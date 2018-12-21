Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Mccormick & Co Inc (MKC) by 8.34% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Huntington National Bank bought 21,493 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.01% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 279,236 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $36.79M, up from 257,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Huntington National Bank who had been investing in Mccormick & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $2.9 during the last trading session, reaching $139.05. About 2.25 million shares traded or 91.72% up from the average. McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has risen 48.08% since December 21, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.08% the S&P500. Some Historical MKC News: 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.85 TO $4.95, EST. $4.87; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co to Use Tax Reform Benefits for U.S. Hourly Employee Bonuses and Wage Increases; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co 2Q Net $422.6M; 01/05/2018 – WILLDAN BUYS ENERGY ENGINEERING FIRM NEWCOMB ANDERSON MCCORMICK; 27/03/2018 – McCormick & Co. FY18 Sales View Includes 2-Percentage-Point Favorable Currency Impact; 27/03/2018 – McCormick To Use Some Tax Savings To Pay Out Bonuses, Raise Wages — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC MKC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.86, REV VIEW $5.46 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – DJ McCormick & Company Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MKC.V); 03/05/2018 – T. ROWE PRICE TO NAME ANDREW MCCORMICK HEAD OF FIXED INCOME; 27/03/2018 – MCCORMICK & COMPANY INC – COMPANY HAS PLANS TO ACHIEVE AT LEAST $100 MLN OF COST SAVINGS IN 2018

Roumell Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Hc2 Hldgs Inc (HCHC) by 38.76% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc bought 114,430 shares as the company’s stock declined 50.08% with the market. The hedge fund held 409,685 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.51M, up from 295,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hc2 Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.94M market cap company. The stock decreased 7.75% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $2.5. About 946,767 shares traded or 95.37% up from the average. HC2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSEMKT:HCHC) has declined 43.55% since December 21, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.55% the S&P500. Some Historical HCHC News: 03/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS SALE OF BENEVIR BIOPHARM POSITIVE FOR HC2; 03/05/2018 – HC2 Holdings Announces Pricing of Private Offering of $110 Million Senior Secured Notes to Refinance Senior Secured Bridge; 03/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms HC2 Holdings Note Rating On $105M Add-On; 10/05/2018 – HC2 Holdings 1Q Loss $35M; 16/05/2018 – HC2 Presenting at B. Riley FBR Investor Conference May 24; 15/03/2018 – HC2 HOLDINGS INC – CURRENTLY EXPECTS FY18 AJD EBITA OF $60 MLN- $65 MLN FOR DBM GLOBAL; 02/05/2018 – HC2: PANSEND LIFE SCIENCES PORTFOLIO COMPANY BENEVIR BIOPHARM; 23/05/2018 – HC2 at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – ENTRAVISION COMMUNICATIONS – STARTING APRIL 23, KMCC-TV WILL AIR ALL CURRENT AZTECA AMERICA PROGRAMMING, SERVICING LAS VEGAS NEVADA; 14/03/2018 – HC2 Holdings 4Q Rev $458.5M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.34, from 1.28 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 36 investors sold MKC shares while 237 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 99.50 million shares or 5.18% less from 104.94 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Tru Invest Ltd Liability Corp invested in 2.17% or 21,153 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.05% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Bowen Hanes Commerce holds 2.16% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) for 372,328 shares. First Manhattan, New York-based fund reported 103,151 shares. Raymond James Tru Na holds 6,103 shares. Regions holds 430,341 shares or 0.61% of its portfolio. Susquehanna Group Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% or 13,243 shares in its portfolio. 16,963 are held by First Republic Invest Management. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 2,626 shares. Stock Yards Bancshares And Tru Co owns 1.43% invested in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) for 106,499 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC). Jump Trading Ltd accumulated 1,672 shares. Schwab Charles Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) for 467,294 shares. Voya Inv Limited Liability Corporation holds 55,747 shares. West Oak Llc holds 0% or 3,190 shares in its portfolio.

Since June 28, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 selling transactions for $61.68 million activity. Manzone Lisa sold $1.39M worth of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) on Monday, November 5. Another trade for 51,300 shares valued at $7.29M was sold by Kurzius Lawrence Erik. On Wednesday, October 24 the insider MANGAN MICHAEL D sold $710,000. $58,976 worth of stock was sold by MCMULLEN CHRISTINA M on Tuesday, November 13. 7,200 shares were sold by Smith Michael R, worth $1.03 million on Tuesday, October 30. $730,633 worth of stock was sold by LITTLE PATRICIA A on Monday, November 5.

Among 14 analysts covering McCormick & Company (NYSE:MKC), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 21% are positive. McCormick & Company had 51 analyst reports since August 20, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $108 target in Wednesday, March 28 report. The stock of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, March 28 by Citigroup. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, June 30 report. Credit Suisse upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, October 25 report. The stock of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, June 24 by Deutsche Bank. The stock of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, October 30 by Jefferies. The stock of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, June 23 by Citigroup. The stock has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, January 25. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Wednesday, October 12 with “Hold”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, October 3 by Jefferies.

Huntington National Bank, which manages about $6.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,381 shares to 62,304 shares, valued at $23.17M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 4,905 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,597 shares, and cut its stake in Ibm Corp (NYSE:IBM).

Roumell Asset Management Llc, which manages about $293.14M and $54.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rubicon Proj Inc (NYSE:RUBI) by 474,210 shares to 1.84 million shares, valued at $6.62M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Since November 8, 2018, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $3,050 activity.

