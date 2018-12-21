Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc increased its stake in Williams Sonoma (WSM) by 6.02% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc bought 6,301 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 110,888 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.29M, up from 104,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc who had been investing in Williams Sonoma for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.94% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $47.84. About 1.81 million shares traded. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) has declined 0.49% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WSM News: 23/05/2018 – Williams-Sonoma 1Q Pottery Barn Comparable Brand Rev Growth 2.7%; 07/03/2018 – Pottery Barn Launches Partnership with International Designer and Horticulturist Jamie Durie; 14/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: BKS, DDD, WSM & more; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC – SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPENDING $200 MLN – $220 MLN; 14/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA 4Q ADJ EPS $1.68, EST. $1.61; 14/03/2018 – Williams-Sonoma Raises Dividend to 43c Vs. 39c; 21/03/2018 – POTTERY BARN KIDS TO OPEN FIRST BRANDED SHOP-IN-SHOP IN JOHN LEWIS DEPARTMENT STORES AND DEDICATED UK ECOMMERCE SITE; 10/05/2018 – WEST ELM AND POTTERY BARN KIDS LAUNCH EXCLUSIVE NEW NURSERY COLLECTION; 15/03/2018 – WILLIAMS-SONOMA INC WSM.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $54; 27/03/2018 – WILLIAMS SONOMA ANNOUNCES BOOK TOUR WITH GIADA DE LAURENTIIS

Dana Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 10.73% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dana Investment Advisors Inc bought 25,113 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 259,218 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $11.13 million, up from 234,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $23.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $39.07. About 10.02M shares traded or 84.38% up from the average. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has declined 32.02% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.02% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 10/04/2018 – Bradbury H. Anderson Resigns From General Mills Board; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – NOW ESTIMATES CURRENCY TRANSLATION WILL BE A 3 CENT BENEFIT TO FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS; 03/04/2018 – Moody’s: Proceeds From General Mills Offering Will Be Used to Fund Part of Pending Blue Buffalo Acquisition; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Time Warner, Exits General Mills; 09/05/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC – SASTRE WAS MOST RECENTLY PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER OF SIGNATURE FLIGHT SUPPORT; 27/03/2018 – General Mills: Net Proceeds to Be Used for Blue Buffalo Pet Products Acquisition; 24/03/2018 – The Good News on General Mills — Barron’s; 29/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker takes initial bakery bids; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buf; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS CEO JEFF HARMENING SPEAKS ON CALL

Among 34 analysts covering Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM), 4 have Buy rating, 6 Sell and 24 Hold. Therefore 12% are positive. Williams-Sonoma had 125 analyst reports since July 29, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Monday, August 22. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, July 14 with “Sell”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, April 2. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of WSM in report on Thursday, August 23 with “Underperform” rating. Argus Research maintained Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) on Friday, March 18 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, February 12 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, November 16 by Jefferies. The rating was maintained by William Blair on Tuesday, August 25 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 24 with “Equal-Weight”. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Bank of America on Friday, March 11.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.26, from 0.8 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 39 investors sold WSM shares while 122 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 86.25 million shares or 1.05% less from 87.17 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 3,115 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mount Vernon Assocs Md reported 6,695 shares or 0.65% of all its holdings. Moreover, Rodgers Brothers has 1.33% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 70,425 shares. Bartlett And Limited Liability owns 289 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Jefferies Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 19,064 shares. Marathon Asset Mgmt Llp has 0.3% invested in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) for 358,970 shares. Midas Corp invested 1.43% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Utah Retirement Sys invested in 15,417 shares. State Street reported 2.73M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. James Invest Research invested in 31,360 shares. Comerica Commercial Bank reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Kbc Group Nv stated it has 0% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Raymond James Finance Serv Advsrs has invested 0% in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM). Hamilton Point Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 1.15% or 37,464 shares. Profund Advsr Limited Company owns 9,621 shares.

More notable recent Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “7 Stocks to Avoid in 2019 – Motley Fool” on November 27, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Williams-Sonoma: I’m Impressed – Seeking Alpha” published on August 27, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Williams-Sonoma earnings preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2018. More interesting news about Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Recent Analysis Shows NetApp, Williams-Sonoma, DENTSPLY SIRONA, Applied Materials, Alleghany, and AmerisourceBergen Market Influences â€” Renewed Outlook, Key Drivers of Growth – GlobeNewswire” published on December 04, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Williams-Sonoma -9% after comp miss – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 15, 2018.

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $3.26 million activity. $302,550 worth of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) was sold by Greener Anthony. 24,323 Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) shares with value of $1.68 million were sold by King David Randolph.

Since June 28, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 4 sales for $4.63 million activity. OGrady Shawn P sold $3.74 million worth of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) on Thursday, June 28. On Monday, August 20 the insider SASTRE MARIA bought $47,370. 2,450 shares valued at $105,919 were sold by Williams-Roll Jacqueline on Wednesday, July 18. Another trade for 13,204 shares valued at $604,321 was sold by MILLER HEIDI.

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Worry About The General Mills Incâ€™s (NYSE:GIS) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2018, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “General Mills wants a monster-cereals movie â€” so let’s cast one! – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” published on November 26, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “How Safe Is General Mills’ Dividend? – Seeking Alpha” on December 07, 2018. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “I Bought General Mills Stock On Monday – Seeking Alpha” published on March 29, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “General Mills Makes Progress Toward Steadying the Ship – The Motley Fool” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $4.48 billion and $2.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM) by 12,824 shares to 423,222 shares, valued at $38.24 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 340,559 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,891 shares, and cut its stake in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Among 24 analysts covering General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS), 4 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 18 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. General Mills Inc. had 89 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, November 1 by BMO Capital Markets. BMO Capital Markets maintained General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) on Wednesday, June 28 with “Hold” rating. The stock of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) earned “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray on Wednesday, March 21. On Wednesday, July 12 the stock rating was maintained by Susquehanna with “Hold”. The rating was initiated by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, February 15 with “Hold”. RBC Capital Markets maintained General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) rating on Thursday, December 21. RBC Capital Markets has “Hold” rating and $60.0 target. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Hold” on Tuesday, March 27. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 14 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, March 22 by UBS. The stock has “Sell” rating by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, June 30.