Among 6 analysts covering Paragon Banking Group PLc (LON:PAG), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Paragon Banking Group PLc had 17 analyst reports since July 3, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) earned “Buy” rating by Peel Hunt on Monday, July 23. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, September 18. Peel Hunt maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, December 7 report. The stock of Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, July 23 by Shore Capital. The stock of Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, November 29. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of PAG in report on Thursday, December 6 with “Sector Perform” rating. On Tuesday, September 18 the stock rating was maintained by Peel Hunt with “Buy”. The rating was upgraded by Peel Hunt to “Buy” on Tuesday, July 3. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 3 by Shore Capital. The rating was maintained by UBS on Wednesday, July 4 with “Buy”. See Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) latest ratings:

06/12/2018 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Sector Perform Old Target: GBX 460.00 New Target: GBX 460.00 Maintain

07/12/2018 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 550.00 Maintain

29/11/2018 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 530.00 New Target: GBX 530.00 Maintain

27/11/2018 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 525.00 New Target: GBX 530.00 Unchanged

21/11/2018 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 550.00 Maintain

21/11/2018 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Buy Maintain

21/09/2018 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Sector Performer Old Target: GBX 370.00 New Target: GBX 500.00 Downgrade

18/09/2018 Broker: Jefferies Rating: Buy New Target: GBX 641.00 Maintain

18/09/2018 Broker: Shore Capital Rating: Buy Maintain

18/09/2018 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 550.00 Maintain

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc decreased Helix Energy Solutions Grp I (HLX) stake by 27.81% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc sold 43,000 shares as Helix Energy Solutions Grp I (HLX)’s stock declined 24.51%. The Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc holds 111,600 shares with $1.10 million value, down from 154,600 last quarter. Helix Energy Solutions Grp I now has $825.95M valuation. The stock decreased 3.55% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $5.57. About 782,808 shares traded. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) has risen 8.19% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.19% the S&P500. Some Historical HLX News: 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY COMMENTS IN SLIDES; 14/05/2018 – Helix Energy Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Helix Energy Solutions 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 25/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY SOLUTIONS GROUP INC HLX.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9 FROM $7.10; 24/04/2018 – Helix Energy Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Helix Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Helix to Participate in Upcoming Events; 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY 1Q LOSS/SHR 2C, EST. LOSS/SHR 5C; 23/04/2018 – HELIX ENERGY SEES 2018 REV ABOUT $695M-$740M, SAW $685M-$730M; 16/03/2018 Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. Announces the Expiration and Final Results of Its Offer to Purchase Its 3.25% Convertible

More notable recent Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Helix to Participate in Upcoming Events – Business Wire” on November 30, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Helix Energy: Has It Gone Up Too High For Its Own Good? – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2018, Fool.com published: “Why Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc’s Stock Is Soaring Today – The Motley Fool” on April 24, 2018. More interesting news about Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc Stock Soared 33% in April – The Motley Fool” published on May 08, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Helix Energy Solutions Group’s (HLX) CEO Owen Kratz on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 23, 2018.

Analysts await Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) to report earnings on February, 18. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, down 600.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. After $0.18 actual earnings per share reported by Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -138.89% negative EPS growth.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc increased Charter Communications Inc N stake by 2,444 shares to 37,278 valued at $12.15M in 2018Q3. It also upped Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) stake by 44,615 shares and now owns 84,947 shares. Bce Inc (NYSE:BCE) was raised too.

More recent Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) news were published by: Thewrap.com which released: “Marcia Clark’s A&E Docuseries Found New Casey Anthony Case Evidence – TheWrap” on January 14, 2018. Also Streetinsider.com published the news titled: “Form N-PX GUGGENHEIM FUNDS TRUST For: Jun 30 – StreetInsider.com” on August 08, 2018. Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Form N-PX BLACKROCK ADVANTAGE GLOB For: Jun 30 – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 30, 2018 was also an interesting one.

The stock increased 0.62% or GBX 2.4 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 391.8. About 594,728 shares traded. Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) has 0.00% since December 21, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PAG News: 26/03/2018 – PAG to Receive Strategic Minority Investment from Blackstone Fund; 05/03/2018 – FITCH SEES TO RATE PENSKE’S SR UNSECURED NOTES ‘BBB+’; 25/04/2018 – PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP INC PAG.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.34/SHR; 21/05/2018 – Penske Logistics Named to America’s Best Employers List by Forbes; 16/05/2018 – Penske Truck Leasing Opens New Facility in Zelienople, Pennsylvania; 10/05/2018 – Penske Automotive Increases Dividend; 17/05/2018 – Penske Truck Leasing Completes 1 Millionth Voice-Directed Preventive Maintenance Inspection; 25/04/2018 – PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE 1Q EPS CONT OPS $1.26; 13/04/2018 – Hong Kong’s PAG plans up to $6 bln new Asia private equity fund; 19/04/2018 – DJ Penske Automotive Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAG)

Paragon Banking Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and consumer finance businesses in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of 1.01 billion GBP. It operates through three divisions: Paragon Mortgages, Idem Capital, and Paragon Bank. It has a 7.23 P/E ratio. It originates and services buy-to-let mortgages to landlords and residential property investors; and provides mortgage related ancillary services, including landlord insurance.