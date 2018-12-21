Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc increased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 5544.81% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc bought 102,579 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 104,429 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $24.53M, up from 1,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $194.52. About 4.80 million shares traded or 76.92% up from the average. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 19.58% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 24/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Announces an Increase in Its Quarterly Cash Dividend; 29/05/2018 – CITIGROUP CONSUMER CHIEF BIRD SAYS WILL PROMOTE NEW DIGITAL BANK ACCOUNTS NATIONALLY TO HOLDERS OF DOUBLE CASH CREDIT CARD, AND CO-BRAND AMERICAN AIRLINES, COSTCO CREDIT CARDS; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS U.S. MEMBERSHIP RENEWAL RATE RISES TO 90.1% IN 2Q; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Costco’s IDR at ‘A+’; Outlook Stable; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q EPS $1.59, EST. $1.49; 14/03/2018 – EnWave Receives Repeat Costco Orders from Midwest Division and Announces Distribution of Moon Cheese into Second Costco; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q REV. $33.00B, EST. $32.75B; 23/03/2018 – There is ‘no truth’ to Target-Kroger merger report, source tells CNBC; 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – COSTCO – 04/04/2018 02:16 PM; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – TOTAL CARDHOLDERS AT 92.2 MILLION AT THE END OF THE QUARTER, UP FROM 91.5 MILLION 12 WEEKS EARLIER. – CONF CALL

Macguire Cheswick & Tuttle Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Service Now Inc. (NOW) by 38.05% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Macguire Cheswick & Tuttle Investment Counsel Llc bought 2,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 8,980 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.76 million, up from 6,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Macguire Cheswick & Tuttle Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Service Now Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.63% or $7.87 during the last trading session, reaching $162.05. About 2.27 million shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 52.81% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.81% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 03/05/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE PARLO, IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE THIS MONTH; 08/05/2018 – 3CLogic Native Integration with ServiceNow Combines the Power of Two Platforms for Holistic Customer Care; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES FY SUBSCRIPTION REV. $2.4B-$2.42B; 15/05/2018 – Corvex Adds ServiceNow, Exits Comcast, Buys More T-Mobile: 13F; 12/04/2018 – Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with AI-Driven Automation; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q Rev $589.2M; 29/03/2018 – AMAZON’S ALEXA SERVICE NOW AVAILABLE TO DEVICE MAKERS FOR JAPAN; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Series All Sector Adds Boeing, Exits ServiceNow; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES 2Q SUBSCRIPTION REV. $568M-$573M; 10/04/2018 – BAFFLE(™) HIRES VP OF PRODUCTS AND MARKETING; COMPANY CONTINUES TO EXPAND MARKET MOMENTUM AND AWARENESS IN 2018

Among 33 analysts covering Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST), 21 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Costco Wholesale had 149 analyst reports since August 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Wednesday, December 9. The company was upgraded on Thursday, December 3 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Monday, December 5. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, October 2 by Robert W. Baird. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, May 16. Citigroup maintained the shares of COST in report on Tuesday, August 16 with “Neutral” rating. On Friday, October 6 the stock rating was downgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Equal-Weight”. On Thursday, September 14 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. The rating was downgraded by Wolfe Research on Friday, April 29 to “Peer Perform”. Raymond James maintained it with “Buy” rating and $202.0 target in Tuesday, December 5 report.

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc, which manages about $542.99M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 10,889 shares to 63,271 shares, valued at $1.84 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 23,563 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 566,920 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 sales for $18.46 million activity. $1.49 million worth of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) was sold by Vachris Roland Michael on Monday, October 15. MEISENBACH JOHN W sold 3,000 shares worth $699,420. Murphy James P. sold 15,000 shares worth $3.29 million. 4,163 shares were sold by GALANTI RICHARD A, worth $945,940 on Tuesday, October 30. 22,500 shares valued at $5.03 million were sold by JELINEK W CRAIG on Monday, October 29. LAZARUS FRANZ E also sold $5.22 million worth of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) shares.

Investors sentiment is 1.11 in 2018 Q3. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is flat, as 34 investors sold COST shares while 432 reduced holdings. only 136 funds opened positions while 383 raised stakes. 298.17 million shares or 2.49% less from 305.79 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Evergreen Capital Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 7,692 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Burke Herbert Bancshares Communications accumulated 1,405 shares. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc has 5,670 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Gardner Russo Gardner Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Cypress Asset Mgmt Inc Tx reported 0.82% stake. Motco invested in 0.61% or 25,918 shares. Moreover, Proshare Advisors Ltd has 0.39% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 244,068 shares. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership invested in 10,834 shares. Rfg Advisory Gru Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,504 shares. Dakota Wealth Management holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 4,968 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 0.37% or 674,569 shares. Hanson Mcclain holds 0.04% or 3,351 shares in its portfolio. Davenport Company Llc accumulated 23,218 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada reported 0.3% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Blair William & Il has 296,326 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio.

Since July 12, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 21 sales for $57.15 million activity. $383,514 worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) shares were sold by Desai Chirantan Jitendra. CODD RONALD E F also sold $2.50M worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) on Monday, November 26. Another trade for 32,500 shares valued at $5.93M was made by LUDDY FREDERIC B on Wednesday, August 22. Scarpelli Michael sold 39,827 shares worth $7.13 million. WADORS PATRICIA L sold $2.25M worth of stock. Donahoe John J also sold $2.51M worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) shares.

Among 43 analysts covering ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW), 35 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 81% are positive. ServiceNow Inc had 145 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) on Monday, June 5 with “Buy” rating. On Thursday, February 1 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, April 14 by Argus Research. The company was maintained on Wednesday, October 25 by Bank of America. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $235 target in Friday, September 7 report. Robert W. Baird maintained ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) on Friday, March 16 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, April 26 by JP Morgan. The company was maintained on Monday, July 24 by Northland Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, October 27 by Wunderlich. The company was maintained on Monday, October 16 by Piper Jaffray.