Geita Region south of Lake Victoria; Itetemia gold deposit located to the southwest of Mwanza; and the Kigosi project located within the Kigosi-Miyabi and Ushirombo greenstone belts in northwestern Tanzania. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also holds interest in various exploration stage projects, including the Luhala project and the Lunguya property.

