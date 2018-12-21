Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Diplomat Pharmacy (DPLO) by 56.39% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc bought 55,637 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 154,294 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.99M, up from 98,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Diplomat Pharmacy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $961.56M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.27% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $12.92. About 797,648 shares traded. Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) has declined 18.75% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.75% the S&P500. Some Historical DPLO News: 30/04/2018 – Diplomat Launches CastiaRx, Industry-Leading Specialty Benefit Manager; 01/05/2018 – Diplomat to Participate in 43rd Annual Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference; 10/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY NAMES BRIAN GRIFFIN AS CEO & CHAIRMAN OF; 10/04/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 08/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Financial Chief Atul Kavthekar to Temporarily Assume Added CEO Responsibilities; 08/03/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY BLOCK IS SAID OFFERED AT $20.85-$21.00/SHARE; 07/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Backs 2018 EPS 6c-EPS 17c; 07/05/2018 – Diplomat Pharmacy Backs 2018 Adj EPS 87c-Adj EPS 97c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Diplomat Pharmacy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DPLO); 08/05/2018 – DIPLOMAT PHARMACY SAYS PARK RESIGNED VOLUNTARILY AS INTERIM CEO

Cim Llc increased its stake in Trex Co Inc (TREX) by 63.78% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Llc bought 7,979 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.24% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,490 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.58 million, up from 12,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Llc who had been investing in Trex Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.89% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $57.11. About 542,956 shares traded. Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has risen 8.14% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TREX News: 12/03/2018 – Trex Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 19-20; 19/04/2018 – DJ Trex Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TREX); 15/03/2018 – Trex Gives the Gift of Green to One Lucky Winner; 05/03/2018 VP Gupp Gifts 429 Of Trex Company Inc; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Company Buys 1.5% Position in Trex; 07/05/2018 – Trex Co 1Q Net $37.1M; 19/03/2018 – Trex at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today

Among 10 analysts covering Trex Co (NYSE:TREX), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Trex Co had 31 analyst reports since September 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Thursday, July 13 report. As per Tuesday, November 22, the company rating was downgraded by FBR Capital. CL King upgraded Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) on Thursday, October 1 to “Strong Buy” rating. The stock of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, December 8. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 22 by B. Riley & Co. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 22 by FBR Capital. SunTrust maintained the shares of TREX in report on Thursday, February 22 with “Hold” rating. Wedbush maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $55 target in Wednesday, October 19 report. FBR Capital maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, February 26 report. As per Thursday, June 1, the company rating was upgraded by Seaport Global.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2018 Q3. Its down 5.74, from 6.84 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 14 investors sold TREX shares while 97 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 50.55 million shares or 50.19% less from 101.49 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 0.03% invested in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) for 120,000 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv invested in 395 shares. Los Angeles Capital Management Equity Research Incorporated holds 21,696 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv holds 26 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Financial reported 601,301 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Principal Financial Group Inc owns 508,868 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys stated it has 14,020 shares. Burt Wealth Advisors invested in 200 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Us National Bank & Trust De has 0% invested in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) for 2,354 shares. Clearbridge Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). New York-based Qs has invested 0% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Aurora Investment Counsel owns 31,654 shares for 1.16% of their portfolio. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada owns 141,058 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Clearbridge Investments Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Tci Wealth Advsr owns 32 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Cim Llc, which manages about $285.00M and $273.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 542 shares to 3,307 shares, valued at $6.62 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 12,845 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 133,920 shares, and cut its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL).

More recent Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Trex Can Take Whatever This Troubled Market Dishes Out – The Motley Fool” on November 23, 2018. Also Fool.com published the news titled: “3 Stocks That Have Doubled and Still Have Room to Grow – The Motley Fool” on November 27, 2018. Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Trex Dream Deck for 2019 HGTV Dream Home NYSE:TREX – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 07, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Since June 29, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 2 insider sales for $476,960 activity. 93 Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) shares with value of $4,192 were bought by SCRIPTER JAY T. Gerhard Christopher Paul sold $249,918 worth of stock or 2,990 shares.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc, which manages about $9.04 billion and $17.12 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson (NYSE:BDX) by 2,052 shares to 60,223 shares, valued at $15.72 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) by 7,222 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 213,290 shares, and cut its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).

More notable recent Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Diplomat Pharmacy’s (DPLO) Interim CEO Jeff Park on Q1 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on May 08, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Diplomat Pharmacy 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on November 07, 2018, Prnewswire.com published: “Diplomat Pharmacy Appoints Brian Griffin as Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board – PR Newswire” on May 10, 2018. More interesting news about Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Diplomat Pharmacy: A High-Risk Bet – Seeking Alpha” published on November 07, 2016 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Diplomat Pharmacy: “It Is a Rebuilding Year for Us.” – The Motley Fool” with publication date: November 14, 2018.

Among 17 analysts covering Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 47% are positive. Diplomat Pharmacy had 53 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 8 by Robert W. Baird. The stock of Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, December 3 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, November 16. The stock of Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 2. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $21 target in Tuesday, July 3 report. Robert W. Baird upgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $15 target in Friday, December 7 report. The stock has “Mkt Perform” rating by Leerink Swann on Thursday, November 3. Deutsche Bank downgraded Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc. (NYSE:DPLO) rating on Friday, February 2. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $29.0 target. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, January 24 report. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, October 27 report.