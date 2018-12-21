Harvey Investment Co Llc increased its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc Com (A) by 13.33% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Investment Co Llc bought 12,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.92% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 105,220 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.42M, up from 92,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Agilent Technologies Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $64.44. About 1.54M shares traded. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 5.82% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.82% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 22/05/2018 – Agilent Signs Agreement to Acquire Assets From Young In Scientific; 14/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.70, REV VIEW $4.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/05/2018 – Piedmont Investment Adds Agilent, Exits Andeavor: 13F; 07/03/2018 – Agilent to Buy Advanced Analytical Technologies for $250M Cash; 12/03/2018 – Agilent Receives 2018 Scientists’ Choice Awards; 12/03/2018 – Agilent Receives 2018 Scientists’ Choice Awards; 07/03/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY ADVANCED ANALYTICAL FOR $250M; 16/04/2018 – AGILENT REPORTS DEPARTURE OF PATRICK KALTENBACH; 21/03/2018 – Agilent Technologies Announces Cash Dividend of 14.9 Cents per Share; 14/05/2018 – AGILENT 2Q NET REV. $1.21B, EST. $1.21B

Petroleum & Resources Corp decreased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 55.58% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petroleum & Resources Corp sold 221,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.02% with the market. The institutional investor held 177,100 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.47M, down from 398,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petroleum & Resources Corp who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $10.3. About 13.54M shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 27.96% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.96% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of JPMBB 2015-C28; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC QTRLY REV $4,868 MLN VS $3,341 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT 1Q ADJ EPS 46C, EST. 56C; 19/03/2018 – PHILIPPINE SUBIC FREEPORT INVESTMENT PLEDGES FELL 46%: STANDARD; 19/04/2018 – Freeport LNG delays start of Texas export terminal to September 2019; 23/05/2018 – RIO TINTO PLC RIO.L – CONFIRMS THAT DISCUSSIONS BETWEEN RIO TINTO, INALUM AND FREEPORT ARE ONGOING, INCLUDING AS TO PRICE; 21/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282598 – BASF FREEPORT SITE; 08/05/2018 – BT Investment Adds Pagseguro Digital Ltd., Cuts Freeport: 13F; 04/05/2018 – DOWDUPONT – ALLEGED VIOLATIONS UNCOVERED DURING EPA INSPECTION WERE RELATED TO MANAGEMENT OF HAZARDOUS WASTES AT DOW’S FREEPORT FACILITY; 28/03/2018 – $FCX $17+

More notable recent Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “HEXO Corp, licensed cannabis company, delivers on commitment to seek a listing on the NYSE – GlobeNewswire” on December 21, 2018, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Takeda (TAK) Announces Listing of American Depositary Shares on NYSE – StreetInsider.com” published on December 18, 2018, Marketwatch.com published: “Blue Apron drops below $1 a share, now down 80% this year – MarketWatch” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) were released by: Marketwatch.com and their article: “Sanofi to move listing from NYSE to Nasdaq – MarketWatch” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “China New Borun (BORN) Receives Continued Listing Standard Notice From NYSE – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.17, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 36 investors sold A shares while 186 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 255.34 million shares or 2.22% less from 261.14 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. M&T Natl Bank accumulated 0.01% or 33,605 shares. Cypress Asset Mngmt Inc Tx has invested 0.1% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). 12,480 are held by Chesley Taft & Assoc Limited Liability. Sei Invests owns 92,077 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Tradewinds Capital Management Ltd Co reported 202 shares. Moreover, Stratos Wealth Prtnrs has 0.1% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Moreover, Paloma Ptnrs Management has 0.03% invested in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 26,718 shares. Cibc Asset Management has invested 0.01% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). 1.55 million are held by Jpmorgan Chase And Communications. Hudock Cap Group Limited holds 0.01% or 219 shares. Btim has invested 0.05% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Amalgamated Comml Bank has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Swiss Retail Bank accumulated 1.02M shares or 0.08% of the stock. Calamos Advsr Limited, Illinois-based fund reported 715,029 shares. Cwm Ltd Com invested in 0% or 671 shares.

Among 15 analysts covering Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 87% are positive. Agilent Technologies had 64 analyst reports since August 14, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Cowen & Co on Thursday, August 18. Robert W. Baird maintained Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) rating on Thursday, January 18. Robert W. Baird has “Buy” rating and $76.0 target. Deutsche Bank initiated the shares of A in report on Thursday, January 7 with “Hold” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) rating on Friday, October 6. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $86 target. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Hold” rating and $65.0 target in Tuesday, August 15 report. The stock of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) earned “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Friday, June 8. The company was maintained on Monday, November 20 by Robert W. Baird. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, June 22. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 10 by Morgan Stanley. Evercore initiated it with “Buy” rating and $75.0 target in Wednesday, January 3 report.

Harvey Investment Co Llc, which manages about $445.75 million and $577.37M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Idexx Labs Inc Com (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 4,762 shares to 85,992 shares, valued at $21.47 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sensata Technologies Hldg P by 7,408 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 544,164 shares, and cut its stake in Idex Corp (NYSE:IEX).

Since September 11, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 6 sales for $3.85 million activity. 2,876 shares were sold by CLARK PAUL N, worth $197,294. 1,500 shares were sold by Gonsalves Rodney, worth $106,590 on Wednesday, November 28. The insider FIELDS HEIDI sold 5,482 shares worth $371,296. Another trade for 8,902 shares valued at $658,748 was made by Grau Dominique on Monday, December 3.

Among 24 analysts covering Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (NYSE:FCX), 6 have Buy rating, 5 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold had 116 analyst reports since July 28, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Hold” on Thursday, November 17. Argus Research downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Wednesday, February 3 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, May 2 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, October 17 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Mkt Perform” on Monday, May 1. The company was maintained on Monday, October 23 by Cowen & Co. On Thursday, July 26 the stock rating was upgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Hold”. The stock of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) earned “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, April 24. As per Wednesday, July 20, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $22.0 target in Monday, January 29 report.

Analysts await Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $0.26 EPS, down 49.02% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.51 per share. FCX’s profit will be $376.75M for 9.90 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Freeport-McMoRan Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.02, from 1.08 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 55 investors sold FCX shares while 198 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 204 raised stakes. 983.61 million shares or 3.09% less from 1.01 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Utd Fire Grp Inc Inc Inc has invested 0.05% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Automobile Association stated it has 528,166 shares. First Republic Mgmt Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 112,824 shares. Pnc Fincl Svcs Gru accumulated 0% or 229,828 shares. Winch Advisory Serv Ltd accumulated 25,035 shares. Signaturefd Lc has 8,933 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Stifel Fin holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 695,150 shares. North Star Invest Mngmt Corp has 32,081 shares. Schwab Charles Inv Mgmt invested in 0.06% or 6.12M shares. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Liability Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 161,430 shares. Korea Corporation reported 0.07% stake. Paloma Prns Mngmt invested in 0.03% or 118,183 shares. Moreover, Meridian Inv Counsel has 0.22% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 28,998 shares. Encompass Cap Advsrs Ltd Llc has 1.35% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Fayez Sarofim And Company accumulated 110,616 shares.

Petroleum & Resources Corp, which manages about $683.18 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oneok Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 56,100 shares to 109,200 shares, valued at $7.40 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 201,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Apache Corporation (NYSE:APA).

More notable recent Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “The Curious Case Of Freeport-McMoRan – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Freeport-McMoRan: My Take On The Divestment Agreement With Indonesia – Seeking Alpha” published on October 01, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Indonesia’s president wants Freeport divestment wrapped up soon – Seeking Alpha” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Freeport-McMoRan: Don’t Ignore Decade On Steroids – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Freeport-McMoRan: A Rough Start To The Year – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 15, 2018.