Harvey Investment Co Llc decreased its stake in Stock Yds Bancorp Incorporated (SYBT) by 19.58% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Investment Co Llc sold 9,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,199 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.39 million, down from 47,499 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Stock Yds Bancorp Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $695.55 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $30.58. About 105,521 shares traded or 160.97% up from the average. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) has declined 27.12% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.12% the S&P500.

Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 277.73% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bangor Savings Bank bought 611 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 831 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.66M, up from 220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bangor Savings Bank who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $685.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.98% or $58.07 during the last trading session, reaching $1402.76. About 8.23M shares traded or 17.30% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 41.49% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 07/05/2018 – Telsey Advisory Group initiates Amazon coverage at outperform, saying that the e-commerce company should capture 9.6 percent of total retail sales by 2020; 04/04/2018 – Amazon Japan seeks to turn fee hike into a lure for loyalty program; 13/04/2018 – Mylan seeks deal for German Merck’s consumer products unit; 22/05/2018 – The ACLU says law enforcement agencies could use Amazon’s facial recognition technology to “easily build a system to automate the identification and tracking of anyone.”; 27/04/2018 – Health care execs and investors have a love-hate relationship with Amazon; 12/05/2018 – Amazon shareholders are getting opposite advice on whether diversity should be mandated for the company’s board; 17/05/2018 – YouTube to launch music streaming service next week; 20/04/2018 – Amazon’s fast-growing cloud computing platform and its central retail business should lead to a “steady and iterative” year for the company, according to Credit Suisse; 07/03/2018 – Amazon May Be Nearing a Decision on HQ2 — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Former Obama spokesman-turned-Amazon exec Jay Carney talks Trump White House, Chicago’s chances of landing HQ2

Bangor Savings Bank, which manages about $539.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intm (VGIT) by 75,391 shares to 24,771 shares, valued at $1.54M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Materials Select Spdr Fund (XLB) by 13,336 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,684 shares, and cut its stake in Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM).

Analysts await Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 29.79% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.47 per share. SYBT’s profit will be $13.87 million for 12.53 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.67% EPS growth.

Harvey Investment Co Llc, which manages about $445.75M and $577.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Incorporate (BRKB) by 1,727 shares to 118,956 shares, valued at $25.47 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

