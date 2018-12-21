Huber Capital Management Llc decreased Ensco Plc (ESV) stake by 17.71% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Huber Capital Management Llc sold 519,400 shares as Ensco Plc (ESV)’s stock declined 27.59%. The Huber Capital Management Llc holds 2.41M shares with $20.37 million value, down from 2.93 million last quarter. Ensco Plc now has $1.46 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.81% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.37. About 16.44 million shares traded or 13.57% up from the average. Ensco plc (NYSE:ESV) has declined 15.03% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ESV News: 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 32c; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Loss/Shr 32c; 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-ENSCO PLC ESV.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMING COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $8 (ADDS BROKERAGE NAME); 26/03/2018 – Ensco Short-Interest Ratio Rises 18% to 8 Days; 11/04/2018 – Ensco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q LOSS/SHR CONT OPS 32C; 19/04/2018 – Ensco Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 15 Years; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO 1Q OPER REV. $417M, EST. $421.6M; 18/05/2018 – Ensco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Ensco plc Announces Cash Dividend

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans increased Wsfs Finl Corp (WSFS) stake by 61.81% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans acquired 132,861 shares as Wsfs Finl Corp (WSFS)’s stock declined 21.09%. The Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 347,800 shares with $16.40 million value, up from 214,939 last quarter. Wsfs Finl Corp now has $1.16B valuation. The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $36.85. About 405,022 shares traded or 103.58% up from the average. WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) has declined 21.41% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.41% the S&P500. Some Historical WSFS News: 23/04/2018 – WSFS FINANCIAL 1Q NET INTEREST INCOME $57.7M; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 1Q Net $37.4M; 07/05/2018 – Photo Release — WSFS Financial Corporation Announces Executive Leadership Promotions; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 1Q Rev $105.2; 07/05/2018 – WSFS Financial: Peggy Eddens’ Role Expands to Exec VP, Chief Associate and Customer Experience Officer; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial Raises Dividend to 11c Vs. 9c; 07/05/2018 – WSFS Financial: Lisa Brubaker Named Chief Technology Officer, Executive VP; 23/04/2018 – WSFS Financial 1Q Core EPS 76; 08/05/2018 – WSFS Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – WSFS Financial Presenting at Conference May 9

Among 5 analysts covering Ensco (NYSE:ESV), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Ensco had 5 analyst reports since August 9, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Thursday, August 9. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, October 9 by Wells Fargo. JP Morgan upgraded Ensco plc (NYSE:ESV) on Friday, October 12 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of Ensco plc (NYSE:ESV) earned “Buy” rating by Societe Generale on Friday, October 12.

More notable recent Ensco plc (NYSE:ESV) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Ensco Launches Groundbreaking Continuous Tripping Technology – Business Wire” on December 17, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now – The Motley Fool” published on November 28, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 20, 2018 – Benzinga” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about Ensco plc (NYSE:ESV) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why Top Offshore-Rig Stocks Fell More Than 15% in November – The Motley Fool” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Broadridge Financial Solutions, MercadoLibre, Rogers, Ensco plc, Liberty Oilfield Services, and DexCom â€” What Drives Growth in Today’s Competitive Landscape – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 29, 2018.

Huber Capital Management Llc increased Chesapeake Energy Corp (NYSE:CHK) stake by 3.49 million shares to 8.51 million valued at $38.19M in 2018Q3. It also upped Arris Intl Inc stake by 141,700 shares and now owns 765,336 shares. Tupperware Brands Corp (NYSE:TUP) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.26, from 0.85 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 22 investors sold ESV shares while 89 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 391.43 million shares or 1.93% more from 384.01 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited accumulated 45,718 shares. New York-based Citigroup has invested 0% in Ensco plc (NYSE:ESV). Franklin Resource has 0% invested in Ensco plc (NYSE:ESV). Moreover, Penn Capital Company has 0.01% invested in Ensco plc (NYSE:ESV) for 22,037 shares. Parametric Port, a Washington-based fund reported 875,459 shares. 58,978 are held by Proshare Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company. Hap Trading Limited Liability holds 0.02% or 43,223 shares in its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 161,700 shares. 35,950 were accumulated by Da Davidson Communications. Ohio-based Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Limited has invested 0% in Ensco plc (NYSE:ESV). Ww Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Ensco plc (NYSE:ESV). Pnc Fincl Svcs Gru has invested 0% in Ensco plc (NYSE:ESV). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 71,741 shares. Waddell Reed Fin Inc holds 0.04% in Ensco plc (NYSE:ESV) or 2.09M shares. Oppenheimer & Inc stated it has 0% in Ensco plc (NYSE:ESV).

Since November 14, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $27,990 activity. $27,990 worth of Ensco plc (NYSE:ESV) shares were sold by Brady Steven Joseph.

Analysts await Ensco plc (NYSE:ESV) to report earnings on February, 25. They expect $-0.39 earnings per share, down 69.57% or $0.16 from last year’s $-0.23 per share. After $-0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Ensco plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.18% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “WSFS and Beneficial Announce Retail Banking Office Optimization Plan – GlobeNewswire” on December 13, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “WSFS Financial Corporation Receives Stockholder Approval to Combine with Beneficial Bancorp – Nasdaq” published on December 12, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Beneficial Bancorp, Inc. Stockholders Approve Merger with WSFS Financial Corporation – Nasdaq” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about WSFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WSFS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Photo Release — WSFS Bank Donates $15000 to Philabundance in the Fight Against Hunger – GlobeNewswire” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “WSFS buying Beneficial in $1.5B deal combining region’s two largest banks – Philadelphia Business Journal” with publication date: August 08, 2018.

Thrivent Financial For Lutherans decreased Hubbell Inc stake by 32,461 shares to 84,568 valued at $11.30 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) stake by 11,530 shares and now owns 17,919 shares. Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) was reduced too.