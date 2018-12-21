Hillcrest Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Malibu Boats Inc Class A (MBUU) by 37.05% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc sold 123,022 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 208,988 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.44 million, down from 332,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Malibu Boats Inc Class A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $730.48 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $33.71. About 51,266 shares traded. Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) has risen 27.10% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.10% the S&P500. Some Historical MBUU News: 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats 3Q Adj EPS 89c; 21/03/2018 Cobalt’s New A36 lnjects Nimble Performance Into A 35.5-ft. Yacht; 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats, Inc.’s Surf Band with Volume Control Recognized by Boating Industry Magazine; 02/05/2018 – Malibu Boats 3Q EPS 5c; 18/04/2018 – Malibu Boats, Inc. Announces Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information for Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Financial Resu; 02/05/2018 – Correct: Malibu Boats 3Q EPS 76c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Malibu Boats Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBUU)

Sol Capital Management Co increased its stake in General Electric Company (GE) by 29.76% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sol Capital Management Co bought 64,967 shares as the company’s stock declined 44.60% with the market. The hedge fund held 283,306 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.20 million, up from 218,339 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sol Capital Management Co who had been investing in General Electric Company for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $7.35. About 42.23 million shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 60.87% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 26/03/2018 – MEDIA-General Electric plans to double sourcing from India – Financial Express; 04/04/2018 – GE Completes AGP Upgrades for Gas Turbines in Turkey and Iraq; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GE HAS THE RIGHT TO INCREASE PORTION OF MERGED COMPANY OWNED BY GE SHAREHOLDERS; 05/04/2018 – GE ENERGY FINANCIAL SERVICES – SECURED $150 MLN TO REFINANCE & EXPAND LOS GUINDOS OPEN-CYCLE THERMOELECTRIC POWER PLANT IN CENTRAL CHILE; 20/04/2018 – U.S., Europe to order emergency inspections of engines after Southwest crash; 12/04/2018 – 50UA: GE Capital European Funding: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO DECLINES TO SAY DIVIDEND IS SAFE IN 2019; SAYS IT DEPENDS ON CASH FLOW, OPERATING PROFIT AND PORTFOLIO MOVES; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 27/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Wartsila, private equity among bidders for GE’s Jenbacher; 18/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-EU to fine Altice for jumping gun on PT Portugal deal

Among 9 analysts covering Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Malibu Boats had 28 analyst reports since August 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo upgraded Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) on Thursday, August 23 to “Outperform” rating. As per Thursday, May 3, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The company was initiated on Tuesday, August 11 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. As per Thursday, May 3, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy” on Friday, February 9. The company was maintained on Wednesday, November 8 by B. Riley & Co. The firm has “Hold” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Tuesday, July 4. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of MBUU in report on Friday, February 9 with “Buy” rating. FBR Capital upgraded Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) on Monday, September 17 to “Buy” rating. Wells Fargo downgraded the shares of MBUU in report on Thursday, May 3 to “Hold” rating.

More notable recent Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Malibu Boats (MBUU) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” on September 06, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why Malibu Boats (MBUU) is a Great Momentum Stock – Nasdaq” published on September 13, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Malibu Gx Tower Nasdaq:MBUU – GlobeNewswire” on August 23, 2018. More interesting news about Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Malibu Boats (MBUU) a Great Stock for Value Investors? – Nasdaq” published on February 22, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Validea James P. O’Shaughnessy Strategy Daily Upgrade Report – 12/18/2018 – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Hillcrest Asset Management Llc, which manages about $111.61M and $525.45M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ramco (NYSE:RPT) by 124,839 shares to 624,132 shares, valued at $8.49 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.46, from 1.28 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 18 investors sold MBUU shares while 60 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 19.40 million shares or 0.54% less from 19.51 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 707 are owned by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 17,602 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 223,297 shares. First Mercantile Trust Company owns 2,442 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) for 13,273 shares. American Century Companies holds 306,467 shares. Principal Financial Group Inc invested in 12,055 shares or 0% of the stock. Walleye Trading Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) for 7,532 shares. Gotham Asset Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 18,911 shares. Plante Moran Advisors Llc accumulated 111 shares or 0% of the stock. State Street reported 435,081 shares stake. Columbus Circle has 0.16% invested in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). Lazard Asset Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.1% in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU). 9,007 are held by Usa Fincl Portformulas Corporation. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd holds 35,650 shares.

Since September 10, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $12.45 million activity. $506,136 worth of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) was sold by Wilson Wayne R.. Anderson Ritchie L. also sold $551,873 worth of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) on Tuesday, November 27. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $789,000 was sold by ST CLAIR WILLIAM PAXSON JR. Estes Phillip S. had sold 80,000 shares worth $4.23M on Friday, September 14.

Analysts await Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) to report earnings on February, 8. They expect $0.73 EPS, up 43.14% or $0.22 from last year’s $0.51 per share. MBUU’s profit will be $15.82 million for 11.54 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by Malibu Boats, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.31% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.56 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.59 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 83 investors sold GE shares while 743 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 4.54 billion shares or 0.56% more from 4.51 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 856,865 were reported by Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky. Aviance Prns Ltd Llc owns 18,803 shares. Moreover, Triangle Securities Wealth Mngmt has 0.25% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 41,182 shares. Penbrook Mgmt Lc has invested 0.18% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). The Maryland-based Wagner Bowman Management has invested 0.14% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). 14,538 were reported by Old Dominion Cap Management Inc. Assetmark reported 27,947 shares. Utah Retirement System, a Utah-based fund reported 1.60M shares. Villere St Denis J & Co Ltd Liability owns 889,670 shares. Harris Assocs LP has 1.6% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 90.15M shares. Hikari Limited holds 0.6% or 521,600 shares in its portfolio. Essex Fincl accumulated 419,585 shares. Azimuth Capital Limited Liability Com accumulated 446,190 shares. Bouchey Gp Limited accumulated 29,780 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Evermay Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.16% or 45,218 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “General Electric’s Big Split – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: General Electric vs. Coca-Cola – Motley Fool” published on December 06, 2018, Fool.com published: “GE’s Latest SEC Filing Raises More Questions Than It Answers – The Motley Fool” on November 30, 2018. More interesting news about General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “GE Investors: Here’s What Siemens Management Just Said About 2019 Prospects – The Motley Fool” published on November 21, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “General Electric: Was That A Run On The Bank? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 01, 2018.

Since July 24, 2018, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $5.27 million activity. DSOUZA FRANCISCO bought $499,200 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Wednesday, November 14. DIMITRIEF ALEXANDER bought $94,800 worth of stock or 10,000 shares.

Among 30 analysts covering General Electric Company (NYSE:GE), 12 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. General Electric Company had 122 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Hold” rating by Oppenheimer on Monday, June 12. Tigress Financial maintained General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Thursday, December 28 with “Hold” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $18.0 target in Sunday, December 10 report. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, July 24 report. The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, July 25. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Monday, October 23 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Sell” rating by J.P. Morgan given on Monday, April 9. As per Tuesday, October 24, the company rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by S&P Research on Wednesday, October 14 with “Buy”. The stock of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, September 15 by RBC Capital Markets.