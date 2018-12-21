Sify Technologies Limited – American Depository SH (NASDAQ:SIFY) had an increase of 2.33% in short interest. SIFY’s SI was 136,300 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 2.33% from 133,200 shares previously. With 67,500 avg volume, 2 days are for Sify Technologies Limited – American Depository SH (NASDAQ:SIFY)’s short sellers to cover SIFY’s short positions. The SI to Sify Technologies Limited – American Depository SH’s float is 0.11%. The stock decreased 2.07% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.42. About 58,467 shares traded. Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) has declined 19.23% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.23% the S&P500. Some Historical SIFY News: 24/04/2018 – SIFY TECHNOLOGIES LTD – REVENUE OF INR 6,062 MLN FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 2018 VS INR 5,235 MLN IN QTR ENDED MARCH 2017; 24/04/2018 – Sify Technologies 4Q Net INR261M; 24/04/2018 – Sify Technologies 4Q Ebitda INR738; 24/04/2018 – SIFY TECHNOLOGIES LTD – CASH BALANCE AT THE END OF THE YEAR WAS INR 2275 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Sify Technologies 4Q Rev INR6.1B; 17/04/2018 Sify Technologies to announce Financial Results for FY 2017-18 on April 24, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Sify reports Revenues of INR 20686 Million for Financial Year 2017-18; 24/04/2018 – SIFY TECHNOLOGIES LTD QTRLY PROFIT FOR PERIOD INR 261 MLN VS INR 185 MLN

Analysts expect Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) to report $0.28 EPS on January, 24.They anticipate $0.30 EPS change or 1,500.00% from last quarter’s $-0.02 EPS. HP’s profit would be $30.53 million giving it 42.11 P/E if the $0.28 EPS is correct. After having $0.19 EPS previously, Helmerich & Payne, Inc.’s analysts see 47.37% EPS growth. The stock decreased 7.11% or $3.61 during the last trading session, reaching $47.16. About 3.96M shares traded or 176.83% up from the average. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) has risen 3.48% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.48% the S&P500. Some Historical HP News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Helmerich & Payne Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HP); 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne 2Q Loss/Shr 12c; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Expect Increases in Avg Dayrates for Co’s Rigs in U.S. Land Spot Market to Accelerate in Next Few Mos; 28/03/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE SEEING ABILITY TO PUSH UP RIG RENTAL PRICES; 27/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $60; 19/04/2018 – HP WAS INTERESTED IN REVERSE MORRIS TRUST WITH XEROX: LAWSUIT; 10/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – Helmerich & Payne Sees 3Q U.S. Land Quarterly Rev Days up by Approximately 7%; 11/04/2018 – HELMERICH AND PAYNE INC HP.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $64 FROM $60; 26/04/2018 – HELMERICH & PAYNE CEO JOHN LINDSAY COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated information and communications technology solutions and services in India and internationally. The company has market cap of $213.80 million. The companyÂ’s Telecom Services segment offers Internet protocol based virtual private network services, including intranets, extranets, and remote access applications; and last mile connectivity services. It has a 14.79 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Data Centre Services segment provides co-location, regular backup, server load balancing, and remote backup solutions; messaging, shared hosting, network, and security services; storage and virtualization services; and managed voice services to resident enterprises.

More notable recent Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Sify Technologies and GMO GlobalSign to jointly offer SSL/ TLS Certificates in the SAARC region – Nasdaq” on December 19, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Asian ADRs Move Higher in Thursday Trading – Nasdaq” published on December 20, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Asian ADRs Move Higher in Wednesday Trading – Nasdaq” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Asian ADRs Move Lower in Thursday Trading – Nasdaq” published on December 06, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Asian ADRs Move Lower in Tuesday Trading – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.12, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 31 investors sold Helmerich & Payne, Inc. shares while 164 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 95.20 million shares or 2.06% less from 97.20 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Us Natl Bank De has invested 0.04% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Amer & Mngmt owns 41,345 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 94,000 shares. Meiji Yasuda Life stated it has 8,690 shares. Lmr Prns Ltd Liability Partnership has 3,130 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Wellington Group Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). 14,700 are held by Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc Ct. Millennium Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) for 66,893 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, Germany-based fund reported 20,025 shares. Kbc Group Incorporated Nv invested 0% of its portfolio in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Quantitative Investment Limited Liability Corporation invested in 17,000 shares. Advisory Ser Network Ltd Llc holds 0.04% or 7,848 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn invested 0.01% in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP). Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 0.01% or 170 shares in its portfolio. Pictet Asset Ltd accumulated 49,492 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Since September 14, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $4.03 million activity. LINDSAY JOHN W sold $2.10 million worth of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) on Monday, October 1. Shares for $782,168 were sold by Bell John R. on Monday, November 26. $415,268 worth of stock was sold by Lennox Michael on Tuesday, December 11. MARSHALL CHAPMAN PAULA sold $736,573 worth of stock.

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. engages in the contract drilling of gas and oil wells. The company has market cap of $5.14 billion. It provides drilling rigs, equipment, personnel, and camps on a contract basis to explore for and develop gas and oil from onshore areas and from fixed platforms, tension-leg platforms, and spars in offshore areas. It has a 10.78 P/E ratio. The firm operates through three divisions: U.S.

More notable recent Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Reuters: IBM, HPE victims of Chinese hacking – Seeking Alpha” on December 20, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Market Trends Toward New Normal in HP, Everbridge, Hudson Technologies, SMART Global, CMS Energy, and Denbury Resources â€” Emerging Consolidated Expectations, Analyst Ratings – Nasdaq” published on December 21, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “HP (NYSE:HPQ) Reports A Clean Q4 Beat, But Headwinds Keep Analysts On The Sidelines – Benzinga” on December 03, 2018. More interesting news about Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “HPQ: Dividends Are Not Enough – Seeking Alpha” published on December 09, 2018 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “What to Watch For When HP Reports After the Close – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: November 29, 2018.