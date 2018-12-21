Capital Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Core Laboratories N V Com (CLB) by 43.55% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Counsel Llc sold 36,739 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.55% with the market. The institutional investor held 47,627 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.52 million, down from 84,366 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Counsel Llc who had been investing in Core Laboratories N V Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $60.05. About 495,495 shares traded. Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) has declined 26.38% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.38% the S&P500. Some Historical CLB News: 04/04/2018 – Core Laboratories’ First Quarter 2018 Webcast At 7:30 A.M. CDT / 2:30 P.M. CEST On April 26, 2018; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N – QTRLY GAAP SHR OF $0.54; 27/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $109; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES 1Q ADJ EPS 57C, EST. 57C; 25/04/2018 – Core Labs 1Q Rev $170M; 27/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $118; 19/04/2018 – Fisher Asset Buys New 1% Position in Core Laboratories; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES SEES 2Q EPS 64C TO 66C, EST. 66C; 20/04/2018 – Low profile hedge funds post high returns in year after New York Sohn conference; 25/04/2018 – CORE LABORATORIES NV CLB.N – QTRLY SHR $0.57 EXCLUDING ITEMS

Hs Management Partners Llc decreased its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (ULTA) by 4.04% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hs Management Partners Llc sold 21,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 519,530 shares of the 2007 company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $146.57M, down from 541,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hs Management Partners Llc who had been investing in Ulta Beauty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $232.19. About 610,992 shares traded. Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has risen 13.32% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.32% the S&P500. Some Historical ULTA News: 08/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Ulta; 13/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $245 TARGET PRICE; 21/03/2018 – Ulta Refutes Reselling Lawsuit, Saying ‘Third Parties’ May Be to Blame; 15/03/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY: OKS NEW SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION OF $625M; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Posts 21 Percent Sales Jump for Fiscal 2017; 27/04/2018 – ULTA 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT: Approximately 96 Hours Remain; Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Remind Investors of Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Ulta Beauty, Inc; 15/03/2018 – Ulta Beauty 4Q Adj EPS $2.75; 07/05/2018 – ULTA BEAUTY INC ULTA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $244 FROM $215; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ulta Beauty Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ULTA); 30/04/2018 – Deadline Alert: The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Ul

Since August 14, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 1 sale for $8,930 activity. 73 Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) shares with value of $8,222 were sold by Daniels Kevin.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.05, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 34 investors sold CLB shares while 100 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 47.88 million shares or 0.90% less from 48.31 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Farmers Merchants reported 0.16% stake. Sei Invests Co, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 575,661 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & invested 0.03% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Shelter Mutual Insurance invested 1.09% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Ashford Capital Inc holds 35,850 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Principal Fincl Grp invested in 0.03% or 262,064 shares. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors Ltd Llc holds 274,696 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Co owns 21,631 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Long Road Counsel Limited Liability Com reported 8,210 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Garde Cap holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) for 4,315 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtnrs Ltd has 0% invested in Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB). Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada accumulated 173,849 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bankshares Of Montreal Can reported 25,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Regions Corporation holds 0.02% or 13,838 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Core Labs Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 25, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Core Laboratories Remains Highly Overvalued – Seeking Alpha” published on April 29, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Core Laboratories Will Continue To Be Steady – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2018. More interesting news about Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Core Labs: The Valuation Remains Untenable – Seeking Alpha” published on November 25, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Core Labs: Stock Price Continues To Confound Its Intrinsic Value – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 09, 2018.

Analysts await Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.50 EPS, down 13.79% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.58 per share. CLB’s profit will be $22.11M for 30.03 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by Core Laboratories N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.88% negative EPS growth.

Among 25 analysts covering Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 14 Hold. Therefore 44% are positive. Core Laboratories had 70 analyst reports since August 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was initiated on Tuesday, April 5 by Stephens. The company was initiated on Tuesday, December 13 by UBS. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, August 30 by Cowen & Co. The stock of Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, August 14 by Citigroup. The firm has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan given on Friday, July 27. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Thursday, December 21. Citigroup maintained Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) on Monday, April 30 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) has “Sector Perform” rating given on Friday, January 29 by Howard Weil. The stock of Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) earned “Hold” rating by Piper Jaffray on Monday, October 23. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, October 29 by Morgan Stanley.

Hs Management Partners Llc, which manages about $2.39 billion and $3.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 229,250 shares to 779,450 shares, valued at $110.00M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anheuser Busch Inbev Sa/Nv (NYSE:BUD) by 483,475 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.95M shares, and has risen its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 sales for $21.15 million activity. Shares for $36,313 were sold by Halligan Catherine Ann on Monday, September 17. $552,383 worth of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) shares were sold by Nagler Lorna.

Among 33 analysts covering Ulta Salon Cosmetics & Fragrance Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA), 23 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Ulta Salon Cosmetics & Fragrance Inc had 150 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) rating on Friday, June 1. BMO Capital Markets has “Market Perform” rating and $230 target. The stock of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, May 26 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Wednesday, May 30. The company was maintained on Wednesday, August 23 by Robert W. Baird. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, August 25 by Evercore. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy” on Thursday, January 11. The rating was maintained by Telsey Advisory Group with “Outperform” on Friday, May 27. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, March 16 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, October 31 by BMO Capital Markets. As per Friday, August 25, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research.

More notable recent Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Women-Led Companies Delivering Outsized Returns – Investorplace.com” on November 28, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ulta Beauty Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Should Investors Buy The Dip In Ulta Beauty? The Street Debates (NASDAQ:ULTA) – Benzinga” on December 07, 2018. More interesting news about Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Ulta Beauty Earnings: 3 Things to Watch – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2018 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Stocks To Watch For December 6, 2018 – Benzinga” with publication date: December 06, 2018.