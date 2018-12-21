Trustco Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) had an increase of 8.4% in short interest. TRST’s SI was 3.08M shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 8.4% from 2.85M shares previously. With 273,800 avg volume, 11 days are for Trustco Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)’s short sellers to cover TRST’s short positions. The SI to Trustco Bank Corp NY’s float is 3.31%. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $6.59. About 233,340 shares traded. TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) has declined 22.42% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.42% the S&P500. Some Historical TRST News: 16/05/2018 – TrustCo Bank NY Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 TrustCo Bank NY Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ TrustCo Bank Corp NY, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRST); 23/04/2018 – TRUSTCO BANK CORP N Y – BOOK VALUE PER SHARE AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $4.80 COMPARED TO $4.57 A YEAR EARLIER; 23/04/2018 – Trustco Bank 1Q EPS 15.3c; 23/04/2018 – TRUSTCO BANK NY 1Q EPS 15.3C; 23/04/2018 – TRUSTCO BANK NY 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.29%; 15/05/2018 – TrustCo Declares Cash Dividend; 23/04/2018 – TRUSTCO BANK CORP N Y QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $39.3 MLN VS $37.4 MLN

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding firm for Trustco Bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and firms. The company has market cap of $636.98 million. The firm is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It has a 12.07 P/E ratio. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q3 2018. Its down 1.02, from 1.93 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 15 investors sold TrustCo Bank Corp NY shares while 49 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 58.29 million shares or 0.76% less from 58.73 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mgmt invested 0% of its portfolio in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST). Panagora Asset Mngmt reported 155,714 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc invested in 0% or 474,658 shares. Prentiss Smith & Inc invested in 354 shares or 0% of the stock. Caprock Gru Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) for 11,815 shares. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board has invested 0% of its portfolio in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST). Schwab Charles Investment Management has 0% invested in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST). Deutsche Bancorp Ag accumulated 318,498 shares. Federated Investors Pa owns 2,486 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Lc reported 89,429 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited Liability owns 1,837 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Co, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 20,256 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn invested 0% in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST). Credit Suisse Ag owns 177,106 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Ohio-based Keybank National Association Oh has invested 0% in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST).

More notable recent TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “TrustCo Promotes Kevin M. Curley and Michael M. Ozimek to Executive Vice President – Nasdaq” on December 18, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Managed Duration Trst (GBAB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 13, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on December 12, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 06, 2018 – Nasdaq” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Better Cannabis Stock: CannTrust Holdings Inc. (TSX:TRST) vs Cronos Group Inc (TSX:CRON) – The Motley Fool Canada” published on November 30, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “TrustCo Declares Cash Dividend Nasdaq:TRST – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 20, 2018.

Since August 30, 2018, it had 4 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $64,414 activity. Shares for $14,113 were bought by CURLEY KEVIN M. On Tuesday, September 4 the insider POWERS WILLIAM D sold $18,408. DE GENNARO DENNIS A bought $38,150 worth of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) on Monday, November 5. On Thursday, August 30 the insider SCHRECK ERIC W sold $18,190. 1,323 shares were bought by LUCARELLI LISA M, worth $9,949.

