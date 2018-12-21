Harvey Investment Co Trimmed Mettler (MTD) Holding By $331,360; Shorts at Spire (SR) Raised By 26.17%

Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) had an increase of 26.17% in short interest. SR’s SI was 916,900 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 26.17% from 726,700 shares previously. With 177,400 avg volume, 5 days are for Spire Inc (NYSE:SR)’s short sellers to cover SR’s short positions. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $75.84. About 179,428 shares traded. Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) has declined 1.37% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.37% the S&P500. Some Historical SR News: 14/05/2018 – Five finalists named for 2018 C Spire Ferriss Trophy; 07/05/2018 – SPIRE INC – INTEND TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO REPAY SHORT-TERM BORROWINGS USED TO FUND INVESTMENTS; 02/05/2018 – Spire Inc 2Q EPS $2.03; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Spire May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 02/05/2018 – SPIRE INCREASED LONGER-TERM NEE/SHR GROWTH TARGET TO 4-7%; 02/05/2018 – SPIRE 2Q OPER REV. $813.4M, EST. $677.0M; 22/03/2018 – Spire customers in eastern Missouri will save on bills; 21/05/2018 – Nick Sandlin wins 2018 C Spire Ferriss Trophy as state’s top college baseball player; 13/03/2018 – C Spire on a mission to transform Mississippi through technology; 14/05/2018 – C Spire offers Wireless Emergency Alerts on its mobile network

Harvey Investment Co Llc decreased Mettler (MTD) stake by 2.81% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Harvey Investment Co Llc sold 545 shares as Mettler (MTD)’s stock declined 0.63%. The Harvey Investment Co Llc holds 18,858 shares with $11.48 million value, down from 19,403 last quarter. Mettler now has $13.85B valuation. The stock decreased 0.88% or $4.91 during the last trading session, reaching $553.14. About 240,209 shares traded or 32.11% up from the average. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has declined 4.59% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.59% the S&P500. Some Historical MTD News: 21/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 08/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo 1Q Net $93.3M; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo 1Q EPS $3.58; 14/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo 1Q Adj EPS $3.74; 03/05/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO 1Q ADJ EPS $3.74, EST. $3.73; 21/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9

Spire Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas on regulated-basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.85 billion. It operates through two divisions, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It has a 17.52 P/E ratio. The firm is also involved in marketing natural gas and related activities on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

Among 2 analysts covering Mettler-Toledo Int (NYSE:MTD), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Mettler-Toledo Int had 3 analyst reports since July 13, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, July 13 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan given on Friday, July 27. As per Wednesday, October 10, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

Analysts await Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $6.74 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.77 from last year’s $5.97 per share. MTD’s profit will be $168.80M for 20.52 P/E if the $6.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.12 actual earnings per share reported by Mettler-Toledo International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 31.64% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.22, from 0.79 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 25 investors sold MTD shares while 151 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 22.39 million shares or 1.29% less from 22.68 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Shell Asset Mngmt holds 0.04% or 3,161 shares in its portfolio. Wetherby Asset holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) for 867 shares. Tower Research (Trc) has invested 0.01% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Ajo Ltd Partnership reported 22,725 shares. Headinvest Ltd Liability Corporation, Maine-based fund reported 1,165 shares. Guggenheim Ltd stated it has 8,288 shares. Wcm Inv Ca owns 1.42 million shares. Twin Tree Mngmt LP reported 251 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Prudential Financial reported 30,083 shares. Moreover, Amalgamated State Bank has 0.06% invested in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD). Bridgeway Capital Inc owns 10,281 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.07% or 7,979 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holding holds 0.06% or 86,794 shares in its portfolio. Highland Mgmt Lc owns 525 shares. Blackrock invested 0.04% in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD).

Since August 16, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 20 insider sales for $33.05 million activity. $467,355 worth of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) was sold by Magloth Christian on Thursday, November 29. Shares for $285,000 were sold by DONNELLY WILLIAM P on Thursday, August 16. Kirk Simon had sold 3,357 shares worth $2.03M. 449 shares were sold by Vadala Shawn, worth $268,148. 740 shares were sold by de la Guerroniere Marc, worth $444,000. SPOERRY ROBERT F sold $1.10 million worth of stock. MAERKI HANS ULRICH sold $1.69 million worth of stock or 2,600 shares.