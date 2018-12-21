Stockbridge Partners Llc increased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 17.09% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stockbridge Partners Llc bought 128,818 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 882,790 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $89.17 million, up from 753,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stockbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.43% or $3.53 during the last trading session, reaching $76.21. About 394,811 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 17.23% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 29/03/2018 – California Casualty Selects Guidewire Systems for Real-Time and Predictive Analytics; 09/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, REPORTS PRICING OF PUBLIC OFFERINGS OF; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 – Guidewire Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times 20 Day Average; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 NON GAAP SHR $0.98 – $1.04; 10/04/2018 – Seibels Deploys Guidewire Systems for Claims Management, Analytics, and Enhanced Customer Claims Experience; 10/05/2018 – Guidewire Announces 2018.1 Release of P&C Insurance Industry Platform; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Loss $45.6M; 15/05/2018 – icare Deploys Guidewire InsurancePlatform™ to Provide High-Quality Customer Experience; 16/05/2018 – FRISS Announced as New Solution Partner for Guidewire Software

Longer Investments Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK) by 20.35% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Longer Investments Inc sold 9,140 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.30% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 35,775 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.54M, down from 44,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Longer Investments Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co. Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $190.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $73.25. About 11.93M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 41.35% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.35% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 20/03/2018 – Merck Announces Appointment of Jennifer Zachary as General Counsel; 16/04/2018 – Preclinical Data Presented at AACR 2018 Shows Esperance Pharmaceuticals’ EP-100 Is Synergistic with PARP Inhibitor Olaparib in Ovarian Cancer; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED; 23/04/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE – MERCK RECEIVES PATENT FOR CRISPR TECHNOLOGY IN CHINA; 27/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – JAPANESE MINISTRY OF HEALTH, LABOUR AND WELFARE GRANTS SAKIGAKE DESIGNATION FOR TEPOTINIB; 10/05/2018 – PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP SAYS PREFER BUY-RATED MERCK, BRISTOL-MYERS AND ELI LILLY IN THE US; 08/05/2018 – LYNPARZA® (OLAPARIB) TABLETS GET EU APPROVAL FOR TREATMENT OF; 07/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE SAYS ANNOUNCES POSITIVE PHASE llB RESULTS FOR EVOBRUTINIB IN RELAPSING MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS; 12/04/2018 – Merck Helps Accelerate Global Access to Affordable Vaccines; 06/04/2018 – NewLink Genetics: Review Follows Earlier Incyte, Merck Announcement

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Merck (MRK) Reports LYNPARZA (olaparib) Meets Primary Endpoint in Phase 3 SOLO-3 Trial for Treatment of Relapsed BRCA-Mutated Advanced Ovarian Cancer – StreetInsider.com” on December 20, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Safe Haven Stocks for a Treacherous Market – Investorplace.com” published on December 19, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Merck announces executive appointments – Seeking Alpha” on December 10, 2018. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Big Pharma Stocks Hitting 52-Week Highs — Are They Buys? – Motley Fool” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Does Keytruda’s Dominance Make Merck & Co. a Buy Now? – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 03, 2018.

Among 24 analysts covering Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE:MRK), 21 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Merck & Co. Inc. had 99 analyst reports since August 13, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, January 16 by Jefferies. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of MRK in report on Tuesday, June 6 with “Buy” rating. Societe Generale initiated the shares of MRK in report on Wednesday, April 6 with “Buy” rating. As per Monday, October 30, the company rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital. As per Thursday, August 27, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The company was maintained on Friday, August 19 by UBS. Jefferies maintained Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) rating on Friday, April 15. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $54 target. On Friday, October 12 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, February 14 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Thursday, January 12.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 41 investors sold MRK shares while 628 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 490 raised stakes. 1.87 billion shares or 0.48% less from 1.88 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. American Trust Invest Advsr Lc holds 2,933 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Clearbridge Ltd Co holds 2.06% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 118,410 shares. Cutler Invest Counsel Ltd Liability Company holds 1.64% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 123,792 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated accumulated 0.26% or 14.45 million shares. Cardinal Capital Mgmt invested in 1.29% or 64,498 shares. Vantage Inv Advisors Ltd Com owns 9,226 shares. Botty Limited Liability Corporation reported 1.36% stake. Kanawha Cap Mngmt Llc has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Headinvest Ltd owns 25,585 shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. Tarbox Family Office reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Amer Economic Planning Adv holds 8,706 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Beaumont Financial Partners Ltd Llc accumulated 72,090 shares or 0.51% of the stock. Mondrian Investment Prtn accumulated 0% or 532 shares. 28,949 are owned by Somerville Kurt F. Moreover, Pinnacle Advisory Group has 0.02% invested in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 3,909 shares.

Analysts await Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $1.04 EPS, up 6.12% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.98 per share. MRK’s profit will be $2.70B for 17.61 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by Merck & Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.61% negative EPS growth.

Longer Investments Inc, which manages about $167.11 million and $103.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Nasdaq Biotechnology (IBB) by 8,603 shares to 23,637 shares, valued at $2.88M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

More notable recent Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) news were published by: Zacks.com which released: “Factors Likely to Influence Guidewire’s (GWRE) Q1 Earnings – Zacks.com” on November 29, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “4 Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s After-Hours Session – Benzinga” published on December 04, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For December 4, 2018 – Benzinga” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “The Co-operators Drives Innovative Claims Process with Guidewire InsurancePlatform Cloud-Based Predictive Analytics System – Business Wire” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Guidewire: Growing Too Slowly To Justify Valuation – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 19, 2018.

Among 15 analysts covering Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Guidewire Software had 47 analyst reports since September 1, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) rating on Thursday, June 2. UBS has “Buy” rating and $70 target. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 6 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray given on Sunday, August 27. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Thursday, June 2 with “Buy”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Tuesday, October 9. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of GWRE in report on Wednesday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. On Wednesday, March 7 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Buy”. The rating was upgraded by Jefferies on Tuesday, June 13 to “Overweight”. The stock of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, December 2 by Piper Jaffray. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Neutral” on Thursday, September 7.

Stockbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $1.82B and $2.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 93,261 shares to 5.32M shares, valued at $184.56M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,755 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,917 shares, and cut its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.23, from 1.19 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 19 investors sold GWRE shares while 76 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 80.52 million shares or 3.40% less from 83.35 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership holds 200,300 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Iowa-based Principal Gp Incorporated Inc has invested 0.11% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Bb&T Lc holds 4,410 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Serv invested in 932 shares. Vantage Inv Partners Limited Liability Co invested in 30,900 shares. Reilly Fin Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 184 shares. Bailard holds 18,749 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) for 2,364 shares. Wasatch holds 766,379 shares. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated reported 651,306 shares. Sandhill Cap Prtnrs Limited Co invested in 1.65% or 110,490 shares. Van Eck Associates has invested 0.1% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Symphony Asset Mgmt Ltd Com holds 2,621 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. 4,583 are owned by Guggenheim Capital Ltd.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 22 selling transactions for $14.53 million activity. $1.86 million worth of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) shares were sold by Ryu Marcus. On Monday, July 16 Conway Craig sold $38,112 worth of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) or 400 shares. DUBOIS GUY sold $67,830 worth of stock or 798 shares. 1,004 Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) shares with value of $87,117 were sold by Polelle Michael. Hung Priscilla had sold 136 shares worth $12,206. King James Winston also sold $431,299 worth of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) on Tuesday, September 18.