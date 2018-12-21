Horseman Capital Management Ltd decreased Cf Industries Holdings Inc (CF) stake by 15.08% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Horseman Capital Management Ltd sold 100,000 shares as Cf Industries Holdings Inc (CF)’s stock declined 19.70%. The Horseman Capital Management Ltd holds 563,300 shares with $30.67 million value, down from 663,300 last quarter. Cf Industries Holdings Inc now has $9.54B valuation. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $41.32. About 2.54 million shares traded. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) has risen 8.14% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CF News: 03/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES EXECUTIVES COMMENT ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 15/05/2018 – Adage Adds Microsemi, Exits CF Industries, Buys More GE: 13F; 09/05/2018 – CF Industries Holdings, Inc. to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 05/03/2018 MFS Research Fund Adds Microsoft, Exits CF Industries; 27/04/2018 – China’s Fertilizer Shortage Giving Global Producers a Boost; 15/05/2018 – CF Industries Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 17/05/2018 – CF INDUSTRIES SAYS IRAN SANCTIONS COULD HAVE IMPACT ON UREA; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Capital Appreciation Adds CF Industries; 21/05/2018 – Winton Adds Flir, Exits CF Industries, Cuts Air Products: 13F; 02/05/2018 – CF Industries 1Q Net $63M

Rignet Inc (RNET) investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.07, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. The ratio dropped, as 33 institutional investors increased or started new equity positions, while 31 sold and decreased their stakes in Rignet Inc. The institutional investors in our database now have: 16.21 million shares, up from 15.81 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Rignet Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 1 to 2 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 13 Reduced: 18 Increased: 21 New Position: 12.

G2 Investment Partners Management Llc holds 3.4% of its portfolio in RigNet, Inc. for 458,278 shares. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. owns 5.00 million shares or 1.15% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. has 0.81% invested in the company for 502,060 shares. The New York-based Millennium Tvp Management Co. Llc has invested 0.72% in the stock. Arrowmark Colorado Holdings Llc, a Colorado-based fund reported 2.55 million shares.

The stock decreased 1.35% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $13.17. About 56,221 shares traded. RigNet, Inc. (RNET) has risen 1.27% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.27% the S&P500. Some Historical RNET News: 06/03/2018 – RIGNET 4Q LOSS/SHR 31C, EST. LOSS/SHR 14C (2 EST.); 18/04/2018 – RigNet Expands Services Portfolio in Energy Sector With Acquisitions of Auto-Comm and SAFCON; 21/04/2018 – DJ RigNet Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RNET); 18/04/2018 – RIGNET ACQUIRED TWO U.S. BASED OIL & GAS SERVICES PROVIDERS; 18/04/2018 – RigNet Announces Acquisitions in Energy Sector; 06/03/2018 RigNet 4Q Loss/Shr 31c; 26/03/2018 – RIGNET REPORTS CLOSING OF INTELIE PURCHASE; 07/05/2018 – RigNet 1Q Loss/Shr 31c; 07/05/2018 – RigNet 1Q Loss $5.53M; 26/03/2018 – RigNet Announces Closing of lntelie Acquisition

RigNet, Inc. provides systems and solutions for clients with data networking and operational requirements the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $255.65 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Managed Services; and Systems Integration and Automation. It currently has negative earnings. It offers remote communications services for offshore and onshore drilling rigs and production facilities, as well as support vessels and other remote sites; multiprotocol label switching global network services; proactive network monitoring and management through network activities centers; and systems integration services to design, assemble, install, and commission turn-key solutions for customer communications systems.

Analysts await CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $0.60 earnings per share, up 3,100.00% or $0.62 from last year’s $-0.02 per share. CF’s profit will be $138.47 million for 17.22 P/E if the $0.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.13 actual earnings per share reported by CF Industries Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 361.54% EPS growth.