Hayek Kallen Investment Management increased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 105.93% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hayek Kallen Investment Management bought 12,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,300 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $707,000, up from 11,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $27.96. About 1.25M shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has risen 8.52% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.52% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 27/03/2018 – KROGER CO – REBEKAH MANIS HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO DIRECTOR OF INVESTOR RELATIONS; 23/04/2018 – The Kroger Co. and Cardinal Health to Co-Host Drug Take-Back Events Across 26 States on April 28; 29/03/2018 – Activist CIAM says Ahold’s ‘poison pill’ unfair for investors; 16/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Kroger May Benefit, Industry Best in Almost 4 Years; 15/03/2018 – KROGER BOARD OKS $1B SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION, DECLARES QTRL; 17/05/2018 – Ocado’s Kroger deal wins over sceptics and cheers investors; 04/04/2018 – The Kroger Co. Announces Second Kitchen 1883 Restaurant; 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks; 09/04/2018 – Kroger Announces Several Steps to Combat Opioid Abuse; 17/05/2018 – OCADO OCDO.L CFO SAYS ‘PRETTY OPTIMISTIC’ CAN FUND KROGER PARTNERSHIP WITHOUT GOING TO INVESTORS

Oakworth Capital Inc increased its stake in Energen Corp (EGN) by 38.14% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oakworth Capital Inc bought 5,071 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 18,368 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.58M, up from 13,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc who had been investing in Energen Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.11% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $72.12. About 3.44M shares traded or 167.81% up from the average. Energen Corporation (NYSE:EGN) has 0.00% since December 21, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical EGN News: 13/04/2018 – ENERGEN CORP EGN.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $68; 08/05/2018 – ENERGEN CORP – ESTIMATES 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE OF 92.0 MBOEPD – 99.0 MBOEPD; 21/05/2018 – ICAHN SAYS ENERGEN WORTH MORE THAN $100 A SHARE; 08/05/2018 – Production Beats 1Q18 Guidance Midpoint by 4%; 07/03/2018 – Energen Settles With Activist Corvex, Will Launch Review; 07/03/2018 – ENERGEN – TO CONDUCT IN-DEPTH REVIEW OF BUSINESS PLAN, COMPETITIVE POSITIONING, & POTENTIAL STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES; 08/05/2018 – ENERGEN CORP – ENERGEN’S PRODUCTION IN 1Q18 TOTALED 92.9 MBOEPD; 11/04/2018 – Energen Schedules 1Q18 Earnings Release and Conference Call for May 8, 2018; 15/05/2018 – Paulson & Co. Adds Energen, Exits Oasis Petroleum: 13F; 07/03/2018 – ENERGEN – CO, CORVEX MANAGEMENT ENTERED AGREEMENT UNDER WHICH CORVEX WILL SUPPORT CP’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS’ SLATE OF NOMINEES AT 2018 ANNUAL MEETING

Since July 3, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 11 insider sales for $3.37 million activity. $18,879 worth of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) shares were sold by FIKE CARIN L. 13,000 shares were sold by KROPF SUSAN J, worth $369,551 on Thursday, July 19. $288,397 worth of stock was sold by Kaufman Calvin J on Thursday, October 11. BEYER ROBERT D also sold $170,508 worth of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) shares. DONNELLY MICHAEL JOSEPH had sold 27,400 shares worth $811,040 on Thursday, December 13. Shares for $57,739 were sold by Adcock Mary Ellen on Monday, November 12.

Oakworth Capital Inc, which manages about $500.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC) by 147,906 shares to 11,278 shares, valued at $332,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 59,499 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 132,901 shares, and cut its stake in Dominion Resources Inc (NYSE:D).

Since June 21, 2018, it had 7 buys, and 1 sale for $252.19 million activity. LYNCH RUSSELL E. JR. sold $173,727 worth of stock or 2,233 shares.

