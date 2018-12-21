Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (HD) by 24.27% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc bought 2,316 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,859 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.46 million, up from 9,543 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $186.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $164.95. About 2.80M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has declined 5.66% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.66% the S&P500.

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 38.3% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp bought 1,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,211 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.40M, up from 4,491 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $738.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $155.56. About 16.21M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IT TRAINED 3M SUPPLIER WORKERS ON RIGHTS IN 2017; 31/03/2018 – Apple wants to sell more iPads to schools, but Google already owns the education market:; 01/05/2018 – Apple Forecast Is Upbeat as IPhone Sales Meet Projections (Video); 02/04/2018 – Elon Musk takes charge of Tesla Model 3 production from former Apple executive; 20/04/2018 – Apple is one example of a technology giant that has eaten into the domain of other industries, such as games, music, photography and media; 28/03/2018 – Apple has a new 9.7-inch iPad. It will start at $299 for schools and $329 for everyone else; 02/04/2018 – Apple Said to Plan Move From Intel to Mac Chips (Video); 23/03/2018 – DSS PATENT REVIVED BY APPEALS COURT IN APPLE FIGHT; 10/03/2018 – Apple patented a keyboard that can’t be defeated by crumbs. Via @verge:; 07/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple Nears $1 Trillion, Debating Zuora, Tech’s Tariff Risk — Barron’s Blog

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $3.62 million activity. The insider WILLIAMS JEFFREY E sold 15,652 shares worth $2.98 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.71 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 54 investors sold AAPL shares while 1030 reduced holdings. 151 funds opened positions while 577 raised stakes. 2.68 billion shares or 3.22% less from 2.77 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Western Capital Mgmt Communications invested 8.51% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Rodgers Brothers, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 5,251 shares. Cortland Mo holds 9,554 shares. Villere St Denis J And Communication Ltd invested in 54,631 shares. Contravisory Inv Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.04% or 470 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 8.03 million shares. Iberiabank Corporation holds 63,562 shares or 1.79% of its portfolio. Vestor Ltd Com accumulated 82,369 shares. Moreover, Intersect Cap Lc has 4.48% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 45,473 shares. Clearbridge Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.09% or 1,669 shares. Ims Cap Mgmt owns 14,207 shares. Profund Lc holds 3.87% or 452,330 shares. Indiana-based Walter Keenan Finance Consulting Mi Adv has invested 2.76% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Northcoast Asset Mgmt Ltd Co has 0.24% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Braun Stacey Assoc owns 298,256 shares.

Hedeker Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $195.00M and $142.44 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del Com Cl B (BRKB) by 8,450 shares to 18,521 shares, valued at $3.97M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unilever Plc Adr Sponsored (NYSE:UL) by 7,096 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,734 shares, and cut its stake in Cme Group Inc Class A (NASDAQ:CME).

Since August 16, 2018, it had 4 buys, and 6 selling transactions for $29.00 million activity. Campbell Ann Marie sold $2.32M worth of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) on Wednesday, November 28. Carey Matt sold $806,149 worth of stock. The insider Lennie William G. sold $2.19M. On Wednesday, November 14 the insider Menear Craig A sold $21.17M. Shares for $169,330 were bought by Kadre Manuel on Tuesday, November 20. Another trade for 11,500 shares valued at $2.00M was made by VADON MARK C on Monday, November 19.