Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc increased Bce Inc (BCE) stake by 7.24% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc acquired 35,577 shares as Bce Inc (BCE)’s stock rose 5.56%. The Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc holds 526,941 shares with $21.35 million value, up from 491,364 last quarter. Bce Inc now has $36.46 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $40.63. About 474,444 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has declined 12.24% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 07/03/2018 – BELL CANADA SAYS ANNOUNCED PUBLIC OFFERING OF CDN $500 MLN OF MTN DEBENTURES PURSUANT TO ITS MEDIUM TERM NOTES (MTN) PROGRAM; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q EPS C$0.73; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Rev C$5.59B; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS BELL CANADA’S Baa1 SR UNSECURED RATINGS; 14/03/2018 – BCE INC BCE.TO FILES FOR DEBT SHELF OF UP TO $4 BLN – SEC FILING; 14/03/2018 – BCE files 2017 annual report on Form 40-F; 04/04/2018 – Bell Canada to Redeem Series M-28 Debentures Due Sept 2018, Series 9 Medium Term Notes Due Oct 2018 and Series M-33 Debentures Due Feb 2019; 14/03/2018 – BELL CANADA FILES C$4B DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed BCE Inc.’s Baa2 Issuer Rating and Maintained Stable Outlook; 03/05/2018 – BCE INC SEES 2018 REVENUE GROWTH 2% – 4%

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (UCTT) investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.03, from 1.11 in 2018Q2. The ratio has worsened, as 71 funds opened new and increased positions, while 66 decreased and sold their holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. The funds in our database now own: 30.65 million shares, down from 31.07 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of funds holding Ultra Clean Holdings Inc in top ten positions decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 28 Reduced: 38 Increased: 44 New Position: 27.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc decreased Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) stake by 7,715 shares to 190,652 valued at $42.44 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL) stake by 15,453 shares and now owns 386,350 shares. L3 Technologies Inc was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering BCE (NYSE:BCE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. BCE had 3 analyst reports since August 14, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) rating on Friday, November 2. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $47 target. As per Tuesday, August 14, the company rating was upgraded by Edward Jones. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, October 18 by Desjardins Securities.

Analysts await Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $0.25 earnings per share, down 57.63% or $0.34 from last year’s $0.59 per share. UCTT’s profit will be $9.75 million for 7.56 P/E if the $0.25 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.67% negative EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.13% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.56. About 456,886 shares traded. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (UCTT) has declined 59.83% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.83% the S&P500. Some Historical UCTT News: 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management LLC Exits Position in Ultra Clean; 25/04/2018 – Ultra Clean Sees 2Q Rev $280M-$300M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ultra Clean Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UCTT); 15/05/2018 – Marshall Wace North America Buys New 1% Position in Ultra Clean; 25/04/2018 – Ultra Clean 1Q EPS 66c; 25/04/2018 – Ultra Clean Sees 2Q EPS 50c-EPS 59c; 23/05/2018 – UCT to Participate in the Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference and the Cowen Annual Technology Conference; 02/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Launches REG Ultra Clean™ Diesel; 23/05/2018 – Ultra Clean Presenting at Conference May 30; 14/05/2018 – Rubric Capital Buys New 2% Position in Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, makes, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor capital equipment and equipment industry divisions primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company has market cap of $294.95 million. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products. It has a 4.89 P/E ratio. The firm also provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning sub-systems; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, which are support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; and top-plate assemblies.

Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc holds 1.95% of its portfolio in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. for 601,402 shares. Awm Investment Company Inc. owns 760,000 shares or 1.58% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Paradigm Capital Management Inc Ny has 1.37% invested in the company for 1.39 million shares. The Texas-based Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors Lp has invested 1.37% in the stock. Needham Investment Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 162,000 shares.