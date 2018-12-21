Nordea Investment Management Ab decreased its stake in Halliburton (HAL) by 2.22% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nordea Investment Management Ab sold 15,209 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 668,896 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $27.11M, down from 684,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nordea Investment Management Ab who had been investing in Halliburton for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $26.81. About 2.80M shares traded. Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) has declined 32.63% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HAL News: 13/04/2018 – News 5 WCYB: BREAKING: Washington County Dir. of Schools Kimber Halliburton finalist for top public school post in Alabama.…; 08/03/2018 – Falklands Oil Project Nears Go-Ahead With Halliburton On Board; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton Is Maintaining Presence in Venezuela and Is Carefully Managing Go-Forward Exposure; 14/03/2018 – Houston Corporate Campus on 48.9 acres Scheduled for Auction; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Completion/Production Rev $3.81B; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON SAYS PRESSURE IN THE INTERNATIONAL MARKET TO LEAD TO SIMILAR 2Q DRILLING AND EVALUATIONS MARGINS AND REVENUES; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Drilling/Evaluation Rev $1.93B; 27/05/2018 – Halliburton Won 3-Year Contract for Unconventional Gas Stimulation Services; 23/04/2018 – HALLIBURTON: RAIL, TRUCKING, LABOR ARE TIGHTEST IN SUPPLY CHAIN; 23/04/2018 – Halliburton 1Q Adjusted Operating Income Was $619 Million

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.03% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc sold 2,224 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 107,160 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $24.19 million, down from 109,384 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $745.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $157.04. About 14.32M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 0.17% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 25/05/2018 – Apple sees steep increase in U.S. national security requests; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS THERE WILL ALWAYS BE THOSE SEEKING UNFAIR TRADE ADVANTAGES, BUT “THE WORLD WILL NOT DO SOMETHING STUPID”; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook: If FBI iPhone case happened again ‘they would fight again’; 19/03/2018 – Forbes: Rumors endorse noise-canceling and waterproofing in new Apple Airpods 2; 22/05/2018 – The demise of blood startup Theranos has revealed these six discoveries, including the CEO’s fixation with Apple and Steve Jobs. via @CNBCMakeIt; 04/05/2018 – Apple’s Corporate Bond Holdings Drop for First Time Since 2013; 18/03/2018 – Samsung, Sharp and others tumble following report Apple is producing its own screens; 17/04/2018 – Apple has an iPhone design problem it’s getting harder to solve; 24/05/2018 – Boston Channel: Boston’s flagship Apple store robbed, person hurt; 25/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook will meet Donald Trump today to talk trade

Nordea Investment Management Ab, which manages about $48.52B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) by 8,093 shares to 151,645 shares, valued at $6.94 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 1.24 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.76 million shares, and has risen its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH).

Analysts await Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) to report earnings on January, 22 before the open. They expect $0.38 earnings per share, down 28.30% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.53 per share. HAL’s profit will be $332.90 million for 17.64 P/E if the $0.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Halliburton Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.00% negative EPS growth.

Since September 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $1.03 million activity. On Thursday, September 20 the insider Brown James S sold $648,034. On Tuesday, December 11 the insider Pope Lawrence J sold $93,680.

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.95 billion and $984.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Core Msci Total Intl S (IXUS) by 15,537 shares to 43,634 shares, valued at $2.63 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tencent Hldgs Ltd Adr (TCEHY) by 13,548 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,277 shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $3.62 million activity. Another trade for 15,652 shares valued at $2.98 million was sold by WILLIAMS JEFFREY E.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $4.74 earnings per share, up 21.85% or $0.85 from last year’s $3.89 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $22.49B for 8.28 P/E if the $4.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.91 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 62.89% EPS growth.

