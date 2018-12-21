Hilton Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Harris Corp. (HRS) by 6.83% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hilton Capital Management Llc bought 7,816 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.00% with the market. The hedge fund held 122,175 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $20.67M, up from 114,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Harris Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $132.08. About 349,855 shares traded. Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) has risen 0.17% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical HRS News: 28/03/2018 – Sen. Harris: Senator Harris, Colleagues Call on Top Justice Officials to Commit to Protect the Special Counsel; 20/03/2018 – Rep. Harris: Rep. Harris and Rep. Kaptur to Receive Lajos Kossuth Award; 19/04/2018 – Cohen Veterans Bioscience Releases Harris Poll Assessing Awareness of PTSD in U.S. Military Veterans; 04/04/2018 – MYOK NAMES TAYLOR C. HARRIS CFO;FORMER CFO OF ZELTIQ AESTHETICS; 29/03/2018 – US Senator Jack Reed Visits Harris Corporation’s Central Florida Operations; 06/03/2018 – HARRIS SAYS ‘BIT OF BLACKSTONE ENVY’ FOR LARGER REAL ESTATE BIZ; 13/03/2018 – The Harris Poll On Corporate Reputation: Americans Favor “Main Street” Companies Over Traditional Corporate America; Praise Companies Bringing Innovation To Help Solve Societal Challenges; 08/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Vikings Tender Anthony Harris, Mack Brown; 07/03/2018 – S Carolina DoE: Superintendent Spearman Announces Hand Middle’s Robert Harris as Teacher of the Year Finalist; 04/05/2018 – Maxx Builders President Harris Khan talks of expansion throughout the Texas region

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) by 39.09% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp sold 192,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% with the market. The hedge fund held 300,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $41.70M, down from 492,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $100.23. About 1.04 million shares traded. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has risen 7.37% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 15/03/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS – ALXN1210 ALSO ACHIEVED NON-INFERIORITY TO SOLIRIS ON CO-PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF LACTATE DEHYDROGENASE NORMALIZATION; 11/04/2018 – And now for the top 3 of the day — #1 Alexion takes its first step rebuilding the pipeline, adding a rare disease drug in $855M cash buyout $ALXN; 20/04/2018 – Alexion: Brazil Represents Low Single Digit Percentage of Worldwide Sales; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC SEES 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $6.75 TO $6.90; 20/04/2018 – Alexion Provides Statement on Superior Court of Justice (STJ) Decision in Brazil Involving Soliris(R) (Eculizumab); 11/04/2018 – Alexion Intends to Finance the Acquisition of Wilson Through Cash on Hand; 11/04/2018 – Alexion takes its first step in beefing up the pipeline, adding a rare disease drug in $855M cash buyout $ALXN; 16/04/2018 – APELLIS – IN H2 2018, PLANS TO INITIATE A PHASE 3 TRIAL IN 70 PATIENTS WITH PNH VS TREATMENT WITH APL-2 MONOTHERAPY TO TREATMENT WITH ECULIZUMAB; 11/04/2018 – Alexion to Buy Wilson for $790 Million for Rare Drug (Correct); 25/05/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC ALXN.O – OFFER FOR WILSON THERAPEUTICS MADE THROUGH A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CO

Among 29 analysts covering Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN), 24 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc. had 118 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, September 13 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform”. JP Morgan initiated the shares of ALXN in report on Monday, July 27 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Thursday, July 27. The stock has “Buy” rating by Leerink Swann on Monday, September 25. Raymond James initiated Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) rating on Tuesday, September 1. Raymond James has “Strong Buy” rating and $225.0 target. As per Friday, October 20, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, September 5 by JP Morgan. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, June 27 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Monday, April 30 with “Buy”. The stock of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, January 4 by Raymond James.

Analysts await Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) to report earnings on February, 14. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, up 27.34% or $0.35 from last year’s $1.28 per share. ALXN’s profit will be $363.65 million for 15.37 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.86 actual earnings per share reported by Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.37% negative EPS growth.

Since July 10, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $994,877 activity. $687,148 worth of stock was sold by Clancy Paul J on Tuesday, July 10.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.16, from 1.2 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 51 investors sold ALXN shares while 168 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 161 raised stakes. 203.25 million shares or 0.19% less from 203.64 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. At National Bank & Trust reported 6,314 shares. South Dakota Inv Council accumulated 6,400 shares. Element Capital Management Ltd Llc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) for 33,855 shares. Blackrock holds 0.1% or 16.30M shares. Weiss Asset LP stated it has 4,150 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Farmers And Merchants invested in 0% or 86 shares. Oppenheimer Inc stated it has 8,204 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Pictet & Cie (Europe) invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). The Sweden-based Rhenman & Asset Ab has invested 3.39% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Hilton Cap Management Ltd Llc stated it has 0% in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN). Taurus Asset Mngmt reported 2.39% stake. Jane Street Grp Inc Limited Liability Company owns 56,339 shares. State Common Retirement Fund reported 628,751 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Bokf Na invested in 0.01% or 4,094 shares. 75,837 are held by Oak Ridge Invs Ltd Liability Corporation.

Rock Springs Capital Management Lp, which manages about $319.00M and $2.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) by 25,000 shares to 455,000 shares, valued at $63.30M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 627,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 800,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Since August 15, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 selling transactions for $19.39 million activity. $3.99M worth of Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) was sold by Young Christopher D.. $3.03 million worth of Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) was sold by Taylor Todd A. on Tuesday, September 4. ZOISS EDWARD J had sold 26,311 shares worth $4.28M on Thursday, September 13. MIKUEN SCOTT T had sold 3,903 shares worth $627,407 on Wednesday, September 12.

Among 13 analysts covering Harris (NYSE:HRS), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. Harris had 47 analyst reports since August 10, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) rating on Monday, September 18. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $135.0 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs on Tuesday, May 8. The company was initiated on Monday, November 7 by Seaport Global Securities. RBC Capital Markets maintained Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) rating on Wednesday, November 4. RBC Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $97 target. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $112 target in Wednesday, September 7 report. Credit Suisse maintained Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) on Tuesday, May 22 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, November 1 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, May 3 by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Friday, July 7. Cowen & Co maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, June 7 report.

Hilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $589.79M and $669.31 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC) by 491,737 shares to 1,425 shares, valued at $42,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Trust Unit Ser 1 (Prn) by 1,920 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,610 shares, and cut its stake in Cl C.

