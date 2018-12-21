Among 2 analysts covering Petrobras Brasileiro (NYSE:PBR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Petrobras Brasileiro had 2 analyst reports since October 8, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America upgraded the shares of PBR in report on Monday, October 8 to “Buy” rating. JP Morgan upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $17 target in Monday, October 8 report. See PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) latest ratings:

08/10/2018 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $14 New Target: $17 Upgrade

08/10/2018 Broker: Bank of America Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

Guild Investment Management Inc increased Main Street Capital Corp (MAIN) stake by 43.7% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Guild Investment Management Inc acquired 12,718 shares as Main Street Capital Corp (MAIN)’s stock declined 6.09%. The Guild Investment Management Inc holds 41,822 shares with $1.61M value, up from 29,104 last quarter. Main Street Capital Corp now has $2.02B valuation. The stock decreased 4.63% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $33.16. About 1.04M shares traded or 268.14% up from the average. Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) has declined 5.66% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.66% the S&P500. Some Historical MAIN News: 19/04/2018 – MAIN STREET SEMI-ANNUAL SUPPLEMENTAL CASH DIV 27.5C/SHR FOR 2Q; 03/04/2018 – MAIN STREET CAPITAL CORP SAYS IT RECENTLY MADE A NEW PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT TO FACILITATE LEVERAGED BUYOUT OF CALIFORNIA SPLENDOR, INC; 06/03/2018 – MAIN STREET CAPITAL – CO ALONG WITH CO-INVESTOR, PARTNERED WITH NEXREV TO FACILITATE TRANSACTION; 03/05/2018 – MAIN STREET 1Q INVESTMENT EPS 63C, EST. 59C; 30/05/2018 – Mainstreet Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid; 04/05/2018 – S&PGR Revs Main Street Capital Otlk To Stbl, Afrms ‘BBB’ Rtg; 06/03/2018 – MAIN STREET CAPITAL – CO, CO-INVESTOR PROVIDING NEXREV UNDRAWN CREDIT FACILITY TO SUPPORT ITS GROWTH INITIATIVES, WORKING CAPITAL; 13/04/2018 – Balfour Beatty Communities Selected to Manage Mainstreet at Conyers; 05/04/2018 – MAIN STREET REPORTS NEW PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT $35.2M; 19/04/2018 – Main Street Announces Semi-Annual Supplemental Cash Dividend Payable in June 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.71, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 11 investors sold MAIN shares while 40 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 11.91 million shares or 0.81% more from 11.82 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Kistler reported 0% in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). Cullen Frost Bankers Inc has invested 0.02% in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). Cap Fund has 0% invested in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). Blackrock stated it has 0% in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). Miles Capital Incorporated holds 0.76% or 24,275 shares in its portfolio. Huntington National Bank & Trust stated it has 0% in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). Royal Bank Of Canada reported 92,257 shares stake. Pnc Services Incorporated reported 12,459 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Green Square Capital Ltd Liability accumulated 5,326 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). Janney Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.01% in Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN). Cambridge Inv Advsrs invested in 0.03% or 83,724 shares. Cetera Limited Liability stated it has 16,900 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Webster Commercial Bank N A invested in 750 shares or 0% of the stock. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can reported 642,418 shares.

More notable recent Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Is Main Street Capital Becoming Less Special? – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Main Street Capital’s Dividend, NAV, And Valuation Vs. 14 BDC Peers (Post Q3 2018 Earnings) – Part 2 – Seeking Alpha” published on December 10, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “What Should I Do With My AT&T Shares? – Seeking Alpha” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “What Should I Do With My General Electric Shares? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 08, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Bull Case For BlackBerry: ‘Licensing, IP And Other’ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 26, 2018.

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras operates in the oil, natural gas, and energy industries. The company has market cap of $78.99 billion. The companyÂ’s Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and sale of surplus crude oil and oil products produced in the natural gas processing plants to the domestic and international markets. It has a 17.15 P/E ratio. The Company’s Refining, Transportation and Marketing segment is involved in refining, logistics, transport, and trading of crude oil and oil products; exportation of ethanol; and extraction and processing of shale, as well as holding interests in petrochemical companies.

More notable recent PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “15 Stocks Facing Big Political Risk in 2019 – Investorplace.com” on December 18, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Petrobras eyes raising up to $26.9B in five years through asset sales – Seeking Alpha” published on December 05, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. Investors (PBR) – Business Wire” on December 11, 2018. More interesting news about PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Murphy Oil hikes production outlook after sealing JV deal with Petrobras – Seeking Alpha” published on December 03, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Announces Investigation of PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA â€“ Petrobras (PBR) – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 06, 2018.

The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $12.59. About 24.61M shares traded. PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) has risen 41.31% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PBR News: 29/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S PETROBRAS SAYS BONDHOLDERS OWNING $8.09 BLN WORTH OF DEBT PARTICIPATED IN TENDER OFFER; 03/04/2018 – Brazil’s Petrobras offers rights in onshore, offshore fields; 12/03/2018 – PETROBRAS TO RAISE GASOLINE PRICE TO BRL1.5608 FROM BRL1.5353; 27/04/2018 – Brazil’s Petrobras, Eletrobras close to $5.8 bln debt deal -paper; 21/05/2018 – PETROBRAS TO TAKE PART IN FUEL PRICE MEETING TUESDAY: MARUN; 16/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S PETROBRAS SAYS APRIL NATURAL GAS PRODUCTION, EXCLUDING LNG, WAS 79 MLN CUBIC METERS/DAY, 1.2 PCT ABOVE MARCH; 23/05/2018 – Petrobras Slashes Diesel Prices in Hopes of Ending Strike; 18/04/2018 – BRIEF-Parente may leave post at bourse B3 to become BRF chairman; 24/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S PETROBRAS DISTRIBUIDORA SAYS SALE OF UP TO 1.012 BLN REAIS WORTH OF UNSECURED LOCAL BONDS TO BE BACKED BY AGRIBUSINESS RECEIVABLES CERTIFICATES – STATEMENT; 31/03/2018 – Petrobras plans to sell a 25 pct stake in its refineries- newspaper