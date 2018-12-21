Renaissance Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Rockwell Collins Inc (COL) by 43.78% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Investment Group Llc sold 15,199 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 19,514 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.74 million, down from 34,713 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Rockwell Collins Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $141.04. About 15.44 million shares traded or 877.52% up from the average. Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL) has 0.00% since December 21, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical COL News: 22/03/2018 – AIR TAHITI NUI – PHASING OUT OF CO’S CURRENT AIRBUS A340-300 FLEET TO COMMENCE IN NOV, BE COMPLETED BY SEPT 2019; 04/05/2018 – UTC’s takeover of Rockwell Collins approved by EU regulator; 07/03/2018 Rockwell Collins Names Mini-Circuits as Top Supplier for 2018; 04/05/2018 – Rockwell Collins/UTC glides towards US conditional approval, sources say [19:13 BST04 May 2018] [Proprietary] []; 04/05/2018 – UTC gets European go-ahead for $23 billion purchase of Rockwell Collins; 17/04/2018 – ROCKWELL LAND CORP – FY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARENT EQUITY HOLDER 2.11 BLN PESOS VS 1.82 BLN PESOS; 27/04/2018 – Rockwell: Expenses Under Investigation Preceded B/E Aerospace Acquisition; 22/03/2018 – Air Tahiti Nui Introduces New Tahitian Dreamliners for Worldwide Distribution and Sales; 29/05/2018 – ROCKWELL TO START FIRST RESORT DEVELOPMENT IN CEBU PROVINCE; 19/03/2018 – BOEING – FOLLOWING PRODUCTIVE DISCUSSIONS, REACHED “WIN-WIN AGREEMENTS” WITH UNITED TECHNOLOGIES & ROCKWELL COLLINS

Guinness Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 3% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Asset Management Ltd sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 323,200 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.44M, down from 333,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $31.09. About 125,910 shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has declined 18.34% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 17/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: Schuette: Vanenkevort Tug and Barge Faces Legal Action for Dragging Anchor Across ATC, Enbridge Lines in Straits; 03/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE ASSETS COULD FETCH MORE THAN C$2B IN POTENTIAL SALE; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund Holdings Cut to Tender From Sector Perform by National Bank; 09/05/2018 – Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Signs Agreements to Acquire 49% of Enbridge’s Interests in Select Renewable Power Asset; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE – INDIRECT SUBSIDIARY ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO SELL MIDCOAST OPERATING, L.P. AND ITS SUBSIDIARIES TO AL MIDCOAST HOLDINGS, LLC; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Mgmt: Enbridge Inc. Offered to Buy Out Co; 18/05/2018 – Spectra Energy Partners Gets Non-Binding Acquisition Offer From Enbridge Inc; 03/04/2018 – BRIEF-Enbridge Hires RBC To Sell Western Canadian Gas Assets – Bloomberg, Citing; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Special Committee; 29/05/2018 – Enbridge Gets Tough With Oil Shippers Amid Pipeline Constraints

Among 17 analysts covering Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 53% are positive. Enbridge Inc. had 31 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Friday, June 23. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, December 15 by JP Morgan. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs on Wednesday, July 20 to “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Friday, March 23. Credit Suisse downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Thursday, February 4 report. Wells Fargo maintained Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) on Monday, April 3 with “Market Perform” rating. As per Tuesday, March 8, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Outperform” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Friday, October 9. As per Monday, March 7, the company rating was initiated by Canaccord Genuity. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Friday, August 17.

Analysts await Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) to report earnings on February, 15. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.48 per share. ENB’s profit will be $920.40M for 16.19 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Enbridge Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% EPS growth.

Guinness Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $553.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 45,990 shares to 421,470 shares, valued at $19.84M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 8,970 shares in the quarter, for a total of 121,370 shares, and has risen its stake in Occidental Pete Corp Del (NYSE:OXY).

Among 23 analysts covering Rockwell Collins (NYSE:COL), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 22% are positive. Rockwell Collins had 74 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, December 30 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Wednesday, October 5 with “Buy”. The stock of Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, January 23 by Seaport Global. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, October 6 by Robert W. Baird. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Monday, January 25. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, January 23 report. Barclays Capital maintained Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL) rating on Monday, January 25. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $98 target. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL) on Tuesday, July 26 to “Hold” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, September 5 by Vertical Research. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, September 5 by Cowen & Co.

Renaissance Investment Group Llc, which manages about $273.97 million and $259.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xylem Inc Shs Issued (NYSE:XYL) by 17,653 shares to 24,453 shares, valued at $1.95M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.08, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold COL shares while 192 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 108.17 million shares or 2.77% more from 105.25 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Exchange Capital Mngmt, a Michigan-based fund reported 500 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL). Janney Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 8,066 shares in its portfolio. 797,953 are held by Morgan Stanley. 21,157 are held by Amalgamated Bancshares. Parsons Management Ri owns 0.02% invested in Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL) for 1,639 shares. Nomura reported 151,208 shares stake. Moreover, Ancora Ltd has 0% invested in Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL). Hilltop Hldg has 0.07% invested in Rockwell Collins, Inc. (NYSE:COL) for 2,324 shares. Harvest Mgmt Ltd Co stated it has 114,000 shares or 9.45% of all its holdings. Longfellow Inv Management Limited Liability has 68,600 shares for 2.4% of their portfolio. Davenport Ltd Liability Co holds 1,604 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citigroup Inc reported 137,863 shares. Kbc Grp Incorporated Nv holds 27,215 shares. 475,266 were reported by Gardner Lewis Asset Management Ltd Partnership.