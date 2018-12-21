Hs Management Partners Llc decreased Diageo P L C (DEO) stake by 7.93% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Hs Management Partners Llc sold 67,867 shares as Diageo P L C (DEO)’s stock rose 1.17%. The Hs Management Partners Llc holds 788,377 shares with $111.69 million value, down from 856,244 last quarter. Diageo P L C now has $86.18B valuation. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $140.68. About 749,122 shares traded or 96.05% up from the average. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 0.09% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.09% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 19/03/2018 – Diageo Launches ‘Happy Hour’ Skill For Amazon Alexa Celebrating One Of The Most Spirited Hours In The Day; 06/03/2018 – Diageo North America Named Among Top Companies for Executive Women; 24/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Diageo, Petrobras Trade Actively; 17/05/2018 – Diageo Launches New American Anthem Vodka; 24/05/2018 – Diageo Hires Bankers to Sell U.S.-Focused Spirits Brands–Update; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS URSULA BURNS WILL BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ON AN INTERIM BASIS OF VEON LTD (NOT OF DIAGEO); 21/05/2018 – Diageo Brands Awarded Top Honors for Exceptional Quality and Craftsmanship at 18th Annual San Francisco World Spirits Competition; 28/03/2018 – DIAGEO AFRICA PRESIDENT JOHN O’KEEFFE SPEAKS ON ANALYST CALL; 27/03/2018 – DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS BURNS WILL BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ON AN INTERIM BASIS; 13/04/2018 – Crown Royal Enlists Racing lcons Marco Andretti And Alexander Rossi To Honor Military Heroes Headed Into The Indianapolis 500

Urovant Sciences LTD. (NASDAQ:UROV) had an increase of 20.26% in short interest. UROV’s SI was 18,400 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 20.26% from 15,300 shares previously. With 60,300 avg volume, 0 days are for Urovant Sciences LTD. (NASDAQ:UROV)’s short sellers to cover UROV’s short positions. The stock decreased 9.94% or $0.515 during the last trading session, reaching $4.665. About 84,378 shares traded. Urovant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:UROV) has 0.00% since December 21, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering Diageo (NYSE:DEO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Diageo had 3 analyst reports since June 29, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, June 29 by Bernstein. As per Friday, July 13, the company rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs.

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. The company has market cap of $141.46 million. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Thalavant Sciences Ltd. and changed its name to Urovant Sciences Ltd. in January 2017.

