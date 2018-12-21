Stockbridge Partners Llc increased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 17.09% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stockbridge Partners Llc bought 128,818 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 882,790 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $89.17 million, up from 753,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stockbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $78.24. About 188,968 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 17.23% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 15/03/2018 – Mitsui Sumitomo Marine Management (U.S.A.) Deploys Guidewire Cloud-Based System to Adapt its Commercial Lines for Success; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.58 – $0.51; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE 2Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 19C; 29/03/2018 – California Casualty Selects Guidewire Systems for Real-Time and Predictive Analytics; 14/05/2018 – Guidewire Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, REPORTS PRICING OF PUBLIC OFFERINGS OF; 12/03/2018 – Atlas Financial Selects Guidewire System for Claims Management; 21/03/2018 – Guidewire Dublin Recognised as Global Centre for Product Development and Professional Services; 04/04/2018 – VERTI Selects Single Platform With Guidewire Core and Data Products; 06/03/2018 Guidewire Software 2Q Loss/Shr 59c

Brave Warrior Advisors Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 0.18% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc bought 3,272 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.86% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.79M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $201.96 million, up from 1.79 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $322.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $97.1. About 11.92M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.12% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.12% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 08/03/2018 – WILLIAM DEMANT WDH.CO : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO DKK 192 FROM DKK 171; 22/05/2018 – HighPoint Resources Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Jun 19; 24/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE: $600M EQUITY LINKED NOTES LINKED TO VOYA PRICED; 04/05/2018 – AMD Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 16/04/2018 – JPMORGAN’S KELLY: U.S. GDP WON’T TOP 2% IN THE LONG RUN; 19/04/2018 – GUIDANCE: JPMorgan Chase Bank $Bmark Debt Offering in 2 Parts; 31/05/2018 – POLYUS PAO PLZL.MM : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 5654 ROUBLES FROM 5472 ROUBLES; 09/04/2018 – Libyan sovereign wealth fund files lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase; 11/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Gartside Says the Market Should Be Pricing-In an August BOE Rate Hike (Video); 17/04/2018 – J.P. MORGAN EXPANDS BETA STRATEGIES TEAM WITH HIRE OF LOWE

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “JPMorgan Chase Commits $6 Million to Prepare Greater Washington Area Students for Local, In-Demand Jobs – Business Wire” on December 06, 2018, also Pehub.com with their article: “JP Morgan invests in GeoWealth – PE Hub” published on December 21, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Goldman, JPMorgan, Citi among group backing Access Fintech startup – Seeking Alpha” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan and others back risk management startup AccessFintech – StreetInsider.com” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan Is A Long-Term Buy – Cramer’s Lightning Round (12/6/18) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 07, 2018.

Since July 23, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 insider sale for $3.38 million activity. 1,150 shares were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L, worth $125,281.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 37 investors sold JPM shares while 755 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 1.12% less from 2.34 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Winch Advisory Ser Limited Liability reported 2,350 shares. Korea Inv Corporation invested 1.55% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Company, a Ohio-based fund reported 93,000 shares. Qs Limited Liability Corp has 0.42% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership has 0.97% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 22.67 million shares. Mutual Of Omaha Fincl Bank Wealth Management owns 5,914 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Park Natl Oh has invested 3.64% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Clarkston Ptnrs reported 5,302 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Lloyds Bk Gp Public Limited Company has 26.69% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Plante Moran Financial Advsrs Ltd reported 14,295 shares. Hanson And Doremus Mngmt owns 19,121 shares for 0.68% of their portfolio. 15,065 are owned by Smith Moore And. Fsi Grp Incorporated Ltd Com reported 3,669 shares. Meridian Invest Counsel reported 5,189 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Vision Capital Mgmt accumulated 0.18% or 5,981 shares.

Among 34 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM), 19 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. JPMorgan Chase & Co had 125 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Argus Research maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) rating on Wednesday, October 14. Argus Research has “Buy” rating and $76 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Monday, January 8. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, April 26 by Guggenheim. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Monday, March 19 with “Outperform”. On Thursday, April 12 the stock rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse to “Buy”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, September 26 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Thursday, August 10. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, January 17 by DZ Bank. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) earned “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, October 9. RBC Capital Markets maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Friday, August 18 with “Buy” rating.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 22 sales for $14.53 million activity. 12,649 Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) shares with value of $1.11 million were sold by Ryu Marcus. Conway Craig sold $38,448 worth of stock or 400 shares. Sherry Steven P. had sold 5,446 shares worth $565,422 on Tuesday, September 18. Hung Priscilla had sold 136 shares worth $13,687. $431,299 worth of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) shares were sold by King James Winston. On Friday, December 7 the insider DUBOIS GUY sold $67,830.

More notable recent Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For December 4, 2018 – Benzinga” on December 04, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Guidewire Software, Inc. (GWRE) CEO Marcus Ryu on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on June 05, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Guidewire: Too Little Upside – Seeking Alpha” on January 18, 2018. More interesting news about Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “The Co-operators Drives Innovative Claims Process with Guidewire InsurancePlatform Cloud-Based Predictive Analytics System – Business Wire” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Guidewire: Not Much Slowing Down The Company – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 11, 2017.

Stockbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $1.82B and $2.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) by 250,391 shares to 431,438 shares, valued at $105.73M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,755 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,917 shares, and cut its stake in Realpage Inc (NASDAQ:RP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.42 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.23, from 1.19 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 19 investors sold GWRE shares while 76 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 80.52 million shares or 3.40% less from 83.35 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Republic Invest Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Northern Trust reported 401,022 shares. Art Advsrs Lc stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Cwm Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Sumitomo Mitsui holds 0.09% or 798,857 shares. Services Automobile Association stated it has 122,637 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc owns 3,690 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. One Trading LP invested in 0% or 2,970 shares. B & T Cap Management Dba Alpha Cap Management has 16,079 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.96% or 647,310 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas has 0.08% invested in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE). Sands Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 151,645 shares. Macquarie Group reported 63,223 shares. Two Sigma Secs Ltd holds 2,186 shares. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability holds 2,790 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio.