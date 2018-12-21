Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Humana Inc (HUM) by 0.78% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp bought 1,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.50% with the market. The hedge fund held 151,939 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $51.43 million, up from 150,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Columbus Hill Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Humana Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.04 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $277.3. About 183,808 shares traded. Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) has risen 21.04% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.04% the S&P500. Some Historical HUM News: 23/04/2018 – HUMANA, TOGETHER W/ TPG CAPITAL, WELSH, CARSON, ANDERSON &; 18/04/2018 – Humana Launches National Value-Based Model for Maternity Care; 29/03/2018 – Walmart talking with Humana on closer ties; acquisition possible; 29/03/2018 – Greg Roumeliotis: Walmart discussing closer ties with Humana, including possible acquisition; 02/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Humana Inc. and Its Subsidiaries; 23/04/2018 – HUMANA CONSORTIUM IS PURCHASING CURO FOR ABOUT $1.4B; 28/03/2018 – KINDRED HEALTHCARE SAYS DELAWARE COURT ALSO DENIED ALL RELIEF BRIGADE CAPITAL SOUGHT IN CONNECTION WITH ITS MOTION FOR PRELIMINARY INJUNCTION – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – HUMANA WITH TPG & WELSH CARSON REPORT PACT TO BUY CURO HEALTH; 02/05/2018 – Humana 1Q Rev $14.28B; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest Diagnostics and UnitedHealthcare Launch Blockchain-Driven Effort to Tackle Care Provider Data

Hengehold Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 1.57% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hengehold Capital Management Llc sold 4,572 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.93% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 286,202 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $23.82 million, down from 290,774 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hengehold Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $227.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $91.46. About 4.20M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 3.25% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.25% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Advisers Adds P&G, Exits Constellation Brands: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Does Hollywood Need a PG-15 Rating?; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Maintains Sees FY Organic Sales Growth 2%-3%; 10/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble Raises Dividend to $0.7172; 24/05/2018 – PROCTER & GAMBLE SAYS WORKER PASSED AWAY DUE TO PLANT ACCIDENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G CFO SEES INTENSIFYING RETAIL COMPETITION; 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25B Debt Tender Offer; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy German Merck’s consumer health unit for $4.2 bln; 19/04/2018 – P&G QTRLY HEALTH CARE SEGMENT ORGANIC SALES INCREASED ONE PERCENT; 19/04/2018 – P&G – 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE ARE EXPECTED TO DECREASE 31% TO 33% VERSUS FISCAL YEAR 2017 GAAP EPS OF $5.59

Hengehold Capital Management Llc, which manages about $470.50 million and $397.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 7,329 shares to 267,655 shares, valued at $14.47M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F) by 50,358 shares in the quarter, for a total of 237,854 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DGRW).

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on January, 22. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, up 1.68% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.19 per share. PG’s profit will be $3.01 billion for 18.90 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.04% EPS growth.

