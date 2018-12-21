Veritas Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Comcast Corp (CMCSA) by 2.31% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritas Asset Management Llp bought 420,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.72% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 18.61M shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $658.83 million, up from 18.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritas Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Comcast Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $157.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $34.62. About 27.23 million shares traded or 13.18% up from the average. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has declined 1.43% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 08/05/2018 – Report on Business: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 09/05/2018 – COMCAST IS SAID PREPARED FOR MID-JUNE FOX BID, CNBC’S FABER SAY; 08/05/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Says Comcast Is in a Really Difficult Position (Video); 13/04/2018 – COMCAST CORP – COMCAST TO OFFER NEW AND INNOVATIVE XFINITY PACKAGES INCLUDING NETFLIX SUBSCRIPTION; 23/03/2018 – New Hampshire Business Review Readers Name Comcast #1 Telecommunications Provider In The Granite State; 08/05/2018 – Disney could choose to split Fox’s assets with Comcast in lieu of a bidding war; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Multimedia Cuts Comcast; 30/05/2018 – With Potential Comcast Offer Looming, Fox Sets Date to Vote on Disney Deal; 10/05/2018 – A regulatory filing last month showed Fox initially chose Disney over Comcast in part over fear of regulatory challenges; 25/04/2018 – LBC Breaking: US media giant Comcast has announced a £22 billion rival bid for Sky in a move that threatens Rupert Murdoch’s

Paragon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in U S Bancorp (USB) by 235.89% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Llc bought 5,232 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 7,450 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $393.00 million, up from 2,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in U S Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $45.77. About 13.60 million shares traded or 61.72% up from the average. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has declined 7.87% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 18/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp’s 1st-qtr profit rises 13.7 pct; 07/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: U.S. Bancorp Hoping For Regulation Lift By End Of Year; 04/05/2018 – US BANCORP VICE CHAIRMAN-CHIEF RISK OFFICER TO RETIRE; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Income $3.17B; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Return on Tangible Common Equity 19.3%; 24/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: US Bank NA $Bmark 3Y Fxd/FRN, US Bancorp $Bmark 10Y; 04/05/2018 – US Bancorp Announces Retirements of Chief Risk Officer P.W. Parker and Chief Human Resources Officer Jennie Carlson; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $341M; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 29; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Confirms U.S. Bancorp (senior unsecured A1)

Among 34 analysts covering U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB), 13 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. U.S. Bancorp had 100 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, June 13 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of USB in report on Wednesday, April 18 with “Buy” rating. Oppenheimer maintained U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) on Wednesday, July 19 with “Hold” rating. As per Thursday, April 19, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Canaccord Genuity initiated U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) on Wednesday, July 22 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, January 11 by UBS. As per Thursday, October 18, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. The firm has “Buy” rating by Jefferies given on Thursday, June 8. On Tuesday, January 19 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform”. Robert W. Baird maintained U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) on Tuesday, January 2 with “Hold” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.05, from 0.99 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 419 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 362 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 0.23% more from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Advent Capital Mgmt De holds 0.11% or 100,106 shares. Cypress Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability (Wy) owns 4,077 shares. Fort Washington Advisors Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 538,529 shares. Smith Salley Assoc holds 1.68% or 201,043 shares in its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al invested in 30,700 shares. Moreover, Mai Cap Mgmt has 0.09% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Capstone Inv Advsr Limited Liability Corp owns 21,596 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Confluence Wealth Mngmt Ltd Co invested in 1.4% or 51,181 shares. Bradley Foster Sargent Ct reported 289,818 shares stake. Wilsey Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 2.03% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Telemus Limited Liability Corp reported 8,173 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 278,947 shares. Prudential Incorporated invested 0.15% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Evermay Wealth Management, Virginia-based fund reported 11,331 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt & Equity Research invested 0.12% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Paragon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $100.95 million and $250.97B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tjx Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 168,572 shares to 96,890 shares, valued at $10.85B in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) by 5,268 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,831 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

More important recent U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “US Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividends – Business Wire” on December 18, 2018, also 247Wallst.com published article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Athenahealth, Apple, Deere, Disney, Hormel, JinkoSolar, Micron, US Bancorp and More – 24/7 Wall St.”, Businesswire.com published: “U.S. Bank Raises Prime Lending Rate to 5.50 Percent from 5.25 Percent Effective December 20, 2018 – Business Wire” on December 19, 2018. More interesting news about U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) was released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “JPMorgan’s Jamie Dimon has big expansion plans. Here are the U.S. cities in his crosshairs – Boston Business Journal” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Since July 19, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $16.82 million activity. DOLAN TERRANCE R sold $821,375 worth of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) on Thursday, October 18. The insider Elmore John R. sold 58,924 shares worth $3.05M. Another trade for 183,374 shares valued at $9.71M was made by CECERE ANDREW on Thursday, November 8. Another trade for 10,902 shares valued at $585,001 was sold by OMALEY DAVID B.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.12, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 59 investors sold CMCSA shares while 451 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 483 raised stakes. 3.58 billion shares or 0.66% less from 3.60 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Norinchukin Commercial Bank The owns 818,812 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Modera Wealth Mngmt Ltd holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 13,273 shares. Raymond James And Associate holds 0.45% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) or 8.18M shares. The Massachusetts-based Massachusetts Finance Service Company Ma has invested 2.19% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Fort Washington Invest Advsr Oh invested in 3.91M shares. Fulton Commercial Bank Na, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 39,002 shares. Cibc Bancshares Usa has 21,272 shares. Vision Cap has invested 0.06% in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Fifth Third Bank & Trust has invested 0.4% of its portfolio in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA). Cohen Management Inc reported 23,622 shares stake. 22,916 were accumulated by At Bankshares. 7,494 are owned by Optimum Invest. South State Corporation has 0.6% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 164,463 shares. Gsa Llp invested in 16,583 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Btc Capital Mngmt owns 0.37% invested in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) for 62,036 shares.

Since September 21, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $550,461 activity. The insider BLOCK ARTHUR R sold 1,082 shares worth $38,887.

Among 36 analysts covering Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA), 27 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Comcast Corporation had 98 analyst reports since July 27, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Wunderlich maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, August 26 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets initiated Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) on Wednesday, May 16 with “Buy” rating. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of CMCSA in report on Wednesday, October 4 with “Buy” rating. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of CMCSA in report on Tuesday, May 30 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Monday, July 27 by RBC Capital Markets. Robert W. Baird maintained Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) rating on Monday, July 30. Robert W. Baird has “Outperform” rating and $41 target. The stock of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, July 19 by Raymond James. Guggenheim upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Thursday, August 3 report. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, October 16 with “Hold”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Thursday, November 8.