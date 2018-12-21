Hawk Ridge Management Llc increased Shutterfly Inc (SFLY) stake by 167.82% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Hawk Ridge Management Llc acquired 223,370 shares as Shutterfly Inc (SFLY)’s stock declined 38.04%. The Hawk Ridge Management Llc holds 356,470 shares with $23.49 million value, up from 133,100 last quarter. Shutterfly Inc now has $1.20B valuation. The stock decreased 6.44% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $35.6. About 1.51M shares traded or 76.04% up from the average. Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) has risen 2.13% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.13% the S&P500. Some Historical SFLY News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Shutterfly Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SFLY); 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Shutterfly Moving Infrastructure to AWS; 09/05/2018 – US Postal Service Honors Shutterfly Inc. with 2018 Partnership for Growth Award; 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Shutterfly Taps AWS to Power Cloud Transformation Initiative; 02/04/2018 – SHUTTERFLY INC – INCREMENTAL TERM LOAN AMENDMENT PROVIDES FOR INCURRENCE BY CO OF INCREMENTAL TERM LOAN IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $825 MLN; 01/05/2018 – Shutterfly 1Q Loss/Shr 83c; 14/05/2018 – SHUTTERFLY URGES HLDRS OK ’15 EQUITY INCENTIVE PLAN AMENDMENT; 04/04/2018 – Shutterfly Goes All-In on AWS; 07/05/2018 – Shutterfly Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Shutterfly Presenting at Conference Jun 5

Virtu Financial Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:VIRT) had a decrease of 26.14% in short interest. VIRT's SI was 5.68 million shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 26.14% from 7.69M shares previously. With 1.53 million avg volume, 4 days are for Virtu Financial Inc – Class A (NASDAQ:VIRT)'s short sellers to cover VIRT's short positions. The SI to Virtu Financial Inc – Class A's float is 11.42%. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $23.83. About 1.41M shares traded or 21.49% up from the average. Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) has risen 53.10% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.10% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.79, from 1.65 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 60 investors sold SFLY shares while 51 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 34.55 million shares or 1.79% less from 35.18 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Bank & Trust Of America De reported 15,839 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Primecap Mngmt Com Ca stated it has 0.22% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). State Street Corporation accumulated 1.05M shares. 6,135 were accumulated by United Serv Automobile Association. Zacks Invest Mngmt owns 15,569 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. 356,470 were accumulated by Hawk Ridge Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership. Arizona State Retirement System invested in 48,512 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans owns 23,317 shares. Fine Prtn Lp reported 822,705 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 0% in Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY). Park West Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 918,137 shares or 2.2% of its portfolio. Eulav Asset Management reported 14,600 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.01% or 41,063 shares. Gp One Trading Limited Partnership accumulated 22,643 shares. Fiera owns 48,903 shares.

More notable recent Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Surviving A Bad Stock Pick: Shutterfly – Seeking Alpha" on December 19, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Shutterfly, Inc. (SFLY) – Yahoo Finance" published on December 13, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: "Shutterfly Enters Oversold Territory (SFLY) – Nasdaq" on December 10, 2018.

Among 2 analysts covering Shutterfly (NASDAQ:SFLY), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Shutterfly had 2 analyst reports since November 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, December 12.

Since June 30, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 13 selling transactions for $10.24 million activity. Lokuge Ishantha had sold 3,740 shares worth $229,823. Shares for $1.02 million were sold by POPE MICHAEL W. ARNOLD SCOTT sold $648,787 worth of Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) on Monday, October 1. Another trade for 3,352 shares valued at $245,943 was sold by Black Dwayne A. BLACKWOOD-KAPRAL LISA had sold 1,250 shares worth $91,563. $1.20M worth of stock was sold by MENON SATISH on Monday, November 19. Anderson Michele sold $685,799 worth of Shutterfly, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFLY) on Monday, August 27.

Hawk Ridge Management Llc decreased Etsy Inc stake by 204,100 shares to 460,389 valued at $23.66M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Wideopenwest Inc stake by 547,381 shares and now owns 366,280 shares. Elevate Credit Inc was reduced too.

More notable recent Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Virtu Financial (VIRT) Passes Through 4% Yield Mark – Nasdaq" on December 18, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Notable Tuesday Option Activity: VIRT, FDX, FDS – Nasdaq" published on December 18, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: "Virtu Financial, Inc. (VIRT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 29, 2018 – Nasdaq" on November 28, 2018.

Virtu Financial, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services to the financial markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.51 billion. The firm offers a technology platform through which it provides quotations to buyers and sellers in equities, commodities, currencies, options, fixed income, and other securities on various exchanges, markets, and liquidity pools. It has a 10.79 P/E ratio.

Among 3 analysts covering Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Virtu Financial had 4 analyst reports since July 18, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $28 target in Wednesday, July 18 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, November 14 by Morgan Stanley.