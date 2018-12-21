First Personal Financial Services decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 5.28% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Personal Financial Services sold 4,002 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The institutional investor held 71,725 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.20 million, down from 75,727 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Personal Financial Services who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $779.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $2.18 during the last trading session, reaching $101.51. About 195,233 shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 24/05/2018 – MariaDB TX 3.0 Delivers First Enterprise Open Source Database to Beat Oracle, Microsoft and IBM; 06/03/2018 – Social media firms are like irresponsible landlords -UK counter-terrorism police head; 08/05/2018 – MinerEye’s Solutions for Microsoft Azure Information Protection (AIP) and Cloud Migration to be Featured at Microsoft Build; 05/03/2018 – Microsoft will soon make it possible for government clients to run its cloud technology on their own servers; 17/04/2018 – RedLock Enhances Visibility, Compliance Assurance, and Threat Detection Capabilities With Microsoft Azure; 10/05/2018 – Microsoft Lobbyist Chavez Heads to Google to Lead Cloud Policy; 12/05/2018 – Google’s flashy A.I. demo overshadowed Microsoft’s focus on work; 09/03/2018 – Ignition Partners Adds Former Microsoft CIO Jim DuBois and Former Amazon Executive and Datasphere CEO Satbir Khanuja as Venture Advisors; 21/05/2018 – Microsoft Will Share Data, Tools to Speed Chinese AI Development; 07/05/2018 – The Verge: Exclusive: The future of Microsoft with Satya Nadella

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 121.58% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought 76,534 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 139,482 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.36M, up from 62,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $56.37. About 2,504 shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has declined 12.25% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.25% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 13/03/2018 – Singapore News: [CNA] Broadcom to end bid for Qualcomm, keeps plan to move to US; 17/05/2018 – Qualcomm: NXP Approval Getting Close, Says RBC — Barron’s Blog; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm ‘Currently Evaluating Potential Restructuring’ to Reduce FY18 Annual Effective Tax Rates; 19/04/2018 – Sources tell CNBC Qualcomm is “very concerned” with the fate of an NXP Semiconductors deal; 20/05/2018 – QUALCOMM, MEDIATEK MAY GET NEW OPPO ORDERS: COMMERCIAL TIMES; 09/04/2018 – Qualcomm Technologies Inc. and THX® Demonstrate End-to-End Workflow for Delivery of Next-Generation lmmersive Audio Experiences using MPEG-H for Broadcast at NAB 2018; 18/04/2018 – IBD: Facebook To Design Own Chips, Cut Back On Intel, Qualcomm Reliance; 15/03/2018 – Proxy-Adviser Recommendation Amounts to Symbolic Show of Protest Against Qualcomm; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom-Qualcomm tensions rise; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom ends bid for Qualcomm

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 selling transactions for $54.07 million activity. On Friday, August 31 Hogan Kathleen T sold $4.45M worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 40,000 shares. Capossela Christopher C sold $432,000 worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Thursday, December 6. 203,418 shares were sold by Nadella Satya, worth $21.70M on Friday, October 26. $13.09M worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares were sold by Hood Amy.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Microsoft vs. Apple: Which Is the Better Stock? – Investorplace.com” on November 28, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After Hours Most Active for Dec 4, 2018 : GE, QQQ, VG, MSFT, T, S, AABA, CMCSA, PBR, VZ, SBUX, SYMC – Nasdaq” published on December 04, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “Why the Success of Teams Shows the Strength of Microsoft Stock – Investorplace.com” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 12/14/2018: GOOG, SHOP, INFY, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 12/04/2018: CRUS, SMAR, NXPI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 04, 2018.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MSFT’s profit will be $8.37B for 23.28 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.39% negative EPS growth.

Among 38 analysts covering Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Microsoft Corporation had 216 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, April 27 by Canaccord Genuity. Jefferies maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Tuesday, August 22. Jefferies has “Sell” rating and $49.0 target. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, February 1. Bernstein maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Tuesday, December 12. Bernstein has “Buy” rating and $100.0 target. The company was maintained on Thursday, October 25 by Nomura. The company was maintained on Tuesday, October 31 by Cowen & Co. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, January 11. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of MSFT in report on Friday, July 20 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, July 13, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, December 8 by UBS.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Osterweis holds 2.81% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 384,335 shares. Bbva Compass Bank & Trust has invested 1.93% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Connable Office Inc holds 1.25% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 56,794 shares. Country Tru State Bank invested 2.85% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Aviance Management Ltd Co holds 0.07% or 6,439 shares in its portfolio. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv reported 417 shares. Arete Wealth Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 26,570 shares or 0.67% of the stock. Stephens Management Group Ltd Liability Com reported 1,561 shares. Neville Rodie And Shaw Inc owns 201,816 shares for 2.28% of their portfolio. Narwhal Mngmt has invested 3.11% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ohio-based Beese Fulmer Mngmt Inc has invested 2.81% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Suffolk Mngmt Lc reported 3.57% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Northstar Investment Advisors Llc owns 168,029 shares or 3.82% of their US portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 2.96M shares. 172,071 are owned by Jag Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp.

First Personal Financial Services, which manages about $316.63 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 373 shares to 4,681 shares, valued at $5.65 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (CWI) by 24,248 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,933 shares, and has risen its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 48 investors sold QCOM shares while 521 reduced holdings. 153 funds opened positions while 285 raised stakes. 1.05 billion shares or 4.81% less from 1.10 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Personal Advisors Corporation holds 5,030 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Valueworks Limited Co reported 6.1% stake. 12,300 were reported by Fosun. Lederer & Assocs Counsel Ca has invested 1.3% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 17,802 were accumulated by Argi Inv Service Ltd Liability Com. Seizert Cap Prtn Ltd Co owns 787,773 shares for 2.09% of their portfolio. Invesco Ltd accumulated 27.76M shares. Golub Grp Lc owns 5,890 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Calamos Advsrs Limited Co holds 167,586 shares. Soros Fund Management Limited Liability Company holds 134,400 shares. Fulton Bankshares Na invested 0.06% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Peoples Financial Services holds 0.25% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 6,796 shares. Robecosam Ag reported 711,000 shares. 103,101 are owned by Bridges Investment Mngmt. Peddock Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Kentucky Retirement Systems, which manages about $1.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI) by 24,962 shares to 55,589 shares, valued at $2.00M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1,667 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,143 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

More notable recent QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Earnings Estimates Moving Higher for QUALCOMM (QCOM): Time to Buy? – Nasdaq” on August 14, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Qualcomm (QCOM) Beats Q4 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on November 07, 2018, Fool.com published: “Better Buy: NXP Semiconductors vs. NVIDIA – Motley Fool” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Qualcomm’s Challenges May Only Get Worse – Seeking Alpha” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “QCOM November 9th Options Begin Trading – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 27, 2018.

Since June 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 selling transactions for $8.32 million activity. 789 QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) shares with value of $44,618 were sold by ROGERS ALEXANDER H. $347,746 worth of stock was sold by Rosenberg Donald J on Friday, November 23.