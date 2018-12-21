Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp increased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY) by 8.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp bought 80,740 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.01 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $83.14 million, up from 930,999 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp who had been investing in Occidental Petroleum Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.59% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $60.63. About 7.30 million shares traded or 33.77% up from the average. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 7.16% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.16% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL SEES 2Q TOTAL OIL & GAS PRODUCTION 628–648 MBOED; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL WILL LOOK AT BUYBACKS AS LONG AS OIL OVER $60/BBL; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Net $708M; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – OIL AND GAS PRE-TAX INCOME FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018 WAS $750 MILLION, COMPARED TO $44 MILLION FOR THE PRIOR QUARTER; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Core Income $708 Millio; 23/03/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N CEO SAYS HAS NOT SEEN, AND DOES NOT EXPECT, ANY IMPACT ON QATAR OPERATIONS FROM GULF EMBARGO OF THAT COUNTRY; 31/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CEO SAYS LOOKING AT USING ALTERNATIVE ENERGY FOR SOME PERMIAN OPS – CONF; 09/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N SAYS ON ITS DIVIDEND ‘WOULD LOOK TO CONTINUE WITH MODEST INCREASES’; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM SEES 2018 OIL & GAS SEGMENT TOTAL PRODUCTION OF 645 — 665 MBOED

Stewart & Patten Co Llc increased its stake in Honeywell Inc. (HON) by 61.47% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stewart & Patten Co Llc bought 18,041 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 47,388 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.89 million, up from 29,347 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stewart & Patten Co Llc who had been investing in Honeywell Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $130.67. About 4.52 million shares traded or 31.76% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has declined 6.00% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 13/04/2018 – The Seidel Diesel Group Becomes a Master Distributor of Honeywell Garrett® Turbochargers; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Intl Raises FY Organic Sales Outlook to 3%-5%; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA NAMES AMIT KUMAR TANTIA CFO; 18/05/2018 – GS Acquisition Holdings CEO is Former Honeywell CEO David Cote; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL – APPOINTED MICHAEL NEFKENS AS PRESIDENT AND CEO OF ITS HOMES BUSINESS, EFFECTIVE MAY 14; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – COMMITMENTS UNDER 5-YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT CAN BE INCREASED PURSUANT TO TERMS OF AGREEMENT TO AGGREGATE AMOUNT NOT TO EXCEED $4.5 BILLION; 24/04/2018 – Honeywell International Inc. Reduces Ownership Threshold for Shareowners to Call Special Meetings From 20% to 15%; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell raises full-year forecast as aerospace business soars; 08/05/2018 – DEKRA issued the lECEx certificate to Honeywell for its first household appliance explosion-proof micro switch; 24/04/2018 – REG-Honeywell Intl: Doc re Form 10-Q

Since July 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $8.19 million activity. Another trade for 28,281 shares valued at $4.06 million was made by Mikkilineni Krishna on Wednesday, November 21. Shares for $1.59 million were sold by Kapur Vimal. $1.94 million worth of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) was sold by PARDO JAIME CHICO /FA on Wednesday, November 21.

Among 22 analysts covering Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON), 18 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. Honeywell International Inc. had 110 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, October 19 by RBC Capital Markets. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of HON in report on Monday, April 18 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Buy” rating and $150.0 target in Thursday, October 19 report. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Monday, December 17. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, December 13 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, July 12. Morgan Stanley maintained Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) on Wednesday, August 16 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Friday, July 21. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, September 28 by RBC Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Monday, January 29 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Stewart & Patten Co Llc, which manages about $814.96M and $545.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,261 shares to 202,132 shares, valued at $27.93M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 26,785 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 433,606 shares, and cut its stake in Intl Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM).

More notable recent Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Blue-Chip Stocks for the Market Comeback – Investorplace.com” on December 03, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for HON, ALGN and GSKY: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on December 19, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Honeywell: Excellent Entry Point – Seeking Alpha” on December 05, 2018. More interesting news about Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Class Action Against Honeywell International Inc. (HON) and January 2 Lead Plaintiff Deadline – Business Wire” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Honeywell: Focusing On Aerospace And Defense To Continue Above Industry Growth Trend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 27, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.07, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 46 investors sold HON shares while 489 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 442 raised stakes. 484.04 million shares or 5.69% less from 513.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 114,366 are owned by Cardinal Capital Management. Martingale Asset Lp reported 0.77% stake. Bourgeon Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Company accumulated 42,282 shares. Cullinan Assocs Inc stated it has 13,346 shares. Adell Harriman Carpenter has 67,507 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mackenzie has invested 0.17% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Ajo LP holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 110,785 shares. Moreover, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0.01% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity Inc owns 518,603 shares or 0.45% of their US portfolio. Paloma Prtnrs Management invested in 33,625 shares. Moreover, Everett Harris & Ca has 0.02% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 4,672 shares. 10,350 were reported by Strategic Ltd Limited Liability Company. Torray Limited Com holds 1,526 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, Horrell Cap Mgmt has 0.04% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 450 shares. Wexford Cap Limited Partnership accumulated 0.32% or 30,625 shares.

Among 26 analysts covering Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 58% are positive. Occidental Petroleum Corporation had 108 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) earned “Overweight” rating by PiperJaffray on Monday, April 16. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) on Wednesday, January 11 to “Market Perform” rating. Cowen & Co maintained Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) rating on Thursday, January 18. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $85.0 target. The stock of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, April 3 by Jefferies. Bank of America upgraded the shares of OXY in report on Wednesday, March 15 to “Buy” rating. On Friday, May 5 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold”. The stock of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, September 28 by PiperJaffray. The stock of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, June 22. Jefferies maintained it with “Hold” rating and $58.0 target in Friday, October 6 report. The company was maintained on Wednesday, September 27 by Cowen & Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 49 investors sold OXY shares while 324 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 590.97 million shares or 0.23% less from 592.33 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 0.22% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 4.13M shares. Palouse Capital Management Incorporated has 53,103 shares for 1.52% of their portfolio. Alps Advsrs invested in 623,163 shares. Schafer Cullen Cap Management has invested 0.01% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Hardman Johnston Ltd Llc holds 0.62% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) for 175,520 shares. The Utah-based Utah Retirement has invested 0.23% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Kames Public Limited Liability reported 3,473 shares. Counselors has 4,640 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cypress Gp accumulated 6,155 shares. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership reported 392,812 shares stake. Glenmede Trust Na reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Highland Mngmt Limited Co has 36,741 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. Perigon Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 208,121 shares. Citadel Advsr stated it has 0% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY). Duncker Streett Com Inc holds 0.03% in Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) or 1,510 shares.

More notable recent Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend NYSE:OXY – GlobeNewswire” on October 18, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Get Paid While You Wait: 3 Top Dividend Stocks in the Oil Sector – The Motley Fool” published on November 25, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Occidental Petroleum Announces 3rd Quarter 2018 Results NYSE:OXY – GlobeNewswire” on November 05, 2018. More interesting news about Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Occidental Petroleum’s Hollub eyes major effort in carbon capture revival – Seeking Alpha” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 20, 2018 – Benzinga” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp, which manages about $5.31B and $6.31 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 19,361 shares to 241,770 shares, valued at $27.03 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN) by 36,228 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 524,443 shares, and cut its stake in Praxair Inc (NYSE:PX).