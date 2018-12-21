First Washington Corp increased its stake in Dycom Inds Inc (DY) by 37.39% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp bought 12,520 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,005 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.89M, up from 33,485 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in Dycom Inds Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.28% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $49.38. About 733,527 shares traded or 46.19% up from the average. Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has declined 48.36% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.36% the S&P500. Some Historical DY News: 02/04/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES – IN CONNECTION WITH SYKES’S APPOINTMENT, CO’S BOARD APPROVED RESOLUTION TO INCREASE NUMBER OF BOARD MEMBERS FROM 7 TO 8 – SEC FILING; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Had Seen FY19 Adjusted EPS $5.22-$6.14; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries 1Q Adj EPS 65c; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Sees 2Q Rev $830M-$860M; 06/03/2018 Dycom Industries at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES – SEES NON-GAAP ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $1.13 – $1.28 FOR QUARTER ENDING JULY 28; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Cuts FY19 View To Rev $3.23B-$3.43B; 29/03/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Dycom Industries, Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, So; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC DY.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $5.70, REV VIEW $3.40 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Gsa Capital Partners Llp increased its stake in Mimedx Group Inc (MDXG) by 25.52% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gsa Capital Partners Llp bought 63,537 shares as the company’s stock declined 76.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 312,537 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.93 million, up from 249,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gsa Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Mimedx Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $176.55 million market cap company. The stock decreased 8.62% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $1.59. About 1.57M shares traded. MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) has declined 88.98% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 88.98% the S&P500. Some Historical MDXG News: 10/05/2018 – MIMEDX GROUP DELAYS 10-Q FILING; 20/04/2018 – MIMEDX 5 DAY DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 5 Days Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against MiMedx Group Inc; 26/03/2018 – Need to foment positive news? Just recycle a press release issued months ago. Propaganda 101 at $MDXG @AlderLaneeggs; 19/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of MiMedx Group Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 25, 2018; 15/03/2018 – MIMEDX GROUP INC – RECENTLY INFORMED U.S. DOJ IS ALSO REVIEWING CO’S CERTAIN SALES AND DISTRIBUTION PRACTICES ON A PRELIMINARY BASIS; 06/04/2018 – Hagens Berman Reminds MiMedx Group Investors of the April 25, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Pending Securities Class Acti; 22/05/2018 – @tpauly21 @AlderLaneeggs @viceroyresearch “worst case probability is low because MiMedx has a strong cash position”. Interesting claim, when was the last time the company reported this number?; 18/04/2018 – 2. Features numerous examples of $MDXG kickbacks and illegal sales inducements. MiMedx sales reps even allowed to impersonate VA doctors with patients inside VA facilities! @SenatorIsakson; 28/03/2018 – MiMedx Enrolls First Patient In Its Phase 2B Clinical Trial Of RMAT Designated AmnioFix® Injectable For The Treatment Of Osteo; 23/03/2018 – Wolf Haldenstein: MiMedx Investor Reminder

Among 9 analysts covering MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive.

Among 11 analysts covering Dycom (NYSE:DY), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive.