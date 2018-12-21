Heartland Advisors Inc increased its stake in Argan Inc (AGX) by 22.3% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heartland Advisors Inc bought 50,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 274,800 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.82 million, up from 224,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc who had been investing in Argan Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $564.75 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.17% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $36.27. About 120,970 shares traded. Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) has declined 7.75% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.75% the S&P500. Some Historical AGX News: 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC – PROJECT BACKLOG WAS $379 MLN AS OF JANUARY 31, 2018, DOWN FROM $1.0 BLN AT END OF PRIOR YEAR; 22/04/2018 – DJ Argan Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGX); 03/04/2018 – ARGAN SA ARGAN.PA – CONFIRMS TARGET OF EUR 83 MLN RENTAL REVENUE IN 2018; 11/04/2018 – Argan Declares Dividend of 25c; 11/04/2018 – Argan 4Q EPS 45c; 11/04/2018 – ARGAN INC QTRLY SHR $0.45; 12/04/2018 – Argan Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – ARGAN SA ARGAN.PA SAYS CASINO CHOOSES ARGAN TO DEVELOP ITS NEW E-COMMERCE WAREHOUSE IN FLEURY-MEROGIS; 24/05/2018 – Gemma Power Systems, LLC Completes 475 MW Power Project in Ohio; 27/03/2018 Gemma Power Systems finalizes EPC Contract for a 475 MW Power Project in North Carolina

Bahl & Gaynor Inc decreased its stake in Marketaxess Holdings Inc (MKTX) by 21.27% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc sold 50,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.72% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 185,149 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $33.05 million, down from 235,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc who had been investing in Marketaxess Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $2.85 during the last trading session, reaching $206.54. About 245,437 shares traded. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) has risen 15.75% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MKTX News: 25/04/2018 – MarketAxess 1Q Rev $114.7M; 12/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC MKTX.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $220 FROM $215; 09/03/2018 – MarketAxess Trading Activity Rises to More Than Triple Average; 25/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS 1Q EPS $1.27, EST. $1.23; 03/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC – MONTHLY TRADING VOLUMES FOR MARCH 2018 ALSO CONSISTS OF $5.5 BLN IN LIQUID PRODUCTS VOLUME; 03/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS MARCH OTHER CREDIT VOLUME $60.2B :MKTX US; 03/04/2018 – MarketAxess Announces Monthly Volume Statistics for March 2018; 29/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within TopBuild, MarketAxess, Provident Financial Services, SailPoint Technologies, Aclaris Th; 08/03/2018 – MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC MKTX.O – CO AND BLACKROCK, INC ARE EXPANDING THEIR OPEN TRADING ALLIANCE INTO ASIAN CREDIT MARKETS; 25/04/2018 – MarketAxess 1Q EPS $1.27

Since August 14, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $12.10 million activity. $4.11M worth of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) was sold by McVey Richard M. Themelis Nicholas also sold $2.39M worth of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) on Tuesday, August 14.

Among 12 analysts covering MarketAxess Holdings (NASDAQ:MKTX), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. MarketAxess Holdings had 30 analyst reports since September 9, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, July 27 by Raymond James. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) rating on Tuesday, October 3. Keefe Bruyette & Woods has “Buy” rating and $220.0 target. The stock of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, January 3 by Raymond James. On Friday, July 15 the stock rating was downgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Macquarie Research on Tuesday, January 31. The rating was upgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform” on Monday, October 26. The stock has “Buy” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Thursday, August 31. As per Wednesday, January 25, the company rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Wood given on Friday, April 8. Keefe Bruyette & Woods downgraded MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) on Wednesday, April 11 to “Hold” rating.

More notable recent MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “MarketAxess Announces Monthly Volume Statistics for August 2018 – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “MarketAxess (MKTX) Gains on Top-Line Growth, High Costs Hurt – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “MarketAxess Announces Monthly Volume Statistics for March 2018 – GlobeNewswire” on April 03, 2018. More interesting news about MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “MarketAxess Reports Third Quarter 2018 Revenues of $101.4 Million, Operating Income of $46.4 Million and Diluted EPS of $1.02 – GlobeNewswire” published on October 24, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “MarketAxess Holdings, Inc. (MKTX) CEO Rick McVey on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 24, 2018.

Analysts await MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.16 EPS, up 30.34% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.89 per share. MKTX’s profit will be $43.61 million for 44.51 P/E if the $1.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.02 actual EPS reported by MarketAxess Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.15, from 1.12 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 24 investors sold MKTX shares while 87 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 35.94 million shares or 4.56% less from 37.66 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Llc holds 19,297 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement System accumulated 0.04% or 26,677 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.01% of its portfolio in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Fifth Third Bank & Trust has invested 0.01% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Van Berkom And Assoc Inc holds 460,862 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio owns 13,152 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Natixis has 153,657 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Mgmt Ltd reported 1.79M shares stake. Amalgamated Bank & Trust reported 5,418 shares. Brown Advisory owns 12,945 shares. Vanguard Grp invested 0.02% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Paradigm Asset Management Com Limited Liability Corp invested in 950 shares or 0% of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co Fsb Adv holds 8,917 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Incorporated holds 0% or 1,005 shares. Moreover, Virginia Retirement Et Al has 0.01% invested in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) for 6,500 shares.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc, which manages about $7.63 billion and $7.78B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.02 million shares to 1.70M shares, valued at $96.66 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pnc Financial Services Group I (NYSE:PNC) by 17,495 shares in the quarter, for a total of 495,624 shares, and has risen its stake in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A).

Among 3 analysts covering Argan (NYSE:AGX), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Argan had 5 analyst reports since October 16, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 28 by Lake Street. Lake Street initiated Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) on Thursday, June 9 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Mkt Perform” rating by Avondale on Thursday, December 8. Lake Street downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Thursday, December 7 report. The firm has “Not Rated” rating given on Friday, October 16 by Wm Smith.