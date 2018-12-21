Horseman Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 31.79% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horseman Capital Management Ltd sold 141,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.26% with the market. The hedge fund held 302,900 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $21.05M, down from 444,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horseman Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.26% or $1.92 during the last trading session, reaching $57. About 2.14 million shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 29.49% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.49% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 17/05/2018 – Proposed Consideration Represents a Value of $28.24/Share of Cheniere Partners Holdings; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, TOTAL REVENUES WERE $2,242 MLN VS $1,211 MLN; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE’S THIRD LARGEST LNG CONSUMER IS NOW CHINA; 22/03/2018 – Cheniere Faces Ruling on Gas Leak U.S. Sees as `Serious Hazard’; 17/05/2018 – CQH GETS MERGER PROPOSAL FROM CHENIERE ENERGY, INC; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC Receives Merger Proposal from Cheniere Energy, Inc; 04/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy at MUFG Securities Houston Energy Tour May 14; 20/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy to Amend and Upsize Its Existing $4.6B of Credit Facilities; 22/05/2018 – CHENIERE CORPUS OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 06/03/2018 – Cheniere Goes All In on China Gas Race Aiming to Double in Size

Underhill Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL) by 13.21% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Underhill Investment Management Llc sold 13,755 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 90,395 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.14 million, down from 104,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Underhill Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Estee Lauder Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $126.5. About 1.75M shares traded. The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 10.23% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.23% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO TRACEY TRAVIS COMMENTS IN CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.38 TO $4.42, EST. $4.37; 22/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Rises for 11 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan names Mellody Hobson to board; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Now Sees FY18 Constant-Currency EPS Growth of 20%-21%; 16/04/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES SAYS ON APRIL 16, BOARD OF CO INCREASED ITS SIZE TO 17 MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder Sees FY EPS $2.78-EPS $2.86; 25/04/2018 – Estee Lauder Expands Paid Parental Leave To 20 Weeks And Other Family Benefits — MarketWatch; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER BOOSTS FORECAST; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum 2018 Available Live via Webcast

More notable recent Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Abbott Labs, Apple, Apptio, Cheniere, First Solar, Kratos, Smartsheet, UPS, Waste Management and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on December 04, 2018, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Chesapeake Stock Can Be Rescued by Exports – Investorplace.com” published on November 29, 2018, Bizjournals.com published: “Cheniere awards $2.02B contract for sixth LNG train in Sabine Pass, Louisiana – Houston Business Journal” on November 12, 2018. More interesting news about Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Cheniere Energy, Inc. and Cheniere Energy Partners LP Holdings, LLC Announce Completion of Merger – Business Wire” published on September 20, 2018 as well as Forbes.com‘s news article titled: “Next Wave Of U.S. LNG Projects Lurks But Market Fistfight Is Inevitable – Forbes” with publication date: September 10, 2018.

Horseman Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $424.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro Sa (NYSE:PBR) by 300,000 shares to 2.31 million shares, valued at $27.86M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 9 analysts covering Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Cheniere Energy Inc had 13 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 23 by Goldman Sachs. Credit Suisse initiated it with “Outperform” rating and $86 target in Wednesday, August 5 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Monday, October 12. The stock of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) earned “Market Perform” rating by Bernstein on Wednesday, May 11. The stock has “Sector Outperform” rating by Howard Weil on Tuesday, June 14. On Wednesday, February 8 the stock rating was initiated by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, January 13 by Citigroup. The company was initiated on Thursday, July 23 by Global Hunter Securities. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, September 6 by Barclays Capital.

Analysts await Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, down 42.59% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.54 per share. LNG’s profit will be $79.63M for 45.97 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.26 actual earnings per share reported by Cheniere Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.23% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.55 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.31, from 1.86 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 21 investors sold LNG shares while 111 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 141 raised stakes. 230.63 million shares or 2.88% more from 224.17 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Old West Invest Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 71,060 shares. Swiss Bancshares reported 0.05% stake. Jennison Associate Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.21% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Valueworks Ltd accumulated 92,624 shares. Pillar Pacific Cap Limited Liability Com reported 0.53% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Baupost Grp Llc Ma reported 7.58% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). The Minnesota-based Ameriprise Finance Incorporated has invested 0% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 753,972 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag has 268,832 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Advsrs Asset Mngmt invested in 26,543 shares. 187,620 were reported by Mitsubishi Ufj Banking. Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd Company holds 65 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cwm Limited Liability holds 527 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested 0% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Exchange Capital Mgmt has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Since June 22, 2018, it had 2 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $585.71 million activity. BRANDOLINI NUNO sold $1.30M worth of stock or 20,000 shares. ICAHN CARL C also sold $584.37M worth of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) shares. 15,000 shares were bought by Fusco Jack A, worth $888,000 on Wednesday, November 14. KILPATRICK DAVID B had sold 15,000 shares worth $1.03M. 3,406 shares valued at $234,064 were sold by Zichal Heather on Friday, June 22.

Among 34 analysts covering Estee Lauder (NYSE:EL), 26 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 76% are positive. Estee Lauder had 127 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, August 13 by Telsey Advisory Group. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Piper Jaffray on Friday, October 14. Telsey Advisory Group maintained The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) on Monday, February 8 with “Outperform” rating. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy” on Wednesday, October 18. Argus Research maintained the shares of EL in report on Thursday, November 2 with “Buy” rating. BMO Capital Markets upgraded it to “Hold” rating and $107.0 target in Sunday, August 20 report. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $101 target in Monday, August 22 report. The rating was initiated by Atlantic Securities with “Overweight” on Thursday, February 11. The rating was upgraded by Jefferies to “Buy” on Friday, June 2. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 4 by Goldman Sachs.

More news for The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “Estee Lauder: Premium Price, Premium Growth – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018. Sun-Sentinel.com‘s article titled: “South Florida schedule for Christmas Day – Sun Sentinel” and published on December 21, 2018 is yet another important article.

Analysts await The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report earnings on February, 1. They expect $1.52 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.52 per share. EL’s profit will be $551.54 million for 20.81 P/E if the $1.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.41 actual EPS reported by The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.80% EPS growth.

Since August 22, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 20 sales for $57.58 million activity. 31,055 shares were sold by Freda Fabrizio, worth $4.30M on Friday, September 7. Shares for $233,869 were sold by Hockaday Irvine O Jr on Tuesday, September 11. $2.10M worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) was sold by FRIBOURG PAUL J. Trower Alexandra C. had sold 4,781 shares worth $693,341. Another trade for 1,238 shares valued at $168,244 was sold by BARSHEFSKY CHARLENE. TRAVIS TRACEY THOMAS also sold $2.03 million worth of The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) on Monday, December 3.

Underhill Investment Management Llc, which manages about $221.72 million and $203.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centurylink Inc Com (NYSE:CTL) by 32,550 shares to 432,925 shares, valued at $9.18 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.39, from 1.18 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 57 investors sold EL shares while 266 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 187.38 million shares or 2.83% less from 192.84 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Argent Tru has 8,246 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Cleararc Inc reported 0.1% stake. Regions Fincl accumulated 19,090 shares. Shelton Cap Mngmt reported 0.08% in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Cambridge Investment Rech Advisors has 3,469 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ledyard Bankshares accumulated 50 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al owns 65,934 shares. 19,974 were reported by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Co has 0.18% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) for 190,051 shares. Janney Cap Management stated it has 79,953 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. State Of Wisconsin Board has 0.09% invested in The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL). Papp L Roy And Associates invested in 0.04% or 1,400 shares. Hudson Valley Advisors Incorporated Adv owns 23,050 shares. Royal State Bank Of Scotland Group Public Limited Com accumulated 173,983 shares. Norinchukin Commercial Bank The holds 0.06% or 28,828 shares.