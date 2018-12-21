Cutler Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Spirit Realty (SRC) by 15.64% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc sold 45,004 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 242,696 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.96M, down from 287,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Spirit Realty for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $35.94. About 492,092 shares traded. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) has risen 1.31% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SRC News: 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: SPIRIT REALTY FY AFFO/SHR FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 21/03/2018 – SPIRIT REALTY CAPITAL INC – HUGHES WILL JOIN CO ON APRIL 1, 2018 AND WORK WITH OUTGOING CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER PHIL JOSEPH TO TRANSITION THE ROLE; 21/05/2018 – SPIRIT MTA REIT – ENTERED SEPARATION AND DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH SPIRIT REALTY CAPITAL, INC – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – SPIRIT REALTY CAPITAL INC – NAMES RICARDO RODRIGUEZ AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF SPIRIT MTA REIT; 01/05/2018 – Spirit Realty Capital 1Q Rev $165.3M; 01/05/2018 – Spirit Realty Capital Sets Record Date and Distribution Date for Spin-Off of Spirit MTA REIT; 06/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Exact Sciences, KapStone Paper and Packaging, Spirit Realty Capital, KLA-Tencor, Ne; 13/04/2018 – Spirit MTA REIT Publicly Files Amended Form 10 Registration Statement in Connection with Planned Spin-off from Spirit Realty Capital; 13/04/2018 – SPIRIT REALTY CAPITAL INC – UNIT PUBLICLY FILED WITH U.S. SEC AN AMENDED REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM 10; 01/05/2018 – SPIRIT REALTY 1Q REV. $165.3M, EST. $165.0M

Hl Financial Services Llc decreased its stake in Applied Materials Inc (AMAT) by 37.27% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hl Financial Services Llc sold 44,036 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 74,130 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.87M, down from 118,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hl Financial Services Llc who had been investing in Applied Materials Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $30.74. About 12.00 million shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has declined 34.67% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AMAT News: 07/03/2018 – Applied Materials Receives lntel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 07/03/2018 Applied Materials Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 17/05/2018 – APPLIED MATERIALS INC – QUARTERLY REVENUE OF $4.57 BLN, UP 29 PERCENT YEAR OVER YEAR; 17/05/2018 – Applied Materials Predicts Sales Short of Rally’s Expectations

More notable recent Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Spirit Realty extends credit to Shopko, amends master lease – Seeking Alpha” on January 17, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Spirit Realty: Wait For The Split – Seeking Alpha” published on September 14, 2017, Gurufocus.com published: “Spirit Realty Capital Announces Completion of Spin-Off of SMTA REIT – GuruFocus.com” on June 01, 2018. More interesting news about Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Spirit Realty: Special Situation REIT With 30% Return Potential – Seeking Alpha” published on March 07, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Safe 6% Yield and Upside Make This Under-the-Radar Stock a Buy – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 18, 2018.

Among 19 analysts covering Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 32% are positive. Spirit Realty Capital had 60 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, August 16 the stock rating was upgraded by Bank of America to “Buy”. The stock of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, October 27 by Wunderlich. On Thursday, August 31 the stock rating was upgraded by Mizuho to “Buy”. The rating was initiated by SunTrust with “Buy” on Monday, December 14. The stock of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) has “Sector Perform” rating given on Friday, August 7 by RBC Capital Markets. Mizuho maintained it with “Buy” rating and $9.5 target in Tuesday, December 19 report. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, May 9. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Thursday, November 2 with “Hold”. As per Friday, May 5, the company rating was upgraded by Sandler O’Neill. As per Friday, May 5, the company rating was downgraded by Janney Capital.

Since November 14, 2018, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $1.59 million activity. The insider Hsieh Jackson sold 214,787 shares worth $1.69M.

Cutler Capital Management Llc, which manages about $356.71 million and $234.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Motors by 12,975 shares to 200,642 shares, valued at $6.76 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Analysts await Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.17 EPS, down 19.05% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.21 per share. SRC’s profit will be $14.58 million for 52.85 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual EPS reported by Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 30 investors sold SRC shares while 88 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 379.64 million shares or 0.65% less from 382.12 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wetherby Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 11,629 shares. Hbk Invs LP has invested 0.01% in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC). 4.24M are owned by Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board reported 82,408 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Company Of Oklahoma holds 0% of its portfolio in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) for 14,579 shares. 1,750 are held by Arcadia Investment Mngmt Mi. Teachers Ins And Annuity Association Of America reported 0.34% stake. Bancshares Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 2,524 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 95,740 shares. Tricadia Cap Ltd Liability Company holds 3.29% or 474,188 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc owns 0% invested in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) for 2,369 shares. Rfg Advisory Grp Ltd Liability Co holds 0.69% of its portfolio in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) for 325,842 shares. Paragon Cap Mgmt has invested 0.23% in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC). Earnest Partners Ltd owns 0% invested in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) for 205 shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 440,343 shares.

Analysts await Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $0.79 earnings per share, down 25.47% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.06 per share. AMAT’s profit will be $757.31M for 9.73 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Applied Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.56% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.8 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 115 investors sold AMAT shares while 303 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 722.69 million shares or 1.34% less from 732.53 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Moreover, Sumitomo Life Ins has 0.1% invested in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt reported 94,779 shares. Hamilton Point Inv Advsrs Lc has invested 0.99% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Burns J W & Incorporated Ny holds 0.1% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) or 11,100 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 19,824 shares stake. California-based Primecap Management Ca has invested 0.11% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). Mitsubishi Ufj Secs reported 0.07% stake. Td Asset Management invested in 0.27% or 4.72 million shares. Hl Services Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 74,130 shares. Sg Americas Lc has invested 0.2% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). California-based Ipg Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). 6,335 are held by Rothschild Invest Il. Rampart Invest Mngmt Ltd reported 7,331 shares. Glenmede Tru Comm Na has invested 0.39% in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT). First Manhattan reported 17,167 shares.

More notable recent Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AMAT -3.5% on Q3 report with downside guide, near-term customer spend warning – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Applied Materials Prepares A Comeback? – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Just How Cheap Is Applied Materials (AMAT) Stock? – Nasdaq” on May 22, 2018. More interesting news about Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Applied Materials (AMAT) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on September 19, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Dec 12, 2018 : FE, QQQ, INTC, CZR, SRE, GE, CTL, F, MSFT, T, CMCSA, AMAT – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 12, 2018.