Hightower Advisors Increased Its Barrick Gold (ABX) Position; Shorts at Trevena (TRVN) Lowered By 12.37%

Trevena Inc (NASDAQ:TRVN) had a decrease of 12.37% in short interest. TRVN’s SI was 7.43M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 12.37% from 8.48M shares previously. With 4.99 million avg volume, 2 days are for Trevena Inc (NASDAQ:TRVN)’s short sellers to cover TRVN’s short positions. The stock decreased 16.81% or $0.0853 during the last trading session, reaching $0.422. About 5.01M shares traded or 11.93% up from the average. Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) has declined 53.74% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.74% the S&P500. Some Historical TRVN News: 05/04/2018 – TREVENA SAYS BOURDOW TO SERVE AS PRESIDENT & CEO; 01/05/2018 – Trevena Inc. and Jiangsu Nhwa Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd Announce License Agreement for Oliceridine in China; 05/04/2018 – TREVENA REPORTS RETIREMENT OF MAXINE GOWEN, PH.D., EFFECTIVE; 07/03/2018 – Trevena 4Q Loss $14.7M; 07/03/2018 – TREVENA SAYS OLINVO PDUFA DATE NOV. 2; 08/03/2018 – TREVENA INC TRVN.O : H.C. WAINWRIGHT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $7 FROM $5; 07/03/2018 – TREVENA INC – CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES WERE $66.1 MLN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 05/04/2018 – Trevena Announces Retirement of Maxine Gowen, Ph.D., Effective Oct 1, and Planned Promotion of Carrie L. Bourdow to Pres and CEO; 05/04/2018 – Trevena Announces Retirement of Maxine Gowen, Ph.D., Effective October 1, and Planned Promotion of Carrie L. Bourdow to President and Chief Executive Officer; 07/05/2018 – Trevena at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow

Among 2 analysts covering Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Trevena had 3 analyst reports since October 10, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies downgraded Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) rating on Wednesday, October 10. Jefferies has “Hold” rating and $1 target. The company was maintained on Friday, October 12 by H.C. Wainwright. The stock has “Neutral” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Monday, November 5.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. The company has market cap of $34.74 million. The Company’s product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. It currently has negative earnings.

