SIYATA MOBILE INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SYATF) had an increase of 28% in short interest. SYATF’s SI was 22,400 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 28% from 17,500 shares previously. With 6,200 avg volume, 4 days are for SIYATA MOBILE INC ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SYATF)’s short sellers to cover SYATF’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.61% or $0.0088 during the last trading session, reaching $0.3289. About shares traded. Siyata Mobile Inc. (OTCMKTS:SYATF) has 0.00% since December 21, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Another recent and important Siyata Mobile Inc. (OTCMKTS:SYATF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “This Cellular Technology Company Is Positioned To Capture Significant Market Share Of A Multibillion-Dollar Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on December 15, 2016.

Siyata Mobile Inc. develops and provides cellular communications systems for trucks, vans, buses, emergency service vehicles, government cars, and others. The company has market cap of $32.29 million. It develops and provides vehicle mounted communications platform over advanced 3G and 4G mobile networks, under the Uniden Cellular brand. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s products include Uniden UCP100, a communications device for commercial vehicles, trucks, and fleets that allows drivers to talk and drive with a clearer signal; Uniden UCP200, a connected vehicle smartphone that provides in-vehicle voice calls and various Android automotive applications and multi-media contents; and BAGFONE, a cellular mobile device packaged in a rugged case allowing better communication in remote locations.

Among 18 analysts covering Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Apple had 38 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) on Monday, July 23 with “Market Perform” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $232 target in Tuesday, July 24 report. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, November 20. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $225 target in Thursday, November 29 report. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of AAPL in report on Friday, November 2 with “Outperform” rating. On Friday, November 2 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. On Friday, December 7 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The stock of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) earned “Hold” rating by HSBC on Tuesday, December 4. As per Wednesday, September 5, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $21000 target in Monday, June 25 report.