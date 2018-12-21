Northfield Bancorp Inc (NFBK) investors sentiment decreased to 1.61 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.27, from 1.88 in 2018Q2. The ratio has dropped, as 45 investment managers started new or increased positions, while 28 reduced and sold their holdings in Northfield Bancorp Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 27.35 million shares, up from 26.65 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment managers holding Northfield Bancorp Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 24 Increased: 36 New Position: 9.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp increased Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP) stake by 89.78% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Gsa Capital Partners Llp acquired 16,978 shares as Helmerich & Payne Inc (HP)’s stock declined 6.55%. The Gsa Capital Partners Llp holds 35,888 shares with $2.47M value, up from 18,910 last quarter. Helmerich & Payne Inc now has $5.09B valuation. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $46.72. About 1.62 million shares traded or 13.03% up from the average. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has risen 3.48% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.48% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC – ESTIMATE FOR GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSES FOR FISCAL 2018 IS NOW APPROXIMATELY $190 MLN; 21/04/2018 – DJ Helmerich & Payne Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HP); 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Still Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures of Approximately $400M-$450M; 05/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE NAMES MARK W. SMITH AS CFO DESIGNATE; 05/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE SAYS ANNOUNCED THE HIRING AND APPOINTMENT OF MARK SMITH AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER – SEC FILING; 27/03/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Cites Continued Improvement in Market Conditions; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC – QUARTERLY U.S. LAND AVERAGE RIG REVENUE PER DAY INCREASED BY OVER $500 PER DAY OR OVER 2% SEQUENTIALLY; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 11/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $60; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Now Sees FY18 Depreciation of Approximately $585M

More notable recent Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “HP (NYSE:HPQ) Reports A Clean Q4 Beat, But Headwinds Keep Analysts On The Sidelines – Benzinga” on December 03, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Reuters: IBM, HPE victims of Chinese hacking – Seeking Alpha” published on December 20, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “U.S. files charges against HP foe – Seeking Alpha” on November 30, 2018. More interesting news about Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “HPQ: Dividends Are Not Enough – Seeking Alpha” published on December 09, 2018 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “What to Watch For When HP Reports After the Close – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Gsa Capital Partners Llp decreased Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) stake by 29,268 shares to 81,851 valued at $3.16 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) stake by 9,818 shares and now owns 84,810 shares. Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc was reduced too.

Among 10 analysts covering Helmerich \u0026 Payne (NYSE:HP), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Helmerich \u0026 Payne had 12 analyst reports since July 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, December 12 report. JP Morgan upgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $58 target in Friday, September 14 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Tuesday, September 25. On Monday, July 30 the stock rating was upgraded by Stephens to “Overweight”. The stock of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, December 3 by Bank of America. SunTrust upgraded Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) rating on Monday, November 19. SunTrust has “Buy” rating and $75 target. The rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, October 29 to “Market Perform”. As per Thursday, October 11, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Credit Suisse upgraded Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) on Monday, November 19 to “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, November 19 by Citigroup.

Since September 14, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $4.03 million activity. MARSHALL CHAPMAN PAULA sold 11,309 shares worth $736,573. $2.10 million worth of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) was sold by LINDSAY JOHN W. Another trade for 6,912 shares valued at $415,268 was sold by Lennox Michael. Shares for $782,168 were sold by Bell John R. on Monday, November 26.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.12, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 31 investors sold HP shares while 164 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 95.20 million shares or 2.06% less from 97.20 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 0% invested in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) for 90,981 shares. Gibraltar Mngmt, Oklahoma-based fund reported 32,743 shares. Financial Counselors accumulated 5,604 shares. Conning Inc holds 9,538 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Orleans La reported 6,958 shares. Moreover, Next Finance Group Inc Inc has 0.02% invested in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Kennedy Capital Management Inc invested in 81,372 shares. Fifth Third Bancshares accumulated 2,897 shares or 0% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 36,689 shares. Huntington Fincl Bank holds 1,803 shares. Illinois-based Guggenheim Cap Limited Com has invested 0.04% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Rafferty Asset Mngmt reported 0.06% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Whittier Trust Company, California-based fund reported 225 shares. First Allied Advisory Service stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Invesco Ltd stated it has 0.04% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP).

More notable recent Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:Staten Island, NY) news were published by: Digitaljournal.com which released: “Long Island Capital Alliance Announces Record-Setting Capital Forum for Cannabis Industry – Press Release – Digital Journal” on December 21, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “FONAR Founder Raymond V. Damadian, M.D., Receives Medal of Honor for the Discovery and Invention of MRI, From the Chiari & Syringomyelia Foundation – GlobeNewswire” published on December 06, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Coffee Holding Co., Inc. to Expand Partnership with Smart & Final – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2018. More interesting news about Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:Staten Island, NY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Marcus Hiles: What Amazon’s HQ2 Decision Means for New York’s Long Island Housing Market – GlobeNewswire” published on November 18, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s what Long Island City has to offer Amazon HQ2 – New York Business Journal” with publication date: November 06, 2018.