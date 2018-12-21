Hsbc Holdings Plc Cut Bloomin Brands (BLMN) Stake By $4.18 Million; Unico American (UNAM) Shorts Up By 3.7%

Unico American Corporation (NASDAQ:UNAM) had an increase of 3.7% in short interest. UNAM’s SI was 2,800 shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 3.7% from 2,700 shares previously. With 300 avg volume, 9 days are for Unico American Corporation (NASDAQ:UNAM)’s short sellers to cover UNAM’s short positions. The SI to Unico American Corporation’s float is 0.14%. It closed at $6.05 lastly. It is down 29.95% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.95% the S&P500. Some Historical UNAM News: 15/05/2018 – UNICO AMERICAN CORP – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.42; 03/04/2018 – LINX AGREES TO BUY UNICO FOR BRL16M PLUS BRL9M PENDING GOALS; 21/04/2018 – DJ Unico American Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UNAM); 02/04/2018 – UNICO AMERICAN CORP – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.52; 02/04/2018 Unico American 4Q Loss/Shr 52c; 15/05/2018 – Unico American 1Q Loss/Shr 42c

Hsbc Holdings Plc decreased Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN) stake by 89.36% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Hsbc Holdings Plc sold 220,228 shares as Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN)’s stock declined 0.26%. The Hsbc Holdings Plc holds 26,222 shares with $519,000 value, down from 246,450 last quarter. Bloomin Brands Inc now has $1.59B valuation. The stock decreased 3.05% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $17.33. About 1.22M shares traded. Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) has declined 12.07% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.07% the S&P500. Some Historical BLMN News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Bloomin’ Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BLMN); 26/04/2018 – BLOOMIN’ BRANDS, HOLDER JANA PARTNERS REPORTS SHARE SALES; 26/04/2018 – BLOOMIN’ BRANDS HOLDER JANA PARTNERS REPORTS 2.6% STAKE; 20/03/2018 – Chipotle names new chief marketing officer; 25/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Bloomin’ Brands 1Q Adj EPS 71c; 26/04/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC REPORTS 2.6 PCT STAKE IN BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC, AS OF APRIL 24, 2018 – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC SAYS APPRECIATES THE “CONSTRUCTIVE DIALOGUE” IT HAS HAD WITH BLOOMIN’ BRANDS BOARD AND MANAGEMENT; 11/04/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC SAYS IT HAD PREVIOUSLY REPORTED A STAKE OF 8.6 PCT IN BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC AS OF FEB 28; 11/04/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC REPORTS 6.4 PCT STAKE IN BLOOMIN’ BRANDS INC AS OF APRIL 9 – SEC FILING

Unico American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, underwrites property and casualty insurance in Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, and Washington. The company has market cap of $32.11 million. The firm provides property, casualty, health, and life insurance products, as well as insurance premium financing and membership association services. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s commercial property coverage insures against loss or damage to buildings, inventory, and equipment from natural disasters, including hurricanes, windstorms, hail, water, explosions, and severe winter weather, as well as other events, such as theft and vandalism, fires, storms, and financial loss due to business interruption resulting from covered property damage.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.75, from 1.5 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 1 investors sold Unico American Corporation shares while 3 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 2 raised stakes. 1.16 million shares or 8.12% less from 1.26 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Biglari stated it has 527,100 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Renaissance Tech Limited Liability reported 17,400 shares. Schwartz Invest Counsel holds 147,822 shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Unico American Corporation (NASDAQ:UNAM). Dimensional Fund Advsr Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Unico American Corporation (NASDAQ:UNAM). California Pub Employees Retirement System holds 0% or 13,300 shares. Tower Rech Capital Limited Liability Corp (Trc) holds 587 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada owns 0% invested in Unico American Corporation (NASDAQ:UNAM) for 13,401 shares. Blackrock, New York-based fund reported 1,030 shares.

Since August 20, 2018, it had 18 buys, and 0 insider sales for $62,583 activity. Shares for $5,046 were bought by CHELDIN CARY on Saturday, December 1. Another trade for 700 shares valued at $4,074 was bought by RUSSELL DAVID TREADWAY. Budnitsky Michael bought $11,646 worth of stock or 1,950 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Bloomin Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Bloomin Brands had 9 analyst reports since July 17, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, November 29. The rating was upgraded by Raymond James on Tuesday, July 17 to “Outperform”. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $29 target in Wednesday, July 18 report. Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, September 11 report. Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to “Equal-Weight” rating in Wednesday, December 19 report. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Monday, September 24 by BMO Capital Markets. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $21 target in Tuesday, July 31 report. As per Tuesday, July 31, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America.

Hsbc Holdings Plc increased Masco Corp (Put) (NYSE:MAS) stake by 13,900 shares to 25,200 valued at $922,000 in 2018Q3. It also upped Avangrid Inc stake by 10,327 shares and now owns 15,460 shares. Ihs Markit Ltd was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.45, from 1.34 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 32 investors sold BLMN shares while 62 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 82.23 million shares or 0.22% less from 82.41 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Brookmont Mgmt accumulated 14,925 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 19,812 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Com, Connecticut-based fund reported 1,960 shares. Tudor Et Al owns 149,559 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Moody Savings Bank Division invested in 188,955 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 72,195 shares. Federated Pa stated it has 2,178 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Burney invested 0.42% in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN). The New York-based Jane Street Gru Incorporated Ltd has invested 0% in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN). Shell Asset reported 0.01% stake. Flippin Bruce Porter has 72,128 shares. Chicago Equity Prns Llc has invested 0.05% in Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN). Manufacturers Life Ins Co The accumulated 0% or 53,907 shares. Tower Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) accumulated 0% or 58 shares. Gsa Cap Prtnrs Llp owns 89,235 shares.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $3.20 million activity. HERLIHY DONAGH also sold $151,620 worth of Bloomin' Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) shares. $67,102 worth of stock was sold by Schmidt David Peter on Friday, August 24. 152,587 shares were sold by SMITH ELIZABETH A, worth $2.82M on Wednesday, August 1. $167,640 worth of stock was sold by GROSSMAN MINDY F on Friday, November 2.