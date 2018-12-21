Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd increased Praxairinc (PX) stake by 6.53% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd acquired 6,000 shares as Praxairinc (PX)’s stock 0.00%. The Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd holds 97,829 shares with $15.72 million value, up from 91,829 last quarter. Praxairinc now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 100.00% or $164.5 during the last trading session, reaching $0. About 57.37 million shares traded or 1433.08% up from the average. Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) has 0.00% since December 21, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PX News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Praxair Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PX); 12/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Linde, Praxair chose bidders for antitrust sell-off; 08/03/2018 – LINDE LING.DE SAYS COMPLETION OF MERGER WITH PRAXAIR STILL PLANNED FOR THE SECOND HALF OF 2018; 26/04/2018 – Praxair 1Q EPS $1.59; 12/04/2018 – Praxair Starts Up Gas Supply to New World-Scale Yara Freeport LLC Ammonia Plant; 26/04/2018 – PRAXAIR FEELS ‘QUITE GOOD’ ABOUT ABILITY TO COMPLETE LINDE DEAL; 20/03/2018 – EU ANTITRUST REGULATORS SET AUG 9 DEADLINE FOR DECISION ON LINDE, PRAXAIR MERGER AFTER LIFTING SUSPENSION OF PROCEEDINGS; 29/03/2018 – Praxair Technology, Inc. vs Entegris, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/29/2018; 04/05/2018 – Waiting Period for Proposed Business Combination Between Praxair, and Linde AG Under Canada’s Competition Act Expired, Satisfying a Closing Condition; 15/03/2018 – LINDE AG LING.DE SAYS MERGER PARTNERS CONTINUE TO WORK ON COMPLETING BUSINESS COMBINATION AS PLANNED IN SECOND HALF OF 2018

Among 7 analysts covering NiSource (NYSE:NI), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. NiSource had 15 analyst reports since July 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, November 2, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Monday, December 17. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $26 target in Thursday, November 29 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, October 5. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan on Friday, November 2 with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Monday, September 17 with “Buy”. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $27 target in Monday, October 15 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, September 10 by Guggenheim. The stock of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, November 2. Barclays Capital maintained NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) on Tuesday, October 16 with “Equal-Weight” rating. See NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) latest ratings:

Another recent and important NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) news was published by Prnewswire.com which published an article titled: “NiSource Appoints Randy Hulen Treasurer; Shawn Anderson to Enhanced Risk, Strategy Role – PRNewswire” on December 05, 2018.

The stock increased 1.26% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $26.61. About 1.12 million shares traded. NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) has risen 0.85% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.85% the S&P500. Some Historical NI News: 02/05/2018 – NiSource Sees Dividend Growth of 5%-7% Each Yr Through 2020; 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 13/04/2018 – Columbia Gas of Massachusetts Files New Rates with the DPU; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of NiSource Inc. Investors (NI); 19/04/2018 – NISOURCE INC – TERM LOANS MATURE ON APRIL 17, 2019; 04/04/2018 – NISOURCE HALTS DATA EXCHANGE WITH PIPELINES AFTER CYBER ATTACK; 02/05/2018 – NiSource: On Track for $1.7B-$1.8B Utility Infrastructure Investments in 2018; 23/04/2018 – NiSource: Agreement Reached in NIPSCO’s Proposal to Modify Natural Gas Rates; 02/05/2018 – NiSource 1Q Rev $1.03B; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: NiSource May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 5 Yrs

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.11, from 1.24 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 37 investors sold NiSource Inc. shares while 102 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 324.82 million shares or 1.16% more from 321.10 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Limited Co has invested 0.01% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested 0.03% of its portfolio in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Everence Cap Mgmt accumulated 13,870 shares. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust accumulated 0% or 12,626 shares. Moreover, Quantres Asset Management has 0.37% invested in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) for 24,700 shares. Optimum Investment Advisors reported 4,885 shares. Virtu Fin Lc holds 53,143 shares. 32,700 are held by Creative Planning. Qci Asset holds 600 shares. Manufacturers Life The invested 0.04% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). 28,391 were reported by First Midwest Bancorporation Tru Division. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems accumulated 29,791 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 28,224 shares. The Germany-based Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag has invested 0.14% in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI). Fincl Bank Of Mellon has 0.02% invested in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI).

NiSource Inc., an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $9.84 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It currently has negative earnings. It provides natural gas service and transportation to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and provides wholesale and transmission transaction services.

Since August 13, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $785,166 activity. 2,400 shares valued at $62,832 were sold by Brown Donald Eugene on Thursday, November 8. Hightman Carrie J sold $722,334 worth of stock.

Another recent and important Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) news was published by Investorplace.com which published an article titled: “7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Through Any Market Selloff – Investorplace.com” on December 20, 2018.

Among 4 analysts covering Praxair (NYSE:PX), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Praxair had 4 analyst reports since July 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained the shares of PX in report on Friday, July 27 with “Overweight” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $170 target in Monday, July 30 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 11 by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.02, from 0.95 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 49 investors sold PX shares while 302 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 226 raised stakes. 200.17 million shares or 14.76% less from 234.82 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 389,432 shares. Sector Pension Investment Board stated it has 0.27% in Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX). Brinker Inc has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX). New Mexico-based New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.16% in Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX). First Manhattan Communication invested 0.03% in Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX). Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.06% in Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX). Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Liability Com holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) for 3,070 shares. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX). Mercer Cap Advisers reported 755 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX). Iberiabank Corporation has 1,669 shares. Shelter Mutual Communication reported 36,540 shares or 1.64% of all its holdings. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada has 1.17M shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Vgi Partners Pty reported 8.17% of its portfolio in Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX). Firsthand Cap Mngmt holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Praxair, Inc. (NYSE:PX) for 1,400 shares.