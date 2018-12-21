Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 25.78% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc bought 18,126 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.49% with the market. The institutional investor held 88,449 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.00M, up from 70,323 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $31.1. About 13.91 million shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 19.44% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 23/03/2018 – GLOBAL MARKETS-Trade war fears roil equity markets while yen, bonds gain; 19/03/2018 – Micron’s 21% March Rally Sets High Bar for Earnings on Thursday; 16/03/2018 – Tech Today: Qualcomm LBO? Micron Options Plays, Apple’s Next A.R. — Barron’s Blog; 22/03/2018 – Micron Technology 2Q Adj EPS $2.82; 22/03/2018 – MICRON 2Q ADJ GROSS MARGIN +58.4%; 26/03/2018 – MICRON SOLUTIONS INC QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.13; 08/03/2018 – Tech Today: Apple for Snap? Hiking Micron Numbers, Splunk M&A Bait? — Barron’s Blog; 21/05/2018 – Micron Technology Raises Revenue, EPS Guidance for Fiscal 3rd Quarter; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Hosokawa Micron 6277.T – 6-MTH group results; 21/04/2018 – DJ Micron Solutions Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MICR)

Northern Cross Llc decreased its stake in Grupo Televisa Sa (TV) by 96.4% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northern Cross Llc sold 9.38M shares as the company’s stock declined 24.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 350,113 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.21 million, down from 9.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northern Cross Llc who had been investing in Grupo Televisa Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $12.54. About 470,494 shares traded. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) has declined 29.16% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TV News: 25/05/2018 – MEXICO ECONOMY MIN. ILDEFONSO GUAJARDO SPEAKS TO TELEVISA; 07/05/2018 – TELEVISA SAB TLVACPO.MX : SANTANDER CUTS YEAR END 2018 TARGET PRICE TO M$77 FROM M$84; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Grupo Televisa, S.A.B; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Shareholders and a Lead; 23/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 03/04/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed against Grupo Televisa, S.A.B; 27/04/2018 – TELEVISA EXPLORING SPINNING OFF CABLE SEGMENT: ANGOITIA; 13/03/2018 – TELEVISA SELLS STAKE IN TELEVISA CJ GRAND TV SHOPPING CHANNEL; 27/04/2018 – TELEVISA HAS REDUCED HEADCOUNT IN FINANCE, ADMIN UNITS BY 10%; 26/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces Commencement of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Grupo Televisa S.A.B. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 4, 2018

Richard Bernstein Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $3.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6,668 shares to 201,093 shares, valued at $45.40M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 9,622 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 142,052 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Among 45 analysts covering Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MU), 32 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Micron Technology Inc. had 279 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, January 10 by J.P. Morgan. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, October 5. On Tuesday, August 11 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Overweight”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, October 19 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, August 30 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, September 21. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, November 28 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Nomura maintained it with “Buy” rating and $50.0 target in Friday, December 15 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, February 6. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Friday, June 1 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.35, from 1.4 in 2018Q2.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $7.60 million activity.

Among 12 analysts covering Grupo Televisa SAB (NYSE:TV), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 42% are positive. Grupo Televisa SAB had 28 analyst reports since September 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse upgraded the shares of TV in report on Monday, May 1 to “Hold” rating. On Thursday, August 10 the stock rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, September 4 by TheStreet. The stock has “Buy” rating by HSBC on Monday, December 4. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, September 22 by HSBC. The stock of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) has “Sell” rating given on Monday, May 9 by Citigroup. JP Morgan upgraded the shares of TV in report on Tuesday, January 12 to “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Evercore on Wednesday, April 20. JP Morgan downgraded the shares of TV in report on Wednesday, March 30 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight” on Friday, December 15.

