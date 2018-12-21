Heritage Financial (HFWA) Analysts See $0.50 EPS; Laredo Petroleum Has 2.12 Sentiment

Laredo Petroleum Inc (LPI) investors sentiment increased to 2.12 in 2018 Q3. It’s up 0.85, from 1.27 in 2018Q2. The ratio has improved, as 110 investment professionals increased and started new equity positions, while 52 cut down and sold equity positions in Laredo Petroleum Inc. The investment professionals in our database now have: 238.20 million shares, down from 254.15 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Laredo Petroleum Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 11 Reduced: 41 Increased: 60 New Position: 50.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small businesses and general public in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.07 billion. The firm accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, NOW accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 21.27 P/E ratio. The Company’s loan portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, owner-occupied and non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans, one-to-four family residential loans, real estate construction and land development loans, consumer loans, business lines of credit, term equipment financing, and term real estate loans, as well as commercial loans real estate related industries and businesses in agricultural, healthcare, legal, and other professions.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.17, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 19 investors sold Heritage Financial Corporation shares while 33 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 30.58 million shares or 7.62% more from 28.42 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $3.4. About 5.47 million shares traded. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (LPI) has declined 57.39% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 57.39% the S&P500.

Sailingstone Capital Partners Llc holds 10.35% of its portfolio in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. for 39.32 million shares. Warburg Pincus Llc owns 51.17 million shares or 9.18% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ws Management Lllp has 1.6% invested in the company for 5.95 million shares. The Bahamas-based Key Group Holdings (Cayman) Ltd. has invested 0.98% in the stock. Piermont Capital Management Inc., a Missouri-based fund reported 184,080 shares.

Analysts await Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $0.28 EPS, up 47.37% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.19 per share. LPI’s profit will be $64.30 million for 3.04 P/E if the $0.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Laredo Petroleum, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.70% EPS growth.

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. operates as an independent energy firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $780.84 million. It operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production of Oil and Natural Gas Properties; and Midstream and Marketing. It has a 1.37 P/E ratio. It focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties; and the transportation of oil and natural gas primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, as well as rig fuel, natural gas lift, and water delivery and takeaway services.