Guardian Investment Management decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 8.47% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Investment Management sold 994 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,745 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.00 million, down from 11,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Investment Management who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $178.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $314.76. About 2.46M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 15.74% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 04/05/2018 – IAG CEO warns manufacturers over plane delays, engine issues; 18/05/2018 – Passenger plane with at least 104 on board crashes in Cuba -state media; 17/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS IS AWARE OF AN INCIDENT WITH SOUTHWEST AIRLINE FLIGHT NUMBER 1380; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS PLEASED WITH PROGRESS CO IS MAKING ON 787 PRODUCTION LIKE; 12/04/2018 – MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD MAHM.NS SAYS BOEING PARTNERS WITH HAL AND MAHINDRA FOR MANUFACTURING F/A-18 SUPER HORNET IN INDIA; 12/04/2018 – BOEING-EMBRAER TIE-UP CLOSER, NOT IMMINENT, WITH NEW PLAN: RTRS; 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Five-Yr Logistics Contract to Provide Support for Royal Canadian Air Force’s Fleet of CH-147F Chinooks; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Jet Order to Give Boeing its Biggest 737 Max Fleet; 23/03/2018 – FREELAND SAYS BOEING NOT APPEALING U.S. ITC RULING IS GOOD NEWS; 02/04/2018 – MFS Core Equity Fund Adds Boeing, Exits L3 Technologies

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in M & T Bank Corp (MTB) by 2.23% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc sold 2,312 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 101,492 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $16.70 million, down from 103,804 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in M & T Bank Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $143.01. About 325,235 shares traded. M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) has declined 9.19% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MTB News: 12/04/2018 – M&T BANK CORP MTB.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $200 FROM $194; 23/04/2018 – PHILIPS D&T GROWTH TO BE ABOVE PHILIPS AVERAGE IN M/T; 16/04/2018 – M&T BANK CORP – PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES WAS $43 MLN IN INITIAL 2018 QUARTER, COMPARED WITH $55 MLN IN CORRESPONDING 2017 QUARTER; 16/04/2018 – REG-Bank of New York Mellon FRN Variable Rate Fix; 30/04/2018 – TOP Ships Inc. Announces Successful Completion of Sea Trials and Delivery Date of M/T Eco Palm Springs; 15/05/2018 – M&T BANK CORP MTB.N SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.80/SHR; 23/04/2018 – M&T BANK CORP MTB.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $191 FROM $190; 16/04/2018 – M&T Bank 1Q Net $352.6M; 16/04/2018 – M&T Bank 1Q Adj EPS $2.26; 16/04/2018 – M&T BANK – NET CHARGE-OFFS OF LOANS WERE $41 MLN DURING RECENT QUARTER, VS $43 MLN IN FIRST QUARTER OF 2017

More important recent M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “SBA loan applications chilled in November – Buffalo Business First – Buffalo Business First” on December 04, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com published article titled: “M&T Bank declares $1.00 dividend – Seeking Alpha”, Bizjournals.com published: “M&T Bank opens ‘business banking center’ in Brooklyn – Buffalo Business First – Buffalo Business First” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) was released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “M&T Bank debuts Brooklyn office to focus on community organizations – New York Business Journal” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Among 28 analysts covering M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB), 11 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 39% are positive. M&T Bank had 104 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Evercore to “Outperform” on Monday, October 1. On Tuesday, January 3 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The stock has “Sell” rating by Robert W. Baird on Tuesday, January 2. The stock of M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) has “Mkt Perform” rating given on Thursday, October 20 by FBR Capital. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Sell” rating and $130.0 target in Friday, October 6 report. Morgan Stanley maintained M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) rating on Thursday, December 14. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $180 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, April 5 by RBC Capital Markets. On Monday, January 11 the stock rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Neutral”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, December 12 by UBS. Nomura maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, October 23 report.

Since September 5, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $5.06 million activity. On Wednesday, September 5 the insider SALAMONE DENIS J sold $4.53M. Shares for $84,200 were sold by Ledgett Richard H. Jr. on Friday, November 30. The insider Meister Doris P. sold 800 shares worth $133,792. Another trade for 930 shares valued at $153,264 was made by Siddique Sabeth on Wednesday, October 31.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.03, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 32 investors sold MTB shares while 181 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 108.74 million shares or 2.98% less from 112.08 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bluemar Cap Mgmt Limited Liability holds 1.51% or 23,200 shares. Dean Invest Assocs Ltd stated it has 0.12% in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB). 3,815 are held by Etrade Ltd Limited Liability Company. Moreover, Laffer has 0% invested in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) for 14,075 shares. Gideon Capital has 0.42% invested in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) for 5,471 shares. 53,755 are held by Korea Invest. Creative Planning holds 0% or 5,282 shares. 12,274 were reported by Haverford. Kentucky Retirement Sys reported 10,752 shares. Alpine Woods has 1.65% invested in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB). Sterling Cap Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.08% in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB). Marathon Asset Mgmt Llp holds 0.21% of its portfolio in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) for 100,491 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corporation reported 21,469 shares stake. Brown Advisory invested 0.02% in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB). Winslow Evans And Crocker Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) for 52 shares.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc, which manages about $408.00 million and $430.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Masonite Intl Corp New (NYSE:DOOR) by 90,736 shares to 155,729 shares, valued at $9.98 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Analysts await M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) to report earnings on January, 17. They expect $3.48 earnings per share, up 30.83% or $0.82 from last year’s $2.66 per share. MTB’s profit will be $488.46 million for 10.27 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.56 actual earnings per share reported by M&T Bank Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.25% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.12, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 65 investors sold BA shares while 540 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 476 raised stakes. 347.06 million shares or 1.84% less from 353.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bowling Port Management accumulated 20,851 shares. Pinnacle Limited Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 19,883 shares. Blue Fin holds 0.8% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 4,355 shares. Pictet Asset Management Ltd accumulated 319,188 shares or 0.25% of the stock. United Automobile Association stated it has 0.42% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 31,052 were reported by Griffin Asset Management. Bridges Invest Mgmt has 74,334 shares. Markston Intll Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 4.27% or 107,039 shares. Segment Wealth Mgmt Lc reported 7,605 shares. Motco holds 542 shares. Barrett Asset Management Lc reported 0% stake. Greenleaf stated it has 4,518 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Schmidt P J Invest Management invested in 9,352 shares. Timber Creek Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% or 250 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct invested in 0.16% or 12,910 shares.

Since October 29, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $2.35 million activity. 1,640 shares valued at $602,733 were sold by RAMOS JENETTE E on Friday, November 9.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Vote of confidence for Boeing’s 737 Max – Seeking Alpha” on December 06, 2018, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Boeing Pays $4.2 Billion for Stake in Embraer JV – 24/7 Wall St.” published on December 17, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Embraer to appeal injunction blocking Boeing deal – Seeking Alpha” on December 07, 2018. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Another Big Boeing Dividend Increase Is on the Way – The Motley Fool” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing: Undervalued Or Overvalued? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Guardian Investment Management, which manages about $230.45M and $113.62M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 9,475 shares to 26,351 shares, valued at $1.39M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $4.51 earnings per share, down 6.04% or $0.29 from last year’s $4.8 per share. BA’s profit will be $2.56 billion for 17.45 P/E if the $4.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.58 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.98% EPS growth.