Gateway Advisory Llc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 36.4% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gateway Advisory Llc bought 9,322 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,930 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.97M, up from 25,608 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gateway Advisory Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $292.87B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $69.17. About 8.08 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 7.28% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.28% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Executives Detail Growth Plan; 06/03/2018 – EXXON SAYS IT’S WORKING HARD ON WATER RECYCLING IN PERMIAN; 01/04/2018 – Environment chief Pruitt under more pressure after condo reports -lawmakers; 07/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil Plans Number of Upstream Growth Initiatives; 27/04/2018 – EXXON 1Q UPSTREAM EARNINGS $3.50T; 27/04/2018 – Refining margins dent Exxon, Chevron 1st-qtr results; 29/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL’S ALEX VOLKOV COMMENTS AT OSLO GAS CONFERENCE; 07/03/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS CONTINUES TO SUPPORT TAX ON CARBON; 29/03/2018 – EXXON QPI AND PETROBRAS WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Hopes for New York Top Cop With Different View on Climate

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 1.65% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc sold 1,744 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% with the market. The hedge fund held 104,001 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $21.54M, down from 105,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $186.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $164.78. About 2.52M shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has declined 5.66% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.66% the S&P500.

Among 36 analysts covering The Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD), 23 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. The Home Depot Inc. had 130 analyst reports since August 19, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 21 by Oppenheimer. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) earned “Overweight” rating by Atlantic Securities on Tuesday, November 28. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of HD in report on Tuesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. The stock of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) earned “Hold” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Wednesday, November 18. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, March 21. On Tuesday, October 3 the stock rating was initiated by Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation with “Buy”. On Wednesday, August 16 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Monday, December 7 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, October 31 by Piper Jaffray. As per Wednesday, January 24, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 4 buys, and 6 sales for $29.00 million activity. Shares for $21.17M were sold by Menear Craig A on Wednesday, November 14. Shares for $2.32M were sold by Campbell Ann Marie on Wednesday, November 28. $354,960 worth of stock was bought by Kadre Manuel on Thursday, November 15. $806,149 worth of stock was sold by Carey Matt on Thursday, August 16. Another trade for 10,854 shares valued at $2.19M was made by Lennie William G. on Monday, August 20. 7,203 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) shares with value of $1.28 million were sold by Roseborough Teresa Wynn.

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $2.17 EPS, up 28.40% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.69 per share. HD’s profit will be $2.45B for 18.98 P/E if the $2.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.51 actual EPS reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.55% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.17, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 37 investors sold HD shares while 645 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 533 raised stakes. 755.02 million shares or 1.26% less from 764.62 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Taurus Asset Mgmt Lc holds 1.38% or 49,485 shares in its portfolio. Evermay Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 9,073 shares stake. Kentucky Retirement Insur Fund owns 21,613 shares. Fjarde Ap has 306,886 shares. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc has 24,609 shares for 1.14% of their portfolio. Cranbrook Wealth Ltd Co accumulated 0.1% or 1,340 shares. Family Management invested in 3.37% or 27,863 shares. Gradient Investments Ltd Com stated it has 54,022 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Acropolis Inv Management Limited Company stated it has 7,762 shares. Signature Fin holds 0.07% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) or 1,805 shares. Efg Asset Management (Americas) Corp reported 15,989 shares. Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada owns 31,836 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. Btr Mngmt invested in 0.89% or 24,765 shares. Milestone Group Inc Inc Inc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 1,803 shares. Windsor Capital Ltd Liability Com, a Arizona-based fund reported 2,849 shares.

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc, which manages about $3.77 billion and $2.83B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 35,475 shares to 206,490 shares, valued at $10.05M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) by 13,147 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,863 shares, and has risen its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.21, from 0.93 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 38 investors sold XOM shares while 848 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 529 raised stakes. 2.17 billion shares or 0.56% more from 2.16 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp owns 1.23% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 503,971 shares. Ballentine Partners Limited Liability Company has invested 0.1% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Forbes J M And Llp accumulated 117,680 shares or 2.13% of the stock. Hallmark Capital Inc reported 209,180 shares or 2.1% of all its holdings. Veritable Lp holds 403,138 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) has 42,129 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Amica Mutual Insur accumulated 158,342 shares or 1.4% of the stock. Founders Financial Ltd reported 0.01% stake. Fiduciary Fincl Svcs Of The Southwest Tx reported 1.47% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). American Grp Inc Incorporated reported 7.12 million shares. Peavine Cap Limited Liability Com owns 13,270 shares or 0.52% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Valmark Advisers has 0.05% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 28,159 shares. Patten & Patten Tn reported 118,779 shares or 1% of all its holdings. Moreover, Altfest L J Com Incorporated has 0.9% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 36,257 shares. Portland Glob Ltd Liability stated it has 28,153 shares or 0.84% of all its holdings.

Among 29 analysts covering Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), 12 have Buy rating, 6 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Exxon Mobil had 102 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Argus Research given on Wednesday, May 18. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Wednesday, September 23 by Macquarie Research. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, May 30. The rating was upgraded by Howard Weil to “Sector Outperform” on Monday, June 5. The firm earned “Underperform” rating on Wednesday, October 18 by Morgan Stanley. Vetr upgraded the shares of XOM in report on Thursday, August 20 to “Buy” rating. The stock of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, May 2 by UBS. The company was maintained on Thursday, October 5 by Piper Jaffray. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, March 8 by HSBC. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Hold” on Tuesday, November 21.

Since September 19, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 insider sales for $5.43 million activity. 9,658 shares were sold by Wojnar Theodore J Jr, worth $757,284 on Wednesday, November 28. 9,522 shares valued at $746,620 were sold by Spellings James M Jr on Wednesday, November 28. The insider Corson Bradley W sold 15,000 shares worth $1.26M. $1.22 million worth of stock was sold by Verity John R on Tuesday, December 11. Another trade for 2,798 shares valued at $214,914 was sold by Hansen Neil A. On Wednesday, November 28 the insider Schleckser Robert N sold $619,861.