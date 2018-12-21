Guardian Investment Management increased its stake in Fluor Corp New (FLR) by 34.52% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Investment Management bought 5,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 37.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,600 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.31 million, up from 16,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Investment Management who had been investing in Fluor Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $31.61. About 384,637 shares traded. Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has declined 27.92% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FLR News: 25/05/2018 – ADVISORY-Dated alert on Fluor’s quarterly share loss withdrawn; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s: Change in Fluor’s Outlook Reflects Deterioration in Operating Results and Credit Metrics; 03/04/2018 – Fluor Corporation to Hold First Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 15/03/2018 – France considers developing mini nuclear reactors, eyes cost; 18/04/2018 – FLUOR CORP – PROGRAM IS SCHEDULED TO BE COMPLETED IN 2022; 03/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.10 TO $2.50; 31/05/2018 – Fluor Is Said Ready to Exit Giant Scottish Offshore Wind Project; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Fluor’s Outlook To Negative; 03/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP – AT QTR END CONSOLIDATED ENDING BACKLOG OF $29.1 BLN COMPARES TO $41.6 BLN A YEAR AGO; 25/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N QUARTERLY SHR LOSS $0.13

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (VAR) by 45.35% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc bought 28,302 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.42% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 90,716 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.15 million, up from 62,414 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Varian Med Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $111.04. About 221,451 shares traded. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has risen 6.73% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VAR News: 20/04/2018 – VARIAN CALYPSO ANCHORED BEACON TRANSPONDER FOR LUNG GETS FDA; 25/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS INC SEES FY18 REVENUE GROWTH RANGE OF 6 PERCENT TO 9 PERCENT, WHICH NOW INCLUDES IMPACT FROM CURRENCY FOR REMAINDER OF YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Varian Medical Adjusts FY View To Adj EPS $4.43-Adj EPS $4.53; 21/05/2018 – varian medical systems, inc. | varian cervical sleeves | K172675 | 05/16/2018 |; 17/05/2018 – Varian Signs Training and Education Cooperation Agreement with Brazil Ministry of Health and Science and Technology; 20/03/2018 – Varian-Equipped St. Petersburg Proton Therapy Center Completes First Patient Treatment; 20/04/2018 – VAR CALYPSO ANCHORED BEACON TRANSPONDER GETS FDA 510K CLEARANCE; 04/04/2018 – VARIAN MEDICAL SYSTEMS – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A 5-YR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY OF UP TO $1.8 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Varian Medical 2Q Net $73.2M; 09/03/2018 – Varian Selected by the lnstituto Mexicano del Seguro Social (IMSS) to Equip Seven Treatment Centers in Mexico with Advanced Radiotherapy Technology

More notable recent Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Cyber Monday, Argentina And Mars – Seeking Alpha” on November 24, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Jim Cramer Advises His Viewers On Apache, Waste Management And More – Yahoo! Finance News” published on December 18, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Fluor Corporation 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on November 04, 2018. More interesting news about Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fluor: Poised For A Rebuild – Seeking Alpha” published on December 05, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fluor: Mid-Cap E&C Stock Getting Hammered And Offering Opportunities – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 15, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.05, from 0.91 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 40 investors sold FLR shares while 145 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 114.27 million shares or 0.79% less from 115.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Republic Inc holds 0.01% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) or 18,466 shares. 74,730 were reported by Us Bancshares De. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc accumulated 0% or 474,871 shares. Tuttle Tactical Management has invested 0.28% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). National Asset Mngmt holds 0.08% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) or 11,935 shares. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Amp Capital holds 0.02% or 49,962 shares in its portfolio. Myriad Asset holds 0.73% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) for 87,700 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Com holds 0.04% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) or 67,510 shares. Becker Capital has 232,965 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Banque Pictet And Cie Sa reported 35,000 shares. 132,563 are owned by Canada Pension Plan Inv Board. Cambridge Inv Advsrs Incorporated holds 0.01% or 16,219 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.03% in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). Swiss Fincl Bank has 448,822 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Since November 6, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $250,264 activity.

Among 23 analysts covering Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 52% are positive. Fluor Corporation had 74 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse downgraded Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) on Tuesday, November 8 to “Neutral” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 27 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, October 27 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, December 9 by Citigroup. On Friday, July 31 the stock rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Outperform”. The stock of Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, November 20 by Deutsche Bank. The company was maintained on Wednesday, January 24 by Barclays Capital. Deutsche Bank upgraded the shares of FLR in report on Thursday, January 12 to “Buy” rating. Goldman Sachs downgraded Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) rating on Wednesday, December 12. Goldman Sachs has “Buy” rating and $44 target. The stock of Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) earned “Hold” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, May 4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.05, from 0.91 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 28 investors sold VAR shares while 176 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 82.89 million shares or 1.57% more from 81.61 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The Minnesota-based Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has invested 0% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). North Star Asset Mgmt reported 0.02% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Moreover, Millennium Mngmt Ltd has 0.05% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 340,880 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Jefferies Gru Limited Liability reported 0.02% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Culbertson A N has 1.56% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 51,296 shares. Moreover, Johnson Grp has 0% invested in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR). Farmers & Merchants Invs Inc reported 35 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) for 34 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs Incorporated owns 4 shares. South Texas Money Mgmt Ltd has 14,442 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 21,209 were reported by Shell Asset Mngmt Comm. Geode Management Ltd Liability Company reported 1.18 million shares. Bluemountain Ltd Llc reported 76,904 shares. New York-based Community National Bank & Trust Na has invested 0% in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR).

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc, which manages about $408.00M and $430.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Commerce Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 20,119 shares to 123,230 shares, valued at $8.14 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Werner Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:WERN) by 15,733 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 290,228 shares, and cut its stake in Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR).

Among 13 analysts covering Varian Medical Systems Inc. (NYSE:VAR), 6 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 46% are positive. Varian Medical Systems Inc. had 43 analyst reports since August 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, January 25, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Thursday, April 26 with “Buy”. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Monday, September 28 by Goldman Sachs. RBC Capital Markets maintained Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) rating on Thursday, November 30. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $105.0 target. On Monday, May 8 the stock rating was upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”. The stock of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, January 25 by JP Morgan. On Thursday, November 12 the stock rating was initiated by Citigroup with “Neutral”. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 28 by Robert W. Baird. RBC Capital Markets maintained Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) on Friday, September 1 with “Hold” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of VAR in report on Monday, July 24 with “Hold” rating.