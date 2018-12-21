Hengehold Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 33.05% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hengehold Capital Management Llc sold 13,224 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,792 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.06M, down from 40,016 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hengehold Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $753.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $3.31 during the last trading session, reaching $98.2. About 65.25 million shares traded or 70.75% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 01/05/2018 – Paramount Defenses Releases Gold Finger Mini 6.0 for Microsoft Active Directory to Democratize Cyber Intelligence Worldwide; 25/04/2018 – Unitrends Launches Aggressively Priced VM Backup Solution Dedicated to VMware Administrators; 05/03/2018 – MFS Research Fund Adds Microsoft, Exits CF Industries; 30/05/2018 – Microsoft hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony for Microsoft Software & Systems Academy servicing the Jacksonville military community; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft opens up day after earnings beat; 15/05/2018 – Valueact Adds SLM, Exits Microsoft, Cuts Armstrong World: 13F; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT WAS ‘STUPIDITY’ NOT TO BUY MICROSOFT IN THE EARLIER DAYS; 07/05/2018 – The Verge: Exclusive: The future of Microsoft with Satya Nadella; 03/04/2018 – HealthEC Adds The Villages Health to Population Health Management Solution; 07/05/2018 – Biogen Celebrates 40 Years as a Pioneer in Neuroscience

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 7.96% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc bought 2,278 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 30,885 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.08 million, up from 28,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $356.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.99% or $9.32 during the last trading session, reaching $124.08. About 41.58 million shares traded or 58.23% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 19/03/2018 – Enel Sells Energy From New U.S. Wind Farm to Facebook and Adobe; 05/04/2018 – CANADA PRIVACY COMMISSIONER, B.C. PRIVACY COMMISSIONER LAUNCH JOINT INVESTIGATION OF FACEBOOK AND AGGREGATEIQ; 21/03/2018 – EU’S JOUROVA: FACEBOOK CASE AT EU SUMMIT ON MACRON’S REQUEST; 26/03/2018 – Facebook CEO Zuckerberg Invited to Testify by Senate Judiciary; 10/04/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg will win by keeping the focus away from Facebook’s business model; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 3.2 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent; 26/04/2018 – FACEBOOK FB.O CTO SAYS FOUND $1 OF SPEND, “ALMOST NOTHING” FROM RUSSIAN IRA ON ADVERTS IN 2016 BREXIT REFERENDUM; 20/03/2018 – Facebook Said to Face FTC Probe on Use of Personal Data (Video); 10/04/2018 – Sen Roger Wicker: Wicker Addresses Privacy Concerns With Facebook CEO; 06/03/2018 – YouTube & Facebook Sensations, BBQ Pit Boys, Partner With Camerons Products In An Effort To Bring Grilling Products To Mass Retailers

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wall Street Access Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 55,964 shares stake. Everence Cap, Indiana-based fund reported 168,080 shares. Knott David M holds 0.05% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 1,400 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System stated it has 629,262 shares. 341,697 were accumulated by Kcm Inv Limited Liability Corporation. New Vernon Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 1.97% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Alphamark Advsr Limited Co owns 2,627 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins Com has invested 0.57% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Merriman Wealth Ltd Company reported 13.28% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Choate Invest Advsr has 0.74% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 116,603 shares. Adirondack And Management Inc holds 0.23% or 5,255 shares. Hemenway Tru Communication Ltd Com, a New Hampshire-based fund reported 128,743 shares. 51,710 were accumulated by Marvin And Palmer Assocs. Ing Groep Nv owns 2.10 million shares. Maverick Capital Ltd reported 3.80 million shares or 5.4% of all its holdings.

Among 38 analysts covering Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Microsoft Corporation had 216 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, October 5 by Canaccord Genuity. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $65 target in Wednesday, January 6 report. Canaccord Genuity maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Thursday, January 25 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, January 31 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was upgraded on Thursday, October 1 by Bank of America. Pacific Crest maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Tuesday, September 22. Pacific Crest has “Overweight” rating and $55 target. Nomura maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, April 19 report. RBC Capital Markets maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, May 11 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, September 13. Jefferies maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, July 14 with “Sell” rating.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 insider sales for $54.07 million activity. Shares for $2.15 million were sold by BROD FRANK H. $4.06M worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) was sold by Hogan Kathleen T on Thursday, November 8. The insider Hood Amy sold 118,000 shares worth $13.09M. The insider Nadella Satya sold $21.70M.

Hengehold Capital Management Llc, which manages about $470.50 million and $397.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F) by 50,358 shares to 237,854 shares, valued at $2.20 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 7,329 shares in the quarter, for a total of 267,655 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MSFT’s profit will be $8.37 billion for 22.52 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.39% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)’s Valuation Catches Up To Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) â€” How Did It Happen? – Benzinga” on November 27, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 12/13/2018: UPLD, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, CIEN, QTRH – Nasdaq” published on December 13, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: Microsoft, Altria Group and Delta Air Lines – Nasdaq” on December 21, 2018. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “As FAANG stocks falter, fund managers make bets on survivors – StreetInsider.com” published on December 21, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Best DJIA Stock Price Rebound Prospects – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 22, 2018.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 75 sales for $1.73 billion activity. On Wednesday, August 15 Wehner David M. sold $1.72M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 9,522 shares. Schroepfer Michael Todd sold 38,105 shares worth $6.06 million. Shares for $48.42M were sold by Zuckerberg Mark on Wednesday, June 20. Cox Christopher K sold $495,309 worth of stock. $120,000 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Stretch Colin on Wednesday, October 17. The insider FISCHER DAVID B. sold 3,125 shares worth $509,438.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Facebook Is Stuck In A Lose-Lose Situation – Seeking Alpha” on December 20, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Facebook: Do Share Buybacks Mean Growth Is Dead? – Seeking Alpha” published on December 10, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “The Tide Is Turning For Facebook – Now Is The Time To Buy – Seeking Alpha” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Here’s What to Expect from Facebook (FB) Stock in 2019 – Nasdaq” published on December 11, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is Facebook (FB) Down 9.9% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Among 57 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 48 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 84% are positive. Facebook had 309 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, April 9 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Buy”. As per Thursday, April 26, the company rating was maintained by Monness. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, January 31. The firm has “Buy” rating by Tigress Financial given on Friday, August 11. Barclays Capital maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Thursday, November 2 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, October 31. Cowen & Co maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Thursday, April 28. Cowen & Co has “Outperform” rating and $145 target. Rosenblatt maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Thursday, November 5. Rosenblatt has “Buy” rating and $125.0 target. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 20 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The company was maintained on Tuesday, January 16 by Robert W. Baird.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tennessee-based Chickasaw Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Act Ii Management LP holds 71,368 shares or 8.2% of its portfolio. Alkeon Cap Management Llc has 1.14% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1.46 million shares. Beacon Advsrs reported 0.76% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Cap International Ca accumulated 3.3% or 64,240 shares. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac accumulated 100,484 shares. Cantillon Cap Mngmt Ltd owns 1.08 million shares. Peoples Fin Serv Corporation accumulated 455 shares. Eagle Ridge Investment reported 3,489 shares. Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 1.08% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Solaris Asset Mngmt Ltd Com holds 1,882 shares or 2.42% of its portfolio. Bright Rock Mgmt Lc holds 1.56% or 29,050 shares in its portfolio. Mathes Com stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Millennium Management Limited Liability Corp has 0.08% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Huntington Bank holds 0.85% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 329,998 shares.