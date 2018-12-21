Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc decreased Sysco Corp Com (SYY) stake by 9.89% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc sold 6,658 shares as Sysco Corp Com (SYY)’s stock declined 13.51%. The Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc holds 60,691 shares with $4.45 million value, down from 67,349 last quarter. Sysco Corp Com now has $31.80 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $61.18. About 3.29M shares traded or 11.54% up from the average. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 6.55% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.55% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 07/05/2018 – SYSCO 3Q ADJ EPS 67C; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A3 To Sysco’s Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes; 12/04/2018 – Sysco Announces Election of New Director; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.67; 22/05/2018 – Sysco to Webcast Presentation From the 2018 Goldman Sachs Lodging, Gaming, Restaurant and Leisure Conference; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Income Adds Nestle, Exits VF Corp, Buys More Sysco; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Sysco; 12/04/2018 – SYSCO CORP – JOHN HINSHAW HAS BEEN ELECTED TO JOIN BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EXPANDING SIZE OF BOARD TO 14 MEMBERS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Sysco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SYY); 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Gross Margin Fell 9 Basis Points to 18.65%

Guardian Capital Lp decreased Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD) stake by 2.99% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Guardian Capital Lp sold 220,402 shares as Toronto Dominion Bk Ont (TD)’s stock declined 13.94%. The Guardian Capital Lp holds 7.16M shares with $434.87 million value, down from 7.38M last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bk Ont now has $90.38B valuation. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $49.06. About 2.51M shares traded or 64.96% up from the average. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 8.12% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.12% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 09/03/2018 – 12th Annual Power of Women Luncheon Honoring Kim Davis, National Hockey League, Ellen Patterson, TD Bank, and Margaret M. Smyth; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Adj EPS C$1.62; 15/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: TD Bank Expands Auto Financing Nationwide; 12/04/2018 – Talend Connect 2018: New Speakers Include AstraZeneca, Royal Caribbean & TD Bank; 27/03/2018 – TD BANK’S BRACA ANTICIPATES DOWNSIZING SIZE OF U.S. BRANCHES; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK 2Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 11/04/2018 – Cyber Co: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES C$556 MLN VS VS C$500 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 12/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V, Baytex Energy, Toronto Dominion Bank, VALE S.A, Con; 08/04/2018 – CyberStone: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey –

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 15 sales for $1.24 billion activity. $101.38 million worth of stock was sold by PELTZ NELSON on Wednesday, November 28. 1.52 million shares were sold by Frank Joshua D., worth $101.38 million. $369,100 worth of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) was sold by TILGHMAN RICHARD G. Grade Joel T. also sold $1.19M worth of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) shares. 9,147 shares valued at $675,232 were sold by Todd Brian R on Wednesday, August 15.

Analysts await Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) to report earnings on February, 4. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 13.64% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.66 per share. SYY’s profit will be $389.85M for 20.39 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by Sysco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.58% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.03, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 24 investors sold SYY shares while 360 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 398.07 million shares or 2.25% less from 407.24 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Apg Asset Nv holds 0.33% of its portfolio in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) for 3.00M shares. Highlander Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.09% or 2,194 shares. Rockland holds 3,103 shares. Hbk LP holds 129,872 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. 7,960 were reported by Davidson Invest. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Communication holds 0.08% or 217,062 shares. Motco has 0% invested in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Penobscot Investment Mgmt has invested 0.19% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Eagle Asset has invested 0.13% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Fjarde Ap has 136,050 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Bailard has invested 0.34% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Atria Invs Limited Co reported 0.07% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY). Hsbc Public Limited Company stated it has 733,620 shares. Da Davidson reported 80,961 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. The Illinois-based Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.27% in Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY).

Among 8 analysts covering Sysco (NYSE:SYY), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Sysco had 11 analyst reports since July 17, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 17 by Morgan Stanley. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, November 6 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $71 target in Tuesday, August 14 report. The stock of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, November 13 by Citigroup. The stock of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, August 14 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, November 6. As per Thursday, August 16, the company rating was maintained by Argus Research. The company was maintained on Tuesday, November 6 by Morgan Stanley. Credit Suisse maintained Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) on Tuesday, November 6 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was downgraded by Pivotal Research on Friday, August 10 to “Sell”.

Analysts await The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $1.28 EPS, up 4.07% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.23 per share. TD’s profit will be $2.36B for 9.58 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual EPS reported by The Toronto-Dominion Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.40% EPS growth.

Guardian Capital Lp increased Fortis Inc (FRTSF) stake by 243,622 shares to 3.73M valued at $120.72M in 2018Q3. It also upped Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG) stake by 29,452 shares and now owns 172,777 shares. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) was raised too.