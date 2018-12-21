Hap Trading Llc increased its stake in Overstock Com Inc Del (OSTK) by 864.32% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hap Trading Llc bought 135,699 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 151,399 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.19 million, up from 15,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hap Trading Llc who had been investing in Overstock Com Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $436.54M market cap company. The stock increased 3.82% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $13.58. About 2.50M shares traded or 42.71% up from the average. Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) has declined 58.69% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.69% the S&P500. Some Historical OSTK News: 14/05/2018 – Overstock Cryptocurrency Unit tZero Names Bruce Fenton to Board; 07/05/2018 – OVERSTOCK.COM FORMER PRESIDENT SAUM NOURSALEHI NAMED TZERO CEO; 02/04/2018 – OVERSTOCK.COM CONTINUES TO PURSUE OTHER OPTIONS; 06/04/2018 – Overstock CFO to Join Blockchain-Tech Joint Venture; 07/05/2018 – Overstock.com: CEO Patrick Byrne Also Becomes Pres of Overstock.com Retail; 02/04/2018 – Overstock.com Terminating Proposed Public Offering; 15/05/2018 – Soros Adds VICI Properties Inc., Exits Overstock: 13F; 15/03/2018 – OVERSTOCK.COM INC – QTRLY REVENUE $456.3 MLN VS. $526.2MLN; 07/04/2018 – Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action against Overstock.com, Inc. and Certain Officers – OSTK; 26/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Overstock.com, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline o

P-A-W Capital Corp decreased its stake in Electronics For Imaging Inc (EFII) by 8.7% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. P-A-W Capital Corp sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.98% with the market. The hedge fund held 105,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.58M, down from 115,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. P-A-W Capital Corp who had been investing in Electronics For Imaging Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.24% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $24.19. About 371,303 shares traded. Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) has declined 9.55% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.55% the S&P500. Some Historical EFII News: 11/05/2018 – New Fiery DFE for the Xerox Iridesse Production Press Delivers Brilliant, Six-Color Output; 17/05/2018 – Electronics for Imaging Volume Surges More Than 15 Times Average; 30/04/2018 – Electronics for Imaging Closes Below 50-Day MA: Technicals; 11/05/2018 – New Fiery DFE for the Xerox lridesse Production Press Delivers Brilliant, Six-Color Output; 30/05/2018 – Electronics for Imaging at Citi SMID Conference Jun 6; 22/03/2018 – EFI Ecosystem of Digital Print Innovations Fuels Customer Success at International Sign Expo; 18/05/2018 – The Delta Group Adding `Game Changing’ EFI Nozomi Single-pass Corrugated Board Press; 15/05/2018 – EFI’s Breakthrough Innovations at FESPA Include New, Next-generation Hybrid Inkjet Platform and Greener Pigment Process for T; 09/05/2018 – Bamco Inc. Exits Position in Electronics for Imaging; 01/05/2018 – Electronics for Imaging Volume Surges Almost 38 Times Average

More notable recent Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “36 Biggest Movers From Friday – Benzinga” on November 26, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “22 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on December 19, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “OverStock May Focus Only On Blockchain Development – Seeking Alpha” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “GSR Capital Engages tZERO to Develop Commodity Contract Token – GlobeNewswire” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “35 Stocks Moving In Friday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: November 23, 2018.

Among 2 analysts covering Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Overstock.com had 8 analyst reports since May 26, 2016 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, March 19 the stock rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by DA Davidson with “Buy” on Monday, March 5. Maxim Group maintained the shares of OSTK in report on Wednesday, February 1 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, December 1 by DA Davidson. The rating was reinitiated by Maxim Group on Monday, September 10 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 26 by Maxim Group. DA Davidson maintained the shares of OSTK in report on Thursday, November 9 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, September 6 by DA Davidson.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 1.48 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 26 investors sold OSTK shares while 25 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 18.12 million shares or 16.96% more from 15.49 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 0% stake. Invesco Ltd, a Georgia-based fund reported 41,847 shares. Stifel Finance holds 0% or 28,905 shares. 500 are owned by Cls Invests Limited Liability Company. Goldman Sachs Group owns 75,347 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Voya Inv Management Ltd Liability Com owns 0% invested in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) for 8,133 shares. State Bank Of Ny Mellon owns 0% invested in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) for 81,970 shares. Csat Invest Advisory Ltd Partnership owns 239,896 shares for 3.78% of their portfolio. Wellington Gru Llp has 32,282 shares. Signaturefd Ltd owns 600 shares. Oaktop Cap Management Ii Limited Partnership invested in 24,662 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Moreover, Citadel Advisors Lc has 0% invested in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) for 48,017 shares. Northern Tru accumulated 282,279 shares. Creative Planning reported 3,605 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0% or 9,539 shares in its portfolio.

Hap Trading Llc, which manages about $1.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (Call) by 423,800 shares to 10,600 shares, valued at $71,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) by 87,336 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,764 shares, and cut its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL).

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $20.27 million activity. $85,700 worth of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) was sold by Moore Seth. 2,000 shares were sold by Lee Carter Paul, worth $62,101 on Thursday, August 16. 774,303 shares valued at $20.00 million were sold by BYRNE PATRICK on Thursday, September 6.

More notable recent Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “EFI and Ricoh Deliver Powerful New Fiery DFEs for Ricoh Pro C7200 Series Production Printers – GlobeNewswire” on July 26, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “EFI Introduces Next-generation Single-pass Reggiani BOLT Textile Digital Printer – Nasdaq” published on November 15, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “EFI to Present at Upcoming Wells Fargo, NASDAQ and Barclays Conferences – Nasdaq” on November 28, 2018. More interesting news about Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “EFI Files Form 12b-25 Nasdaq:EFII – GlobeNewswire” published on March 02, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ETF Preview: ETFs, Futures Point Higher Ahead of Powell Speech; Street Digests Q3 GDP Data – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 28, 2018.

Analysts await Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.06 earnings per share, up 50.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.04 per share. EFII’s profit will be $2.64M for 100.79 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Electronics for Imaging, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.

Among 14 analysts covering Electronics for Imaging (NASDAQ:EFII), 8 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Electronics for Imaging had 40 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 12 by William Blair. The company was downgraded on Thursday, June 22 by Longbow. The stock has “Outperform” rating by William Blair on Friday, September 9. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Friday, September 8 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, October 30. Wells Fargo initiated it with “Hold” rating and $32.0 target in Tuesday, November 14 report. The company was initiated on Thursday, August 25 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, October 30. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, January 26 report. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, January 10 by Barclays Capital.

Since June 27, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $612,090 activity.

P-A-W Capital Corp, which manages about $94.20M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cue Biopharma Inc by 50,000 shares to 80,000 shares, valued at $724,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.14, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 15 investors sold EFII shares while 61 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 45.92 million shares or 0.03% more from 45.91 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Boothbay Fund Ltd Liability Company holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII) for 16,965 shares. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 0.01% stake. Smith Graham & Company Inv Advisors Limited Partnership stated it has 325,035 shares or 1.05% of all its holdings. Mason Street Advsrs Ltd reported 0.01% stake. Moreover, Deutsche Retail Bank Ag has 0% invested in Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII). Alliancebernstein LP invested in 57,410 shares or 0% of the stock. Ameritas Invest Prns has 3,777 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky owns 14,202 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Piedmont Advisors reported 10,226 shares. Northern Tru Corp reported 944,812 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt invested 0% in Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII). 638,763 were reported by Becker Capital Mngmt. Principal Financial Grp has invested 0.01% in Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII). Skyline Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 475,300 shares or 1.44% of the stock. Needham Investment has 2.34% invested in Electronics for Imaging, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFII).