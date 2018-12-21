Saturna Capital Corp increased its stake in Colgate (CL) by 0.86% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saturna Capital Corp bought 4,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 537,608 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $35.99 million, up from 533,008 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saturna Capital Corp who had been investing in Colgate for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $60.89. About 4.72M shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has declined 13.20% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 27/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Sees Low-Single-Digit Organic Sales Growth in 2018; 04/05/2018 – Colgate names company veteran as chief financial officer; 07/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Raises Dividend to 42c Vs. 40c; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS SAYS VOLUME GROWTH OF 4 PCT IN QTR; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q REV. 10.9B RUPEES, EST. 11.50B; 16/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at AllianceBernstein Conference Jun 1; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT “MINI-TENDER” OFFER BY BAKER; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s sales disappoint on tepid emerging market demand; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE NAMES HENNING JAKOBSEN AS CFO-DENNIS HICKEY AS VICE; 08/03/2018 – With Venezuelan hyperinflation, multinationals buck price controls

Alpha Windward Llc increased its stake in Hess Corp (HES) by 1208.45% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc bought 8,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,290 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $665,000, up from 710 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Hess Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.37% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $42.48. About 3.50 million shares traded. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 15.45% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.45% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 13/03/2018 – Height Securities Advises Hess Infrastructure Partners LP on Divestment of CPC-1232 Railcar Fleet; 21/03/2018 – BP, EXXON, HESS SUBMIT BIDS IN U.S. GULF OIL LEASE SALE; 13/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $48 FROM $42; 14/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Hess Infrastructure Partners, LP at ‘BB’; Outlook Revised to Negative; 25/04/2018 – HESS SEES FY 2018 E&P CAPITAL & EXPLORATORY EXPENDITURES $2.1B; 25/04/2018 – HESS 1Q LOSS/SHR 38C; 25/04/2018 – HESS COO GREG HILL SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 08/03/2018 – Elliott Management Supports Changes at Hess; 25/04/2018 – Hess Corp 1Q Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $210M; 08/03/2018 – HESS: $1.0B SHR REPURCHASE PROGRAM

More notable recent Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Hess Corp.’s Giant Oil Find Just Keeps Growing – The Motley Fool” on August 30, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Hess Corporation 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on October 31, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “HESS Corp.’s Second Quarter Results Analysis – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2018. More interesting news about Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “2 Top Stocks in the Oil Patch – Motley Fool” published on June 23, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Hess: Why We Are Not Long – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 09, 2018.

Alpha Windward Llc, which manages about $148.77 million and $166.64M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 3,452 shares to 532 shares, valued at $71,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Legg Mason Inc (NYSE:LM) by 13,085 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,039 shares, and cut its stake in Pacwest Bancorp Del (NASDAQ:PACW).

Among 25 analysts covering Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES), 9 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. Hess Corp. had 80 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 31 by Societe Generale. The stock of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) earned “Hold” rating by Cowen & Co on Monday, September 25. Piper Jaffray maintained Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) rating on Tuesday, November 21. Piper Jaffray has “Buy” rating and $52.0 target. As per Saturday, August 8, the company rating was downgraded by Zacks. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, January 16 with “Hold”. UBS downgraded Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) rating on Thursday, April 28. UBS has “Neutral” rating and $65 target. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, April 26. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, January 23 by Piper Jaffray. On Tuesday, February 6 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy”. Wells Fargo upgraded Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) on Friday, May 5 to “Outperform” rating.

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $931,462 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.16, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 33 investors sold HES shares while 175 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 227.84 million shares or 3.40% less from 235.86 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company reported 14,984 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Ohio-based Keybank Association Oh has invested 0% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Advisory Svcs Ntwk Ltd Llc, a Georgia-based fund reported 300 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited holds 197,857 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Ins invested in 0.02% or 2,300 shares. Anchor Cap Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.62% or 239,253 shares in its portfolio. Wealthfront holds 23,117 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Rampart Inv Mngmt Communication Limited Liability Co owns 0.08% invested in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 4,800 shares. Archford Strategies Lc accumulated 127 shares. Ameriprise Inc holds 509,772 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 12,520 are held by Neuberger Berman Group Inc Ltd. Gideon Capital Advsr accumulated 3,969 shares. Wealthtrust reported 26 shares. Zeke Cap Advsr Limited Liability stated it has 9,104 shares.

Among 27 analysts covering Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL), 4 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 21 Hold. Therefore 15% are positive. Colgate-Palmolive had 85 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Monday, January 30 by Citigroup. The stock of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, April 29 by UBS. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Friday, July 29 by BNP Paribas. The stock of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, October 31. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, August 5 by Zacks. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Macquarie Research given on Tuesday, December 19. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, January 30 by Citigroup. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, January 30 report. As per Wednesday, August 23, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, October 6 report.

Saturna Capital Corp, which manages about $3.98 billion and $3.43B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) by 40,000 shares to 161,187 shares, valued at $22.54M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Total Adr (NYSE:TOT) by 11,711 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,690 shares, and cut its stake in Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR).

More notable recent Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Colgate-Palmolive: Back To Meaningful Dividend Growth? – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Colgate Shares Remain Pricey Despite Their Drop – Seeking Alpha” published on October 30, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Is Colgate-Palmolive A Bargain Around Its 5-Year Lows? – Seeking Alpha” on October 23, 2018. More interesting news about Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Colgate-Palmolive’s Deceiving Dividend Growth Rate Makes Me Wonder – Seeking Alpha” published on August 18, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Colgate-Palmolive: Take Profits Now – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 10, 2018.