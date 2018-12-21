Among 4 analysts covering Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Synopsys had 4 analyst reports since August 23, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of SNPS in report on Thursday, August 23 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, October 23 by JP Morgan. Benchmark upgraded the shares of SNPS in report on Thursday, December 6 to “Buy” rating. See Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) latest ratings:

06/12/2018 Broker: Benchmark Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Buy New Target: $110 Upgrade

20/11/2018 Broker: Berenberg Rating: Buy New Target: $119 Initiates Coverage On

23/10/2018 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Underweight New Rating: Neutral New Target: $98 Upgrade

23/08/2018 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $112 New Target: $115 Maintain

Huber Capital Management Llc increased Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) stake by 96% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Huber Capital Management Llc acquired 26,400 shares as Astrazeneca Plc (AZN)'s stock rose 1.75%. The Huber Capital Management Llc holds 53,900 shares with $2.13M value, up from 27,500 last quarter. Astrazeneca Plc now has $94.03 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $37.52. About 3.36M shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 19.21% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.21% the S&P500.

Since August 24, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 selling transactions for $9.99 million activity. CHAN CHI-FOON sold $318,770 worth of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) on Friday, December 7. $4.47M worth of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) was sold by DE GEUS AART. Shares for $1.02 million were sold by RUNKEL JOHN F JR on Thursday, August 30. The insider Logan Joseph W sold $1.78 million.

The stock decreased 3.46% or $2.9 during the last trading session, reaching $80.8. About 2.01 million shares traded or 50.61% up from the average. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has declined 1.10% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 10/04/2018 – CAST and Achronix Enable Processing from Data Center to the Edge with Lossless Compression IP; 12/03/2018 – Latest RSoft Product Updates Include Powerful New Design Features for Photonic Integrated Circuits and Silicon Photonics; 19/03/2018 – Synopsys Enables Robust Design Optimization for Next-generation High-performance Computing, Mobile and Automotive Products with; 21/03/2018 – SYNOPSYS INC – TERMS OF DEAL, WHICH IS NOT MATERIAL TO SYNOPSYS FINANCIALS, ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 20/04/2018 – Synopsys Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Synopsys Extends HAPS Prototyping Family with New Desktop Prototyping Solution; 30/04/2018 – TSMC Certifies Synopsys Design Platform for High-performance 7-nm FinFET Plus Technology; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS SEES 3Q ADJ EPS 89C TO 93C, EST. 78C; 20/03/2018 – Synopsys Announces Industry’s Most Comprehensive Automotive ISO 26262 Certification for Design Platform; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees 3Q Rev $760M-$785M

Synopsys, Inc. provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). The company has market cap of $12.06 billion. It offers Galaxy Design platform that provides IC design solutions; Verification Continuum Platform, which offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA) prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions. It has a 28.65 P/E ratio. The firm also provides DesignWare intellectual property (IP) solutions for USB, PCI Express, DDR, Ethernet, SATA, MIPI, HDMI, and Bluetooth low energy applications; analog IP, including data converters and audio codecs; and system-on-chip infrastructure IP, datapath and building block IP, and verification IP products, as well as mathematical and floating point components, and ARM AMBA interconnect fabric and peripherals.

Among 4 analysts covering AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. AstraZeneca had 5 analyst reports since August 16, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Tuesday, December 11. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Thursday, August 16. As per Monday, November 19, the company rating was downgraded by Investec.