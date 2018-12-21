Guardian Capital Lp decreased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 4.07% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Capital Lp sold 11,787 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 277,606 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $16.74M, down from 289,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Capital Lp who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.17% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 17.23M shares traded or 83.61% up from the average. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 25.37% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA FORMS 2 DIVISIONS: CORE TOBACCO, INNOVATIVE TOBACCO PDTS; 09/04/2018 – Fitch: Altria’s Strong Profitability Benefits From Consistent Pricing Power, Reduced Variable Costs; 19/04/2018 – DJ Altria Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MO); 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: EXPECT VOLUMES TO IMPROVE IN THE BACK HALF OF ’18; 19/04/2018 – Altria Group CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 14/05/2018 – Tobacco giant Altria hired the firm to help with a strategy to figure out how to craft compelling messages to fight back against regulators, sources told CNBC; 22/05/2018 – Altria creates new `core’, `innovative’ tobacco units; 13/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Altria Group Inc $MO Announces Dividend Increase – $0.70 Per Share; 17/05/2018 – Altria Expands $1 Billion Share-Repurchase Program to $2 Billio; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC MO.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $3.90 TO $4.03

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 70.68% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc sold 80,306 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.10% with the market. The hedge fund held 33,314 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.72 million, down from 113,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $84.03. About 2.09 million shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has declined 21.89% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.89% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Total Indebtedness $5.73B as of Feb. 3; Credit Facility Availability $1.25B — Filing; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $22.73 BLN TO $23.05 BLN; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE SEES 1Q EPS $1.18 TO $1.25, EST. $1.30; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Sees FY18 EPS $5.25-EPS $5.60; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms One Class of CSFB 2005-C4; 09/04/2018 – Ace Hardware and Dollar Tree Earn Top Customer Experience Ratings for Retailers, According to Temkin Group; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN REDUCED EA, WYN, FLT, DLTR, HDS IN 1Q: 13F; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC – CURRENTLY ESTIMATES BENEFIT TO BE APPROXIMATELY $250 MLN FOR FISCAL 2018 WITH RESPECT TO TAX REFORM; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE 4Q ADJ EPS $1.89, EST. $1.92; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC QTRLY ENTERPRISE SAME-STORE SALES INCREASED 1.4 PCT

Among 21 analysts covering Altria Group Inc. (NYSE:MO), 16 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. Altria Group Inc. had 72 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $71 target in Monday, June 27 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) rating on Friday, September 1. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $62.0 target. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of MO in report on Monday, November 6 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, September 26 by Jefferies. Jefferies downgraded Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) rating on Friday, August 24. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $61 target. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, September 8 by Cowen & Co. On Thursday, September 15 the stock rating was maintained by CLSA with “Outperform”. The rating was downgraded by Cowen & Co to “Market Perform” on Friday, October 30. The company was upgraded on Monday, July 31 by RBC Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of MO in report on Friday, April 27 with “Equal-Weight” rating.

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $0.95 EPS, up 4.40% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.91 per share. MO’s profit will be $1.79 billion for 12.85 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual EPS reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.04% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.11, from 0.82 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 52 investors sold MO shares while 495 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 382 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 1.41% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Midas Management holds 1.02% or 37,750 shares. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 67 shares. Trexquant Investment Ltd Partnership holds 42,759 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Private Wealth Advsrs holds 0.98% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) or 44,139 shares. Bailard Incorporated accumulated 5,352 shares. Artemis Inv Mngmt Llp has 8,761 shares. Inverness Counsel Lc New York has invested 0.03% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Envestnet Asset Mngmt accumulated 32,514 shares. Stonebridge Capital Mngmt Inc invested in 0.07% or 3,600 shares. King Luther Mgmt Corp reported 26,018 shares. Strs Ohio has 1.19M shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Northstar Asset Limited Company has 8,868 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 166,145 shares. Natixis has 1.19% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Ima Wealth Inc owns 0.04% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 1,800 shares.

Since August 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $184,966 activity.

Guardian Capital Lp, which manages about $5.96B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Granite Real Estate Invt Tr by 10,000 shares to 214,795 shares, valued at $9.22M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 33,140 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,948 shares, and has risen its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM).

Among 36 analysts covering Dollar Tree Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Dollar Tree Inc. had 140 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Hold” rating and $98.0 target in Tuesday, November 21 report. On Monday, April 16 the stock rating was downgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform”. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Bernstein on Monday, August 28. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, September 2 by Cantor Fitzgerald. On Friday, May 27 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold”. Citigroup maintained the shares of DLTR in report on Wednesday, August 31 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Friday, August 25. Loop Capital Markets maintained Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) rating on Friday, June 1. Loop Capital Markets has “Buy” rating and $12000 target. The stock of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, August 25. Piper Jaffray maintained Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) on Wednesday, March 7 with “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 53 investors sold DLTR shares while 184 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 210.02 million shares or 0.49% more from 208.99 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 26,832 shares. Moreover, Public Sector Pension Inv Board has 0.01% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) for 11,225 shares. Scotia stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Montag A & Assocs Inc owns 8,565 shares. Decatur Cap Mngmt Inc holds 40,032 shares. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Amica Pension Fund Board Of Trustees has 0.17% invested in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). 7,100 are owned by Quantres Asset Management Ltd. Manufacturers Life Insur The accumulated 232,486 shares. Violich Mgmt has 2,540 shares. Stephens Inc Ar invested in 0.01% or 3,682 shares. Trust Department Mb National Bank N A stated it has 1,210 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc accumulated 30,558 shares or 0.33% of the stock. The Indiana-based Kirr Marbach & Ltd Liability In has invested 2.76% in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR). Chesley Taft & Ltd Liability Corp, a Illinois-based fund reported 35,350 shares.

Since September 27, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $100,128 activity.

Whetstone Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $149.80 million and $284.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qad Inc (NASDAQ:QADA) by 32,867 shares to 250,000 shares, valued at $14.16M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pros Holdings Inc (NYSE:PRO) by 53,846 shares in the quarter, for a total of 666,087 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Analysts await Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to report earnings on March, 6. They expect $1.92 EPS, up 1.59% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.89 per share. DLTR’s profit will be $456.87 million for 10.94 P/E if the $1.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Dollar Tree, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.71% EPS growth.